8 Natural Hair Influencers Share The Hair Secrets They’ve Learned Over The Years (2025)

You know that saying “Oh, it’s just hair?” Well, for Black women, it isn’t. Historically, our hair has been the object of prejudice and ridicule, to the point where we’ve often felt forced to use heat tools or chemicals as a means of conforming to and surviving amidst Eurocentric beauty standards. Our hair has even become a political playground, as employers use our curls, coils, locs, and braids to discriminate against us in the workplace (thankfully, laws like the CROWN Act exist to prevent this from happening now). We’ve had to do so much campaigning to earn the right to be ourselves.

Nowadays, there’s a growing movement of joy and pride. This is often inspired by the women who raised us, who uplift us, and provide the tools we need to appreciate our hair in its natural state. And, thanks to the Internet and social media, there’s a thriving online natural hair community that’s become a safe space for people to learn about how to care for their natural hair, led by influencers who embrace and celebrate the beauty of their natural curls.

Bustle asked eight natural-hair content creators to share the best coily and curly hair secrets they’ve learned from their moms, aunties, hairstylists, and more. Their answers are proof that our shared history can create bonds that span across multiple people and generations — and that sometimes, a beauty secret is all it takes to spark a positive movement.

Daviana Mercedes — @itsdavianaa

For her 661.4K followers on TikTok, Afro-Latina content creator Daviana Mercedes is the go-to for honest hair care reviews and tips about anything from the perfect washday detox to getting the most flawless silk-press. She celebrates her curls and mix of Dominican and Colombian heritage with pride, inspiring her followers to do the same while also putting them on to the best products and debunking overrated picks.

Her natural hair secret: "The most helpful natural hair care tip I learned from my mom was the power of a DIY hair mask to really take care of my hair. Growing up, my mom would make DIY masks infused with [things like] Jamaican black castor oil, avocado, etc, and have us put it in our hair if not bi-weekly, at least once a month to nourish the hair. Now, while my schedule is a lot more hectic as an adult and DIY masks are something I don’t do as often, I do incorporate weekly hair masks from some of my favorite brands like Ouai, Camille Rose, Rizos Curls, and more, because I know how important these treatments are to the hair! I always encourage my audience to deep condition because I personally know the benefits.”

An OG YouTube Girl, Rayna Ali-Paterson has been teaching the girls how to ace a wash n’ go and find the best scrunching gel since 2010. She focuses on curl education, teaching her followers how to love and care for their texture so that it can be at its healthiest. One look at her page, and you’ll be influenced to buy her favorite deep conditioner or try the curl stretching method she swears by.

Her natural hair secret: “The best natural hair advice I ever received was from my mom, who taught me how you care for your hair at night sets the tone for how healthy your hair will be overall. Growing up, she always made sure I wrapped my hair before bed, greased my scalp, and ‘plaited’ my hair at night. As I got older, I realized how important those simple habits were. Now, I never sleep without my satin bonnet or pillowcase, and I make sure to moisturize and protect my curls overnight. Prioritizing nighttime hair care has helped me retain length, reduce breakage, and maintain overall healthy hair. It’s a small but powerful step that I’ve now passed on to my teen daughter, and it has completely changed my hair journey!"

To her over half a million TikTok followers, Beautosal spills on everything from the methods that caused hair loss to the tea rinse that added inches to her length. She’s here to weed out all the BS you’re sold through ads or TikTok-virality. Plus, she’ll give you the 411 on protective styles, letting you in on the best-kept secrets to maintaining the looks for long.

Her natural hair secret: “I learned about herbs from my mom, who learned from my grandparents. Herbal remedies have always been a big part of my family, so turning to herbs for my hair growth journey felt natural. That passion is what inspired my brand, Enrichure. My go-to herbs for hair growth are flaxseeds, green tea, nettle, and horsetail — they’ve made all the difference in my hair growth regimen!”

