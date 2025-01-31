9 best men's electric shavers to eliminate stubble (2025)

Whether you're searching for yourself, are looking for a good birthday gift, or just want to drop some hints to the man in your life to go clean shaven, there’s a world of electric shavers to choose from.
However, they can cost hundreds of pounds, so it’s best to shop wisely. To make sure you buy the right grooming tool for the job, we put some of the best hair removal devices to the test at the Good Housekeeping Institute.
These are the electric razors that got a thumbs up from our panel of 152 men, but scroll on for their full reviews.
1
Best foil shaver
Braun Series 9 Electric Shaver
Read more
2
Best rotary shaver
Philips Series 9000 Prestige Wet & Dry Electric Shaver
Read more
3
Best for thick hair
Panasonic ES-LV97 Wet and Dry Rechargeable 5-Blade Electric Shaver
Read more
4
Best for sensitive skin
Braun Series 9 Pro 9477cc Electric Shaver
Read more
5
Best budget buy
Remington R3 Rotary Shaver
Read more
6
Best luxury shaver
Philips S9000 Electric Shaver
Read more
7
Best for battery life
Wahl Lifeproof Foil Shaver with Dual Head Ear and Nose Trimmer, 7061-917
Read more
8
Best fully waterproof shaver
Wahl Electric Razor/Shaver Lifeproof Foil Shaver
Read more
9
Best for travel
Remington R6 Style Series Aqua Rotary Shaver R6000
Read more
Which type of electric shaver gives the closest shave?
An electric shaver will never give you as close a shave as a traditional razor, but that can have its benefits.
The obvious one is that you won’t be dealing with a super-sharp blade, which means fewer nicks and cuts. The other is that it will still leave the shadow of stubble behind, which you may prefer.
For the closest shave you can get with an electric razor, opt for a foil device (more on that below). The blades are designed to cut closer to the skin, cutting shorter hairs particularly well.
Is it better to shave wet or dry with an electric razor?
First off, always double check your electric shaver is waterproof before attempting a wet shave. Although the majority on our list below are, some of the cheaper options can only be used on dry skin.
A dry shave with an electric razor is not only quick, but also avoids more accidental cuts than a traditional, manual blade razor. This is because they glide over the skin, rather than coming in close contact with it.
Using an electric razor on wet skin, together with a shaving foam, can help minimise irritation and keep things smooth. Wetter hair is often softer too, so you’re less likely to have to go over the same area multiple times.
What's the difference between rotary and foil razors?
Foil and rotary are the two types of electric shaver on the market. They may look the same on the outside, but they differ.
Rotary: These feature two or three rotating blades that pull hair in a circular motion. They can still cut hair close to the skin but not as close as a foil design. They make up for it in their manoeuvrability, as the rotating blades make it easier to glide across trickier areas, such as the jawline and chin.
Foil: These feature a long strip of blades that work in an oscillating motion to lift hair away from the skin and provide a cleaner cut. They’re a better option if you’re after a closer shave, but aren’t as effective on non-flat surface areas, such as around the jaw, due to the longer shape.
Benefits of using an electric shaver
Time efficient: Because you can use most electric razors wet or dry, there’s no need for shaving foam and you can even shave in the shower with cordless, waterproof devices. On days when you’re running late, that means you’ll still have time for a quick spruce up.
Versatile: Most electric shavers have a range of settings to tackle different facial hair. So, if you want to tame your tash, trim those sideburns, or take it to a close stubble, an electric shaver can do it all.
Safe: Thanks to the blade guards, there’s less chance of cuts and nicks compared to the bare blade of a manual razor, saving you from forgetting the tissue stuck to your face, or from that aftershave burn.
How we test electric shavers
We asked 152 men with varying stubble length and hair types to try a range of electric razors for six weeks. They judged each one on how close and smooth the shave was, as well as how well each manoeuvred around tricky areas such as the jawline and chin area. They also assessed how easy each one was to operate, and if any irritation occurred.
Meanwhile, in the GHI lab, we used a noise meter to see how loud each device was while in use.
1
Best foil shaver
Braun Series 9 Electric Shaver
Score: 89/100
Our winner features a built-in sensor, which automatically detects your beard's density and adjusts the power accordingly — smart, right?
