9 Bath Aids for Getting in and Out of the Bath (2025)

Washing and bathing is an essential part of everyday life. As we get older, many of us move away from standing in the shower, preferring the comfort of sinking into a warm bath.

It can be easy to take getting in and out of the bath safely for granted. But for elderly people and those with mobility issues, this action can be a significant source of anxiety. Bathtub aids for elderly people are one way to address this.

By installing bathing aids, you can feel more confident that you’ll be able to get in and out of the bathtub safely. It’s a great way to maintain your independence and self-confidence.

So, let’s break down some of the most useful bath aids for getting in and out of the bath.

What are mobility bathing aids?

Bathing aids are a solitary piece, or combination of pieces of equipment, that help a person to get in and out of the bath or shower safely. Today, there are many different types of aids to help elderly persons get out of the bath, as well as bathing solutions for people with mobility issues.

These aids are designed with the user in mind, helping people with reduced mobility to bathe safely and securely. In addition, they also make it easier for carers and family members who provide assistance with bathing, lowering the risk of injury for them and the person they are helping.

Choosing the most suitable mobility aids for getting in and out of the bath will depend on the following:

The style and type of bath that is already in place

The available bathroom space

The type of assistance that is required

While some bathing aids are simple in design, they can be a life-changing addition to the bathroom of an older person who wants to continue living in their existing home. They play a crucial role in reducing the risk of slips, trips and falls, and they also help to prevent injury to care workers.

From simple grab rails, non-slip mats and bath seats, to bath lifts and walk-in baths, there are many different options to choose from.

What are the best bathtub aids for elderly people and people with disabilities?

If you’re in a position where you require aids for getting in and out of the bath. Or, if you need one for a loved one, let’s look at some options available to you.

1. Grab rails

Grab rails are a versatile aid. They serve a number of functions in the bathroom and are a common feature in fully-accessible rooms. They help the user to pull themselves to a standing position, or allow them to lower themselves safely into the bath.

You can either choose grab rails that can be securely fixed to the walls, or suction-style rails which allow you to reposition them, take them on holiday or use them in a friend or relative’s home. Suction rails are portable, discreet, and can be used almost anywhere. Grab rails can also be secured to the side of the bath and used alongside bath steps, enabling easy and safe access in and out of the bath.

2. Bath steps

A bath step is a simple yet effective aid which helps people with mobility issues to get in and out of the bath safely. They are a popular choice for elderly people who find it difficult to climb over the side of the bath.

However, you need to be careful when using these bath steps, as they can slip and cause an injury. For the safest and most secure approach, then a walk-in bath is for you. These have a built in door that allows you to step into the bath very easily and with no worry about whether the step may move when you are stepping on it.

3. Bath boards

A bath board sits securely across the width of the bath. It can be used to sit on as you wash, without needing to fully lower yourself into the bath. This piece of equipment is effective for elderly people who find it difficult to lower themselves in and out of the bath.

4. Bath fillers

Overflow bath fillers make bathing more accessible for people who struggle with strength issues.

A bath filler saves space by removing the need for taps, ensuring an easier experience when it comes to filling the bath with water. The design of a bath filler mixes the hot and cold water together in one stream, while the overflow facility prevents water from flowing over the top of the bath.

Bathing meets modern technology with some of the latest advances in bath fillers for walk-in baths. By using the temperature dial or an app on your mobile phone, you can fill up a walk-in bath with water at exactly the right temperature, eliminating the need to continually adjust.

Once you have the desired temperature, simply press the start button and relax for the perfect soak in the bath.

5. Bath seats

Having a specialised bath seat for elderly people or people with disabilities can make an enormous difference to the quality of their bathing routine. Bath seats are designed to help people who have difficulty fully lowering themselves into, or rising from, the depth of the bath.

There are various designs to choose from, but by far the safest and most secure seats in your bath will be included in walk-in baths. You have a wide range of options, with naturally in-built seats that either make you sit up straight, or sit lower and be lifted into and out of the bath.

6. Bath mats and pillows

Bath mats add an extra layer of safety to your bathing routine. They sit on the floor of the bath and are designed to prevent slipping when climbing in and out. Bath mats use suction cups on the underside of the mat. These cups stick to the floor of the bath and help to reduce the risk of slips and falls.

Bath pillows provide additional comfort when you’re relaxing in the bath. Most bath pillows are inflatable, and they are held in place with suction cups. They fit behind the neck, providing support to people who find it difficult to sit upright.

7. Bath lifts

A bath lift helps to make the process of getting in and out of the bath easier, particularly for people with severe mobility issues or disabilities. Baths with a power seat lift ready-built in allow for the easiest entry and exit out of the bath.

An alternative option could be to use an inflatable bath lift. These devices typically consist of an inflatable cushion or seat that is placed inside the tub. Like the permanent ones, inflatable bath lifts assist the elderly by raising and lowering them into the bath water. However, these are nowhere near as reliable as permanent bath lifts, which are very sturdy and built to last.

8. Bath hoists

A bath hoist stands outside the bath, but it is connected to a chair that lowers into the bath. A bath hoist helps caregivers to bathe service users with minimal risk of injury. Electric bath hoists are fitted with a motor and remote control to make the process as easy as possible. They can be bulky and are often used in specialist settings rather than in the home.

9. Walk-in bath

Walk-in baths offer elderly and disabled people a safe and easy way to bathe. A low-level door at the side allows for easy access to the tub, while the non-slip surface, bath seats and grab rails make walk-in baths a safe and comfortable place to bathe and relax in.

Why bathing aids are essential for the elderly and disabled

Aids for getting in and out of the bath are essential to a lot of our livelihoods. The fear of slipping on a wet surface or struggling to stand unaided can weigh heavy on a person’s mind. These worries may eventually lead to a reluctance to bathe at all. And while a carer or family member may be able to assist, a person’s independence and dignity must be respected in order for them to be willing to accept help.

When it comes to helping a disabled person to bathe, safety is paramount - not only for the person, but for the family member or carer involved in their day-to-day personal care. Using bathing aids for people can drastically reduce the risk of injury to carers.

Can I get help with choosing bathing aids?

Professional help is available to help you find the most appropriate bath aids for getting in and out of the bath. An Occupational Therapist (OT) is one type of specialist who works with elderly people and people with disabilities to improve their quality of life.

An OT can help people who:

Have a physical disability

Are recovering from an illness or operation

Have a learning disability

Have a mental health condition

Are getting older

Access to an OT can be arranged via GP referral, or by contacting the local authority and asking for occupational therapy assistance. OT’s can also provide private services, however, these must be funded by the service user.

An initial OT assessment will require a visit to your property. The OT will take a look at what is already in place and make recommendations. They will also be able to oversee any work that is done, ensuring it is completed to the appropriate specification for your personal circumstances.

Are there any other options available?

One alternative to disabled accessible baths is a walk-in shower or wet room. These are all bathing solutions that offer comfort, safety and relaxation.

Dedicated to making life easier for you

Adding aids to get out of the bath to your or your loved one’s life can help tremendously. There are a wide range of products available to help make bathing easier and more accessible, and they are designed to support and maintain your independence and dignity.

