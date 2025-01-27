8 Types of Hair Clips for Women | Nykaa Fashion’s Style Files (2025)

Hair clips and pins are a must-have for literally anyone with hair. Whether you have long locks, a short hairstyle, or bangs, these little helpers come in handy for everyone. Their functionality needs no introduction as most people have a trusty claw clip or snap hair pins for days they want hair strands away from the face and neck (especially when it’s hot!). However, hair clips come in a variety of shapes and sizes with different utility options. You can use them to get the It-girl aesthetic, and sleek hairstyles, or create festive looks with embellished hair accessories.

Whether you prefer updos or to let your hair loose, hair clips are must-haves for practically anyone with hair. Once you know about the different types of hairpins available and learn how to use them to achieve picture-perfect hairstyles, you will surely be amazed. From functional claw clips and bobby pins to decorative bun sticks and embellished pins, we’ve got you covered!

1. Function and Form

We are all too familiar with bobby pins and snap clips. From those tight ponytails during school to slick back buns for work, they are always working behind the scenes to secure flyaways or baby hair and make you look put together. However, it does not have to end there. You can feature these hair styling staples to secure your side part or highlight them with one on each side when you do a middle partition – like Gigi Hadid in this runway look. Whether you go for simple designs, like the supermodel, or embellished ones, like pins with pearls and flowers, they are a great way to add drama and compliment your outfit.

Get the look

AccessherGold Metal Flower Bobby PinsINR 705Shop Now Twenty Dresses by Nykaa FashionHeart To Hair Connection Hair Pin SetINR 595Shop Now OuthouseCircle Of Life Hair PinINR 7,500Shop Now

2. Holding it Together

The ultimate accessory to ace the It-girl and clean-girl aesthetic hairstyles, clips with claws are all the rage right now and include types like the basic claw clip, banana clips and crocodile clips. These also come in a plethora of sizes and you can choose one depending on the length and thickness of your hair. It’s one of the best tools to get the sleek but easy-going hair updo like Bella Hadid (especially for those bad hair days). While black is the go-to for the minimal look, you can choose from any colour you want to match your aesthetic. However, ensure it matches your ensemble. You can also use them to get a half-up-half-down hairstyle.

Get the look

AyeshaBlack and Military Green Claw Clutch ClipsINR 598Shop Now See Also Pretty in Pins: Your New Go-To Pin Curls Tutorial | Cliphair US Pipa Bella by Nykaa FashionPack of 2 Wavy Black Hair Claw ClipsINR 1,329Shop Now EsteleMulticolor Plastic Banana ClipsINR 249Shop Now

3. Fun Flashback

Bows might seem a bit juvenile after a certain age but they are back in trend – perfect for those of us who love a whimsical touch of drama! Paired with the right outfits, they can look très, très chic. Adding satin bows with clips or simply tying ribbons around your updos and high ponytails will not only boost the cuteness factor but also add playfulness. Ariana Grande wore a white satin bow with a half-up-half-down hairdo, giving us major hairstyle goals. You can also go for plush fabrics, like velvet and silk, for a classy touch or up the glam factor with rhinestone embellishments for a party look.

Get the look

ArendelleVelvet Pink Large BowINR 1,000Shop Now MuerasSatin Silk Hair Ribbon Navy BlueINR 499Shop Now ChokoCrystal Stone Embellished Satin Bow Alligator HairclipINR 899Shop Now

4. Bejeweled Bun

Having your hair bunched together is a good look for lazy days and homebody vibes. However, if you want to have an Insta-worthy updo, especially with a backless dress or blouse, you need to take an intentional approach. You deserve to look stunning from head to toe and that includes the complete 360° angle for those boomerangs (looking at you, millennials). Adorn your bun or juda with a simple bun pin with flowers or use a larger beaded bun pin with rhinestones and chains to elevate your ethnic wear. You can also use minimalist bun pins in soft metallic colours for western gowns or pastel ethnic dresses.

