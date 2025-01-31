9 best men's electric shavers to eliminate stubble (2025)

Table of Contents
Best foil shaver Best rotary shaver Best for thick hair Best for sensitive skin Best budget buy Best luxury shaver Best for battery life Best fully waterproof shaver Best for travel Which type of electric shaver gives the closest shave? Is it better to shave wet or dry with an electric razor? What's the difference between rotary and foil razors? Benefits of using an electric shaver How we test electric shavers Braun Series 9 Electric Shaver Key specifications Philips Series 9000 Prestige Wet & Dry Electric Shaver Key specifications Panasonic ES-LV97 Wet and Dry Rechargeable 5-Blade Electric Shaver Key specifications Braun Series 9 Pro 9477cc Electric Shaver Key specifications Remington R3 Rotary Shaver Key specifications Philips S9000 Electric Shaver Key specifications Wahl Lifeproof Foil Shaver with Dual Head Ear and Nose Trimmer, 7061-917 Key specifications Wahl Electric Razor/Shaver Lifeproof Foil Shaver Key specifications Remington R6 Style Series Aqua Rotary Shaver R6000 Key specifications References
9 best men's electric shavers to eliminate stubble (1)

Whether you're searching for yourself, are looking for a good birthday gift, or just want to drop some hints to the man in your life to go clean shaven, there’s a world of electric shavers to choose from.

However, they can cost hundreds of pounds, so it’s best to shop wisely. To make sure you buy the right grooming tool for the job, we put some of the best hair removal devices to the test at the Good Housekeeping Institute.

These are the electric razors that got a thumbs up from our panel of 152 men, but scroll on for their full reviews.

    Which type of electric shaver gives the closest shave?

    An electric shaver will never give you as close a shave as a traditional razor, but that can have its benefits.

    The obvious one is that you won’t be dealing with a super-sharp blade, which means fewer nicks and cuts. The other is that it will still leave the shadow of stubble behind, which you may prefer.

    For the closest shave you can get with an electric razor, opt for a foil device (more on that below). The blades are designed to cut closer to the skin, cutting shorter hairs particularly well.

    Is it better to shave wet or dry with an electric razor?

    First off, always double check your electric shaver is waterproof before attempting a wet shave. Although the majority on our list below are, some of the cheaper options can only be used on dry skin.

    A dry shave with an electric razor is not only quick, but also avoids more accidental cuts than a traditional, manual blade razor. This is because they glide over the skin, rather than coming in close contact with it.

    Using an electric razor on wet skin, together with a shaving foam, can help minimise irritation and keep things smooth. Wetter hair is often softer too, so you’re less likely to have to go over the same area multiple times.

    What's the difference between rotary and foil razors?

    Foil and rotary are the two types of electric shaver on the market. They may look the same on the outside, but they differ.

    Rotary: These feature two or three rotating blades that pull hair in a circular motion. They can still cut hair close to the skin but not as close as a foil design. They make up for it in their manoeuvrability, as the rotating blades make it easier to glide across trickier areas, such as the jawline and chin.

    Foil: These feature a long strip of blades that work in an oscillating motion to lift hair away from the skin and provide a cleaner cut. They’re a better option if you’re after a closer shave, but aren’t as effective on non-flat surface areas, such as around the jaw, due to the longer shape.

    Benefits of using an electric shaver

    Time efficient: Because you can use most electric razors wet or dry, there’s no need for shaving foam and you can even shave in the shower with cordless, waterproof devices. On days when you’re running late, that means you’ll still have time for a quick spruce up.

    Versatile: Most electric shavers have a range of settings to tackle different facial hair. So, if you want to tame your tash, trim those sideburns, or take it to a close stubble, an electric shaver can do it all.

    Safe: Thanks to the blade guards, there’s less chance of cuts and nicks compared to the bare blade of a manual razor, saving you from forgetting the tissue stuck to your face, or from that aftershave burn.

    How we test electric shavers

    We asked 152 men with varying stubble length and hair types to try a range of electric razors for six weeks. They judged each one on how close and smooth the shave was, as well as how well each manoeuvred around tricky areas such as the jawline and chin area. They also assessed how easy each one was to operate, and if any irritation occurred.

