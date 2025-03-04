8 Facial Devices That Actually Work, According to An Esthetician - 21Ninety (2025)

If your goal is to achieve a chiseled jawline or tight skin, then chances are you’ve considered purchasing a facial device. From LED masks to facial toning, skin care tools are the most advanced and luxurious products in the beauty space.

Do Facial Devices Actually Work?

According to aesthetician Cristina Shelton, facial devices are non-invasive treatments that can be used while keeping up with your skin care appointments. As effective as they claim, these tools come at a cost.

“These devices are a great supplement to a good facial,” Shelton said. “You should still come to an esthetician to get more advanced treatments: a chemical peel, micro needling and in some cases, laser facials.”

Best Multi-Use Device

Shelton uses the Medicube Age-R Booster Pro daily. She raved about the tool’s “microcurrent mode, which helps stimulate muscles, and helps to really tone the skin.”

“It has four different functions in one, [and] it’s very multipurpose,” she said. “It has a feature called the booster mode where it vibrates to help products absorb better into the skin.”

Best LED Mask

You should be adding the HigherDose Red Light Face Mask to your nightly skin care routine. This cordless mask features red-light-therapy to improve wrinkles, fine lines, and give you glowy skin. It’s cordless, so you can walk around your house while taking care of your skin.

“Red LED is great for overall anti-aging,” she said. “It can help stimulate collagen and heal wounds caused to your skin’s barrier. The great thing is you only have to use it about 15 minutes everyday to get the best benefits.”

Best Toning Device

Founded by aesthetician Shani Darden, the brand’s Skin Care Facial Sculpting Wand is A-grade skin care. This device is best for those with anti-aging concerns, because it can reach wrinkles up to 2.4 inches below the skin’s surface. It delivers innovative sound wave technology to target crow’s feet, neck and forehead lines.

Best Gua Sha

Shelton also recommends affordable skin care tools, like gua shas, to help move toxins out of your skin through the lymphatic system.

“Sometimes, if you wake up with a puffy face, it could be because your lymph isn’t moving or draining properly,” she said. “You can use a gua sha to help move that lymph to the lymph nodes so you can drain it out.”

With the right technique, the FaceGym Multi-Sculpt High-Performance Gua Sha can sculpt and de-puff your skin.

Best Travel Device

The NuFace Mini+ Petite Facial Toning Device is one of the best facial toning tools on the market. Although the device is pocket-sized, it delivers powerful micro-current that sculpts, contours and lifts the skin. For trips when you need your skin on its best behavior, you can rely on the NuFace device to fit in your carry-on.

Best Facial-Cupping Set

Facial-Cupping is another affordable skin care device that you should try out for firmer skin. ‘Facial-Cupping is another affordable skin care device that you should try out for firmer skin.

“If you squint a lot, you have tension in your forehead,”she said. “Cupping pulls the skin, so it’ll help relieve tension and reduce fluid in the face.”

The Skin Gym Facial Cupping Set includes two glass facial cups to address your face and body. By smoothing and squeezing the cups, they effectively de-puff and reduce tension from your skin.

Best Device For Acne

High-grade skin care devices can even help people with acne. The Solawave Bye Acne: 3 Minute Blue + Red Light Acne Treatment is under $100 and uses blue-light-therapy to remove acne-causing bacteria and an overproduction of sebum.

“LED light therapy uses light to penetrate the skin,” Shelton said. “Blue LED light helps heal bacteria, so a lot of estheticians will use it on acne clients.”

Best Facial Cleansing Tool

The Pmd Clean – Smart Facial Cleansing Device is a good option. It’s a hygienic silicone brush that offers 7000 vibrations per minute to remove dirt, oil and excess makeup from your skin.

