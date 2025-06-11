'9-1-1's beloved original cast member pens heartfelt letter after character death: "This has been one wild adventure. I thank you all, with all my heart." (2025)

9-1-1 said a tearful goodbye to one of its most beloved original cast members on April 17. Immediately after the emotional episode concluded, Deadline released a letter of thanks from the actor.

Spoilers for 9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 15 ahead.

“I would like to thank Dana Walden, Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear for entrusting me with such a complex character over these nine years. It has been my honor to portray Captain Bobby Nash,” Peter Krause, whose character died in Part 2 of 9-1-1: Contagion, writes in the letter shared by Deadline.

As Decider noted in our detailed episode recap, after a series of twists, turns, and hopeful, and heartbreaking moments, Athena (Angela Bassett) and the 118 lost their fearless captain, who sacrificed himself to save his team.

“In October 2017, through [Bobby Nash], we began tackling topics such as grief, guilt, anger and addiction while exploring his relationship with a higher power, forgiveness and grace. On his path of healing, we watched him join and embrace both his new family at the firehouse and his new family with Athena Grant where he found love and acceptance. We also had plenty of fun along the way. It was a joy,” Krause’s letter continues.

“Humbled by working in step with our technical advisor, Chief Mike Bowman, and real firefighters, I wish to thank you all for helping me bring a sense of dignity and realism to the character in our larger-than-life emergency landscape. Your kind and complimentary words have meant the world to me,” the actor writes, before addressing what’s sure to be a massive upset amongst fans.

“I’ve heard that many fans are upset by this loss and they have a right to be. It is a loss. That said, it was more than a bold creative choice on a bold show,” Krause says. “Bobby Nash was written in sacrifice and he was built for this. First responders risk their lives on the job so that others can see another day. His story arc honors them. We at 9-1-1 salute all the incredible men and women who do these dangerous jobs and strive to keep us safe.”

Krause goes on to note that the show is “incredibly difficult” to make and demands long hours and challenging stunts to create the next-level emergencies, thanking “everyone in every department and all those at ABC, 20th Television and Fox.”

Before Krause signs off, he writes, “I will miss all my 9-1-1 family. Our incredible crew whose professional excellence is second to none. All the writers who keep pulling rabbits out of hats. All the directors tasked with the same. All the incredible guest cast over the years as well as Jennifer Love Hewitt and the cast in the call center. I will miss my partner, Angela Bassett. Her strength and her sweetness, and us holding hands. We parted ways too soon. Much love.”

Krause also takes a moment to shout out Tim Minear and Brad Buecker for being his “pillars” and “two of the best in the business.”

Last, but never least, Krause writes, “I miss my beloved and unruly children of the 118. Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Oliver Stark, Ryan Guzman and Anirudh Pisharody: this is a tough goodbye. Stay unruly, but be professional and get the job done. Misfit heroes need each other. That’s how we do it at our firehouse. Pass it along to the next new guy. This has been one wild adventure. I thank you all, with all my heart.”

See Also ‘9-1-1’s Oliver Stark, Jennifer Love Hewitt, And Cast Post Touching Tributes To Departed Co-Star: “We’re Still Not OK”

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, 9-1-1 co-creator and showrunner Tim Minear confirmed the “creative” decision to kill off Bobby was his own, and cast members were “shocked” when they found out.

“Peter and I had been talking about it for probably three weeks to a month before I let anyone else know. I had to clear it with the network and the studio. I had to pitch them out the whole story. Everyone was very nervous. And once I got everybody on board, I talked to [co-creator] Ryan Murphy about it, and once everybody was on board and Peter was on board, then I had to start calling the cast one by one. Each of those calls was a little bit different, and none of them were quick because practically nobody believed me. They all thought I was punking them. Aisha Hinds — it probably took me 15 minutes to convince her that I was not joking,” Minear said.

For more on Krause’s final9-1-1episode, be sure to readDecider’s Season 8, Episode 15 recap. And you can get a better sense of the explosive fan response here. Stay tuned for more updates, and be sure to mark your calendars for Episode 8×16 on Thursday, May 1.

New episodes of 9-1-1 air Thursdays on ABC with next-day streaming on Hulu.