It was a top performer for its power and simplicity, and testers loved its high-quality design. All said, it provided a smooth, gentle, nick-free shave, while keeping skin irritation-free.
Everyone was happy with how their skin and hair felt after shaving too, while the clean and charge system was particularly handy for cleaning, lubricating and drying the shaver at the press of a button.
Key specifications
|Type
|Foil
|Able to use wet and dry
|Yes
|Cordless
|Yes
|Quick charge
|Yes, 5 mins
|Accessories
|Clean and charge station, cleaning cartridge, leather travel case, smart plug, cleaning brush
2
Best rotary shaver
Philips Series 9000 Prestige Wet & Dry Electric Shaver
Now 38% Off
Score: 83/100
If you’re after a rotary option, this would be our top pick. It features an LCD screen that shows you everything you need to know, from how much battery it's got left to your personal shave setting options.
It stood out for how well it handled longer stubble, while the wireless charger gave it a premium feel. It was quick at getting the job done for almost everyone and was gentle on skin, too.
Key specifications
|Type
|Rotary
|Able to use wet and dry
|Yes
|Cordless
|Yes
|Quick charge
|Yes, 18 mins
|Accessories
|Charging pad, pouch, precision styler
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
3
Best for thick hair
Panasonic ES-LV97 Wet and Dry Rechargeable 5-Blade Electric Shaver
Score: 81/100
If your hair is on the thicker side and often gets caught, try this shaver. One tester commented: “Be it stubble or long hair, it gave a clean shave and didn’t irritate skin.”
All testers appreciated its powerful motor, which got through hair quickly, and almost all experienced a close, smooth but also gentle shave.
The variety of attachments allowed our panel to achieve whatever style they wanted, while switching between different heads was easy. Overall, most were left with the look they wanted.
Key specifications
|Type
|Foil
|Able to use wet and dry
|Yes
|Cordless
|Yes
|Quick charge
|No
|Accessories
|Travel case, blade oil, cleaning brush, charging system, detergent for charging system
4
Best for sensitive skin
Braun Series 9 Pro 9477cc Electric Shaver
Score: 77/100
Looking to avoid a ruddy appearance after you shave? This one provided a gentle experience for all, leaving almost everyone irritation-free.
All were happy with the finished look and how smooth skin felt after shaving, while the power-charging case came in particularly handy. It did score as “relatively loud” in our lab test though, but none of our testers reported it as an issue.
Testers said it worked well on both wet and dry skin, while almost everyone found it to be both precise at shaping edges and good at handling longer stubble.
Key specifications
|Type
|Foil
|Able to use wet and dry
|Yes
|Cordless
|Yes
|Quick charge
|No
|Accessories
|Powercase, cleaning cartridge, cleaning brush, cleansing station
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
5
Best budget buy
Remington R3 Rotary Shaver
Now 30% Off
Score: 75/100
A brilliant bargain buy at under £30, this device was not only simple to get to grips with but easy to clean and store, too, making it a great beginner shaver.
Everyone found it easy to control and comfortable to use, offering a smooth shave for most. It doesn’t come with the option to use it cordless and it isn’t waterproof but it did leave most happy with how their facial hair looked after shaving — not bad for the price.
Key specifications
|Type
|Rotary
|Able to use wet and dry
|No
|Cordless
|No
|Quick charge
|No
|Accessories
|Three-day stubble styler, cleaning brush
6
Best luxury shaver
Philips S9000 Electric Shaver
Score: 74/100
If you’re looking to treat yourself or the man in your life, it doesn’t get more luxurious than this. It’s powered by AI technology, which allows the device to adapt to your hair and skin for a customised shave. You can even link the razor to the Philips app for more features and controls.
Of our testers, most said it did the trick at removing all hair in its path, while almost all testers were happy with their final look, as well as their smooth finish.
Again, this one was flagged as “relatively loud” in our lab test, but most didn't find this an issue, with many saying they’d continue to use it.
Key specifications
|Type
|Rotary
|Able to use wet and dry
|Yes
|Cordless
|Yes
|Quick charge
|No
|Accessories
|Precision trimmer, premium pouch, Qi charging pad
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
7
Best for battery life
Wahl Lifeproof Foil Shaver with Dual Head Ear and Nose Trimmer, 7061-917
Score: 74/100
Lasting an impressive 90 minutes without needing a recharge, this shaver got rave reviews from all of our testers for its long-lasting battery life and quick charge-up time.
