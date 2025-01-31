9 best men's electric shavers to eliminate stubble (2025)

Whether you're searching for yourself, are looking for a good birthday gift, or just want to drop some hints to the man in your life to go clean shaven, there’s a world of electric shavers to choose from.



However, they can cost hundreds of pounds, so it’s best to shop wisely. To make sure you buy the right grooming tool for the job, we put some of the best hair removal devices to the test at the Good Housekeeping Institute.

These are the electric razors that got a thumbs up from our panel of 152 men, but scroll on for their full reviews.

Which type of electric shaver gives the closest shave?

An electric shaver will never give you as close a shave as a traditional razor, but that can have its benefits.

The obvious one is that you won’t be dealing with a super-sharp blade, which means fewer nicks and cuts. The other is that it will still leave the shadow of stubble behind, which you may prefer.

For the closest shave you can get with an electric razor, opt for a foil device (more on that below). The blades are designed to cut closer to the skin, cutting shorter hairs particularly well.

Is it better to shave wet or dry with an electric razor?

First off, always double check your electric shaver is waterproof before attempting a wet shave. Although the majority on our list below are, some of the cheaper options can only be used on dry skin.

A dry shave with an electric razor is not only quick, but also avoids more accidental cuts than a traditional, manual blade razor. This is because they glide over the skin, rather than coming in close contact with it.

Using an electric razor on wet skin, together with a shaving foam, can help minimise irritation and keep things smooth. Wetter hair is often softer too, so you’re less likely to have to go over the same area multiple times.

What's the difference between rotary and foil razors?

Foil and rotary are the two types of electric shaver on the market. They may look the same on the outside, but they differ.

Rotary: These feature two or three rotating blades that pull hair in a circular motion. They can still cut hair close to the skin but not as close as a foil design. They make up for it in their manoeuvrability, as the rotating blades make it easier to glide across trickier areas, such as the jawline and chin.

Foil: These feature a long strip of blades that work in an oscillating motion to lift hair away from the skin and provide a cleaner cut. They’re a better option if you’re after a closer shave, but aren’t as effective on non-flat surface areas, such as around the jaw, due to the longer shape.

Benefits of using an electric shaver

Time efficient: Because you can use most electric razors wet or dry, there’s no need for shaving foam and you can even shave in the shower with cordless, waterproof devices. On days when you’re running late, that means you’ll still have time for a quick spruce up.

Versatile: Most electric shavers have a range of settings to tackle different facial hair. So, if you want to tame your tash, trim those sideburns, or take it to a close stubble, an electric shaver can do it all.

Safe: Thanks to the blade guards, there’s less chance of cuts and nicks compared to the bare blade of a manual razor, saving you from forgetting the tissue stuck to your face, or from that aftershave burn.

How we test electric shavers

We asked 152 men with varying stubble length and hair types to try a range of electric razors for six weeks. They judged each one on how close and smooth the shave was, as well as how well each manoeuvred around tricky areas such as the jawline and chin area. They also assessed how easy each one was to operate, and if any irritation occurred.

Meanwhile, in the GHI lab, we used a noise meter to see how loud each device was while in use.