Get the look

PriyaasiGold Plated Maroon Studded Multistrand Beaded Chains Bun PinINR 2,964Shop Now Zaveri PearlsGold Tone Traditional Kundan Hair Brooch PinINR 1,495Shop Now Auraa Trends22Kt Gold Plated Kundan Traditional Pink and Green Juda PinINR 12,000Shop Now

5. Whimsical Butterflies

Since we mentioned bows, you must have guessed that butterfly clips are coming up! Before you judge, hear us out – butterfly clips are totally making for an up-to-date hair accessory and we are here for it. It is not all about the 90s nostalgia (well, a little bit). If you have childhood photos of yourself with tiny butterfly claw clips lining your mid-partitioned hair, that’s not what we’re asking you to do. While going all-out with the 90s colour bomb look is a thing, you can opt for dainty gold or iridescent butterfly clips spaced out across braided or open hair. These are perfect for all hair lengths and colours. Go for minimalist butterfly clips if you have dark hair as they will add a pop of colour. If you have light brown or blonde highlights, choose metallic-toned ones as they will pop against the contrast without being in-your-face bright.

Get the look

FabulaGold Tone Filigree Butterfly Shape Fashion HairpinINR 2,892Shop Now OOMPHShimmer Butterfly Mini Hair Claw Hair ClipINR 2,958Shop Now

6. Comb It, Pin It

Comb pins and hair sticks are great for all you short-hair gals, even if you don’t have a lot of volume. They will hold most hairstyles by themselves and give you the option of letting your hair flow. Easy to use, comb pins are especially great if you don’t want to spend hours styling your hair. If you have thicker or longer hair, they might not be able to take the weight but you can always pin them in place using trusty bobby pins. You can use one big comb pin with elaborate floral designs or multiple smaller ones with elegant accents to compliment your festive wear. For hair sticks, you can use one with hanging beads or place two in a criss-cross pattern to secure your buns or half buns.

Get the look

Jazz and SizzleWomen’s Gold-Toned Peach Embellished Comb PinINR 1,999Shop Now Shaya by CaratLaneRise Above Stigma Bun StickINR 5,100Shop Now

7. Princess Vibes

Pins with a U-shape have a similar utility as bobby pins – they help secure larger chunks of hair like your messy buns or a French twist bun. However, just like bobby pins, you can find these with a variety of embellishments like pearls, flowers and rhinestones to add the ultimate romantic look. It will definitely make you feel like a princess. Take a cue from Kate Middleton, who adds even more charm to a powder blue and white lace dress with pearl pins scattered across her bun. You too can recreate this look with your preferred colours to elevate your outfit.

Get the look

PANASHWomen Set Of 18 Gold-Plated Embellished U PinsINR 2,499Shop Now PANASHWomen Set Of 18 Gold-Plated Embellished U PinsINR 2,499Shop Now Silvermerc DesignsOrange Flower U pin Hair Accessory setINR 2,650Shop Now

8. Who Has the Time?

Our daily lives are quite hectic and styling hair before college or work is no one’s priority. This does not mean that you have to always be in a messy bun or basic claw clips. Dainty pins with geometric shapes will make the perfect addition to your vanity, whether you want to simply tuck in your curtain bangs or pull back your hair. They will work on all types of hair, just ensure you take smaller sections to tuck in as they won’t be able to hold a lot of volume.

Get the look

ToniQSilver Geometric Hair Clip/Hair PinINR 899Shop Now FabulaGold Tone Hair Clips Triangle Geometric ShapeINR 2,469Shop Now Yellow ChimesGold-Toned Set of 5 Embellished Crown Star Bow Bobby PinsINR 1,248Shop Now

There is one undebatable truth about hair accessories – no matter how many you buy, they somehow always seem to disappear! So stock up on your favourite type of hairpins and accessories and never run out when styling your luscious locks the way you want to. We hope you got all the details and inspo you need to create any hairstyle on your vision board!