It claims to be indestructible with a “life-proof” design, which includes its durable foil guard, ergonomic grip and shock resistant materials. Testers said it lived up to its claims, with all finding it easy to use and control.
It was brilliant when it came to precision – the pop-up trimmer was ace at defining edges – while it adapts well to different hair thickness and stubble lengths, and almost everyone said they’d stick to this shaver in the future.
Key specifications
|Type
|Foil
|Able to use wet and dry
|Yes
|Cordless
|Yes
|Quick charge
|No
|Accessories
|Storage bag, cleaning brush, blade oil, foil guard
8
Best fully waterproof shaver
Wahl Electric Razor/Shaver Lifeproof Foil Shaver
Now 30% Off
Score: 73/100
Like its younger sibling above, this razor claims to be as shock-proof as it gets and is waterproof up to one metre, so you can have a quick shave in the shower with ease.
Everyone agreed the 90-minute run time was just what they were looking for and found it precise on hard-to-reach areas, such as under the nose.
It was easy to clean and handled longer seven-day stubble like a pro for most. It did take a couple of attempts for some to get every hair, but testers appreciated the travel lock, which stopped it from going off in luggage.
Key specifications
|Type
|Foil
|Able to use wet and dry
|Yes
|Cordless
|Yes
|Quick charge
|Yes, 5 mins
|Accessories
|Travel pouch, cleaning brush, charger plug and cable, foil guard, blade oil
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
9
Best for travel
Remington R6 Style Series Aqua Rotary Shaver R6000
Score: 72/100
If you need a shaver you can trust to throw in your bag while travelling, look no further. With a convenient USB charging option, the groomer itself is easy to use, clean and lightweight.
It was comfortable to hold and proved to be easy to control for our whole panel, with most experiencing a close, pain-free shave.
It offered most a smooth grooming experience, with the majority happy with how their facial hair looked after use. It was deemed “relatively loud” in our noise test, but our testers didn't find it a problem.
Key specifications
|Type
|Rotary
|Able to use wet and dry
|Yes
|Cordless
|Yes
|Quick charge
|No
|Accessories
|Stubble styler head guard, travel pouch, cleaning brush
Florence Reeves-White
Senior Beauty Writer
Florence is our Senior Beauty Writer, specialising in expert-tested beauty and grooming reviews — from toothbrushes to the latest skincare launches. She’s committed to sharing recommendations for products that truly work and make people feel confident and healthy. Prior to this she was at Tropic Skincare, where she worked closely with biochemists in the lab, delving into the functions of each fresh, natural ingredient and conveying its efficacy to her audience in easy-to-digest terms.
With over five years’ experience in beauty and health journalism, Florence has written for ELLE, Women’s Fitness, Sister Magazine, National Geographic Traveller and many more, with a strong sustainability angle thread through much of her work.
When she isn’t packing for a trip away, working out, eating out or reading up on retinol serums, you’ll probably find her experimenting with her film camera and building her portfolio of portraits. Florence’s photography can be found at florencereeves-white.com, her Instagram is @florencereeveswhite and her twitter is @floreadsnwrites
Madeleine Evans
Lifestyle Writer
Madeleine is our Lifestyle Writer, specialising in expert-tested reviews and round-ups on the latest beauty Beauty and products. From skincare to protein powders, Maddie is committed to providing honest and helpful reviews to help guide readers to the best product for them. Maddie has a BA in English Literature and Language, which stemmed from her lifelong interest in reading and writing. She started her post graduate life at Hearst UK within a marketing capacity, which quickly turned into a desire to fulfil a writing career.
When she is not writing about the latest expert reviewed products, you can find her rifling through vintage shops or car boots, reading a print magazine, or capturing portraits on her film camera.
Tested byDenny Daily
Beauty and Grooming Tester
Denny is our Beauty and Grooming Tester and has an in-depth knowledge and background in beauty and PR. She has spoken on panels with Cosmetics Executive Women (CEW) and has worked with many beauty brands as a commercial model. Since joining in October 2022, she has worked on numerous testing categories including over 18 different brands for vitamin C serums, scalp scrubs, shampoos for dry hair and many more. She has over 20k followers on TikTok where she shares beauty and fashion tips otherwise better known as Denny Daily.