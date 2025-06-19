80 countries are hoarding medical supplies – here’s why it damages the global response to COVID-19 (2025)

Table of Contents
Forum Stories newsletter More onSupply Chains and TransportationSee all References
Supply Chains and Transportation

This article is published in collaboration with Reuters

80 countries are hoarding medical supplies – here’s why it damages the global response to COVID-19 (1)

59 WTO members have failed to notify the global trade body of their restrictions on exports, as required by the regulations. Image:REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Andrea Shalal

Senior Correspondent,

Reuters

  • If supply chains are starved of supplies, import-reliant countries' health systems may suffer - with the impact felt by COVID-19 patients.
  • Lack of transparency about restrictions and failure to cooperate internationally could undermine efforts to slow the spread of the COVID-19 disease, according to the WTO.
  • This in turn could raise the risk of second or third waves of coronavirus cases.

Eighty countries and customs territories have banned or limited the export of face masks, protective gear, gloves and other goods to mitigate shortages since the coronavirus outbreak began, the World Trade Organization reported on Thursday.

80 countries are hoarding medical supplies – here’s why it damages the global response to COVID-19 (2)

It said the bans were imposed by 72 WTO members and eight non-WTO member countries, but only 13 WTO members had notified the global trade body as required by its regulations.

Lack of transparency about restrictions and failure to cooperate internationally could undermine efforts to slow the spread of the COVID-19 disease, which has infected 2.64 million people around the world and killed 184,910, the WTO said.

“While the introduction of export-restrictive measures is understandable, the lack of international cooperation in these areas risks cutting off import-reliant countries from desperately needed medical products and triggering a supply shock,” the WTO report said. “And by interfering with established medical supply chains, such measures also risk hampering the urgently required supply response.”

Have you read?
  • China is sending medical experts and supplies to help Italy fight coronavirus
  • These Swiss hospitals are planning to deliver medical supplies by drone
  • Biodiversity loss puts our food supplies and medical care at risk. It must be stopped

Export bans and restrictions are generally prohibited in the WTO, although there are exceptions which allow temporary measures to “prevent or relieve critical shortages of foodstuffs or other products essential to the exporting contracting party.”

Travel restrictions had already slowed the flow of goods needed to fight the pandemic, but export restrictions made it difficult for governments and businesses to adjust purchasing decisions and find new suppliers, the report said.

Leaders of the Group of 20 major economies last month said any emergency measures taken in response to the pandemic should be “targeted, proportionate, transparent and temporary,” but new export restrictions have emerged even since then.

Last week, the United States asked China to revise new export quality control rules for protective equipment after complaints that the rules were holding up supplies.

Reuters reported on Thursday that France had expanded its list of drugs that face export restrictions despite repeated calls from the European Union to lift curbs that could cause shortages in other countries.

The WTO said restrictions could prompt others to follow suit and further reduce available supplies.

“The long-term effects could be significant,” the report said, warning that too-broad measures that stayed in place could irreparably alter supply chains and additional tariff and non-tariff barriers could spring up as a reaction.

Political fallout from the restrictions could weaken the global response to the pandemic, raising the possibility of recurring outbreaks that could affect everyone and leading to delays in getting goods to where they were needed.

Loading...

See Also
Why wearing a mask is the most important thing we can do to stop the spread of COVID-19Coronavirus: here’s what you need to know about face masksWHO updates guidance on masks - here's what you need to knowHow PPE supply chains can benefit from a RevOPs approach
Don't miss any update on this topic

Create a free account and access your personalized content collection with our latest publications and analyses.

Sign up for free

License and Republishing

World Economic Forum articles may be republished in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International Public License, and in accordance with our Terms of Use.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author alone and not the World Economic Forum.

Stay up to date:

COVID-19

Related topics:

Supply Chains and TransportationHealth and Healthcare Systems

See Also
COVID-19: How companies are changing track to join the fight
Share:
The Big PictureExplore and monitor how COVID-19 is affecting economies, industries and global issues

80 countries are hoarding medical supplies – here’s why it damages the global response to COVID-19 (4)

Forum Stories newsletter

Bringing you weekly curated insights and analysis on the global issues that matter.

More on

Supply Chains and Transportation

See all

Why cyber resilience should be a top priority for freight forwarders

Stéphane Graber, Margi Van Gogh and Luna Rohland

June 4, 2025

These three industries are primed for a bioindustrial revolution

Supply chain resilience depends on worker well-being. Here’s how businesses can protect both

Bridging the gap: how the private sector is streamlining humanitarian response

How real-time emissions tracking can help decarbonize the maritime industry

What do US tariffs mean for Africa’s supply chains?

80 countries are hoarding medical supplies – here’s why it damages the global response to COVID-19 (2025)

References

Top Articles
Best Crypto To Buy Now For 10x Gains - FinanceFeeds
Retiree surrenders after fatal shooting over dog dispute in Lamphun
McMahon hijacks House Democrats' presser after closed-door meeting outside Department of Education
Latest Posts
Luxury hotel to open where Montauk motel once stood in latest transformation of rustic haven
Cheap Homeowners Insurance Thomaston Georgia - [Mom Prepared]
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Rob Wisoky

Last Updated:

Views: 6574

Rating: 4.8 / 5 (48 voted)

Reviews: 87% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Rob Wisoky

Birthday: 1994-09-30

Address: 5789 Michel Vista, West Domenic, OR 80464-9452

Phone: +97313824072371

Job: Education Orchestrator

Hobby: Lockpicking, Crocheting, Baton twirling, Video gaming, Jogging, Whittling, Model building

Introduction: My name is Rob Wisoky, I am a smiling, helpful, encouraging, zealous, energetic, faithful, fantastic person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.