In a style rut? Yana is the answer to your prayers. Say goodbye to a simple slick-back or plain pineapple because this content creator is always cranking out TikTok tutorials as she swoops her golden curls into braided bows or swirled chignons. Curly hair is often put into a box that convinces us that we are limited with. styling options, but Yana proves that you can have so much fun by tapping into your creativity when styling.

Her natural hair secret: “A helpful natural hair mantra I've learned is that it's easier to love your hair when you stop trying to make it look like someone else's. I think particularly in the area of social media, it's so easy to see someone else's hair and want to follow their tips and tutorials to get the same results and feel let down when it doesn't pan out. I struggled with that so much at the beginning of my journey. The reality is that everyone's hair is so different, and going through a natural hair journey is deeply personal. It takes a lot of pressure off when you focus on learning to style your hair texture for what it is rather than trying to force it to be something else. When I decided to do that, it really created space for me to learn to love my hair.”

Hermela Solomon — @hermela_solomon

Hermela Solomon’s TikTok page is a one-stop shop for everything and anything related to curl health. The content creator will teach you her hair oiling routine, how she diffuses her coils, and how she cares for her curls overnight. Plus, she doesn’t make you think that you can’t reach for the blowdryer or flat iron every once in a while. She’s the person to go to for advice on length retention and fullness.

Her natural hair secret: “Growing up in a house with my mom and two aunts, I picked up a few natural hair tips that I've carried into my adult life. But a powerful mantra my mom shared with me was, 'Love your curls, and they’ll love you back.' Growing up, I used to straighten my hair weekly, but my mom encouraged me to experiment with different products to enhance my natural curl pattern. Instead of stressing over achieving the perfect ringlet, I started to appreciate the frizz and volume. She encouraged me to find the best ways to care for my hair, and that led to healthier, more defined curls over time. Now, as I enter my 30s, I’ve truly never felt more confident wearing my natural curls out for any occasion.”

Ashley Masse — @ashleymasse

An unfortunate reality for many Black women is that societal pressure for straight hair means that most of us end up going through a heat-damage phase. Youtube and TikTok content creator Ashley Masse is honest about that era of her life and is here to help her audience revive their curls, just like she did. In fact, Masse has all the info you need on protective styles, like twist-outs, while giving you tons of style inspo. Her channel is a safe space for growth and learning.

Her natural hair secret: “Something I learned from my hairstylist, who has been doing my hair for almost eight years now, is that when you think you need more product, you actually need more water. Water is the key to holding hydration, not using so much product.”

When it comes to natural hair, it’s always a battle to keep our hair safe from heat or color damage, but with colored curls, Chey has got her hair health routine down pact. The TikTok influencer can teach you how to refresh your shade, give yourself a trim, and elevate your hairstyles. If you’re a DIY girl, you’ll want to give her page a click.

Her natural hair secret: "The most insightful hair care tip [I've learned] was to embrace the frizz! Often, when you transition from having sleek straight hair, you don't give your curls a chance to be free. You can get stuck being so focused on making sure every curl is defined and there is no frizz in sight. You want your curls to look freshly done every day without realizing that the real beauty shows itself when your hair has some frizz. Allowing your natural hair to be effortless and free is true beauty. So, now I tell others starting their natural hair journey the same thing. This tip came from the stylist who gave me my very first curly cut, and it has stuck with me since then!"

Yar’s two million TikTok followers are getting the full tutorial on how to care for 4c hair. It’s not just about products or how to finger coil — she gives the breakdown on significant, yet often ignored, topics like porosity, shrinkage, and thinness. She keeps it real and isn’t afraid to battle hair ignorance in her comment section.

Her natural hair secret: “As a person with 4c hair/coils, chemical hair relaxers started very young, and uplifting beliefs or practices related to my natural hair came about in adulthood, when I decided to stop hiding my beautiful coils and embrace what I've been taught to hate. I guess you could say I pulled myself up by the bootstraps, and I'm glad I did.”