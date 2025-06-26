8 Things That Can Give You a Yeast Infection (2025)

To avoid changing the natural environment or causing irritation, doctors also don’t recommend cleaning inside the vagina with soap. “Never put soap in the vagina,” Tami Rowen, M.D., an ob-gyn at UCSF Medical Center specializing in sexual health concerns, tells SELF. “It’s like washing your mouth out with soap.” Your vagina can actually clean itself just fine using that discharge we talked about—no soap necessary.

Instead, simply rinse the area around the vulva with warm water while showering. If you don’t interrupt the ecosystem, the bacteria and yeast will stay balanced on their own. For more information, here’s everything you need to know about cleaning your vagina.

6. Diabetes

According to the Mayo Clinic, people with diabetes have a higher risk of getting yeast infections, especially if they have trouble managing their blood sugar levels. Higher blood glucose levels feed yeast, leading to an overgrowth in any warm, moist areas of the body, especially the vagina.

7. Changes in your sex life

While a yeast infection is not an STI, having sex more frequently than usual or with a new partner can change the vagina’s pH and introduce new bacteria and fungus, explains Dr. Cackovic, altering the Candida levels and causing an infection.

Speaking of sex and yeast infections, if you’ve ever wondered whether it’s safe to have sex when you have one, we’ve got you covered. Everything you need to know is here.

8. Certain lubes

Some people are sensitive to certain types of lubes. “Some, especially glycerin-based, have sugar in them,” Dr. Rowen explains, which can prompt yeast growth. Same goes for flavored or warming lubes, which may contain not only sugar but also irritating chemicals. Some people may have problems with silicone-based lube—it lasts longer, “which is great, but it’s going to cause more of a change in the vaginal environment,” Dr. Rowen explains. She recommends sticking to water-based lube without glycerin if you’re prone to yeast infections.

Using a spermicide or condoms that contain it can also cause yeast infections in some people. Nonoxynol-9, the active ingredient in most spermicides, kills sperm and germs but can be irritating and kill good bacteria too.

Here’s what to do if you suspect you have a yeast infection.

While you might be tempted to just run to CVS to grab some Monistat when you think you have a yeast infection, Dr. Cackovic cautions against self-treating. Even if you recognize the symptoms, it’s hard to know for sure on your own what type of infection you’re dealing with; you might mistake these conditions for yeast infections, for example.

Without knowing for sure whether the infection is bacterial or fungal, it’s easy to treat the wrong thing and end up making your symptoms worse and prolonging the problem. “It becomes a vicious cycle,” he says. If you notice changes in your discharge, accompanied by itching, burning, redness, or just an overall discomfort, it’s time to pay your dear gyno a visit and get things straightened out.

If it turns out to be a yeast infection, treatments are antifungal medications, in the form of either creams or tablets and suppositories that you place inside the vagina. Typically, OTC medications (like Monistat and Vagistat) have the same active ingredients as medications your doctor will prescribe, but with a weaker concentration.

The good news is that if you treat a yeast infection promptly and properly, treatment is typically smooth sailing. So don’t hesitate once that trademark itch hits.

