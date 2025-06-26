‘9-1-1′ showrunner speaks out after major character’s shocking death: ‘It was a wrenching decision’ (2025)

It’s an emergency.

The ABC first-responders drama “9-1-1,” currently in its eighth season, just killed off one of its stars.

Spoilers ahead.

In Thursday’s episode, called “Lab Rat,” Captain Bobby Nash, played by Peter Krause, 59, died.

“I’ve heard that many fans are upset by this loss and they have a right to be. It is a loss,” Krause said in a statement to Variety on Thursday.

The former “Parenthood” star added, “That said, it was more than a bold creative choice on a bold show. Bobby Nash was written in sacrifice and he was built for this. First responders risk their lives on the job so that others can see another day. His story arc honors them.”

He concluded: “We at ‘9-1-1’ salute all the incredible men and women who do these dangerous jobs and strive to keep us safe. Our show is incredibly difficult to make at times with long hours, challenging stunts and elaborate disasters. We couldn’t do it without each other.”

Starring Krause, Angela Bassett, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Ryan Guzman and Kenneth Choi, the drama (which first aired on Fox and now airs on ABC) follows first responders in Los Angeles, including paramedics and firefighters.

During the episode, Bobby and his firefighter crew –including Chimney (Choi), Hen (Aisha Hinds) and Ravi (Anirudh Pisharody) – were trapped in a subterranean biomedical facility. To make things more dire, Chimney was exposed to a deadly pathogen.

On the outside, Buck (Stark), Bobby’s wife, Athena (Bassett) and Maddie (Hewitt) were trying to secure an antiviral to save Chimney’s life.

Tragically, it was later revealed that Bobby also got exposed to the deadly pathogen.Instead of using the last antidote to save himself, Bobby heroically used it on Chimney.

Executive producer / showrunner Tim Minear told Deadline, “It was a wrenching decision, and I think it was wrenching for everybody, because I adore Peter, and he’s so great on the show, really the backbone of the show in so many ways, which is why it was both a terrifying decision but also, creatively, I just knew that it would be so meaningful and have such repercussions and give me so much story for the show.”

Minear added that Krause “is a friend of mine” and understood that “it wasn’t personal.”

“He understands the realities of the creative process… But I don’t think it was an easy decision for any of us, it really felt like a loved one was dying in a way I never expected.”

He added, “I think we were all surprised at how incredibly emotional it was for all of us, crew, his castmates, me, him. And it remains that way right now, very raw.”

Bassett, meanwhile, didn’t know it was coming ahead of time.

“So it was really a jaw-dropping moment when I read the script and saw that,” she told the outlet. “I remember Tim called. He said, someone’s going to pass away. I said, Is it me? Self-preservation, you know. I went through the list, you start with yourself, but I was very surprised that it was my husband.”

The Oscar-nominated actress said that she and Krause didn’t talk to each other about it ahead of time on the phone.

“I knew it was gonna be tough and sad and awkward, so I just preferred to see him face to face as opposed to on the phone,” she recalled.

“Part of us knows, we’ve been in this industry for a while, these kind of things have happened to our characters from time to time. I saw him, we looked at each other, it’s like, oh well, and gave each other a big hug. We’re just like, didn’t see this coming.”

“We’re an incredibly close cast, that team is very close,” the “Black Panther” actress went on. “In scenes where Peter and I found ourselves with each other, it was like, ‘Oh my god, I can’t believe it.’ ‘I know, what are we gonna do?’ ‘How do you feel?’”

However, Minear also teased to Variety that this may not be the end of Krause.

“I will say that Episode 15 is not Peter Krause’s final appearance this season.”

He didn’t clarify if he meant that Bobby will appear in a dream sequence, in a flashback or appear through a different plot point.

“9-1-1” returns to ABC with a funeral episode for Bobby on May 1 (8 p.m.).