    Meanwhile, in the GHI lab, we used a noise meter to see how loud each device was while in use.

    1

    Best foil shaver

    Braun Series 9 Electric Shaver

    9 best men's electric shavers to eliminate stubble (11)

    9 best men's electric shavers to eliminate stubble (12)

    Score: 89/100

    Our winner features a built-in sensor, which automatically detects your beard's density and adjusts the power accordingly — smart, right?

    It was a top performer for its power and simplicity, and testers loved its high-quality design. All said, it provided a smooth, gentle, nick-free shave, while keeping skin irritation-free.

    Everyone was happy with how their skin and hair felt after shaving too, while the clean and charge system was particularly handy for cleaning, lubricating and drying the shaver at the press of a button.

    Key specifications

    TypeFoil
    Able to use wet and dryYes
    CordlessYes
    Quick chargeYes, 5 mins
    AccessoriesClean and charge station, cleaning cartridge, leather travel case, smart plug, cleaning brush

    2

    Best rotary shaver

    Philips Series 9000 Prestige Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

    9 best men's electric shavers to eliminate stubble (13)

    9 best men's electric shavers to eliminate stubble (14)

    Now 38% Off

    Score: 83/100

    If you’re after a rotary option, this would be our top pick. It features an LCD screen that shows you everything you need to know, from how much battery it's got left to your personal shave setting options.

    It stood out for how well it handled longer stubble, while the wireless charger gave it a premium feel. It was quick at getting the job done for almost everyone and was gentle on skin, too.

    Key specifications

    TypeRotary
    Able to use wet and dryYes
    CordlessYes
    Quick chargeYes, 18 mins
    AccessoriesCharging pad, pouch, precision styler

    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

    3

    Best for thick hair

    Panasonic ES-LV97 Wet and Dry Rechargeable 5-Blade Electric Shaver

    9 best men's electric shavers to eliminate stubble (15)

    9 best men's electric shavers to eliminate stubble (16)

    Score: 81/100

    If your hair is on the thicker side and often gets caught, try this shaver. One tester commented: “Be it stubble or long hair, it gave a clean shave and didn’t irritate skin.”

    All testers appreciated its powerful motor, which got through hair quickly, and almost all experienced a close, smooth but also gentle shave.

    The variety of attachments allowed our panel to achieve whatever style they wanted, while switching between different heads was easy. Overall, most were left with the look they wanted.

    Key specifications

    TypeFoil
    Able to use wet and dryYes
    CordlessYes
    Quick chargeNo
    AccessoriesTravel case, blade oil, cleaning brush, charging system, detergent for charging system

    4

    Best for sensitive skin

    Braun Series 9 Pro 9477cc Electric Shaver

    9 best men's electric shavers to eliminate stubble (17)

    9 best men's electric shavers to eliminate stubble (18)

    Score: 77/100

    Looking to avoid a ruddy appearance after you shave? This one provided a gentle experience for all, leaving almost everyone irritation-free.

    All were happy with the finished look and how smooth skin felt after shaving, while the power-charging case came in particularly handy. It did score as “relatively loud” in our lab test though, but none of our testers reported it as an issue.

    Testers said it worked well on both wet and dry skin, while almost everyone found it to be both precise at shaping edges and good at handling longer stubble.

    Key specifications

    TypeFoil
    Able to use wet and dryYes
    CordlessYes
    Quick chargeNo
    AccessoriesPowercase, cleaning cartridge, cleaning brush, cleansing station

    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

    5

    Best budget buy

    Remington R3 Rotary Shaver

    9 best men's electric shavers to eliminate stubble (19)

    9 best men's electric shavers to eliminate stubble (20)

    Score: 75/100

    A brilliant bargain buy at under £30, this device was not only simple to get to grips with but easy to clean and store, too, making it a great beginner shaver.

    Everyone found it easy to control and comfortable to use, offering a smooth shave for most. It doesn’t come with the option to use it cordless and it isn’t waterproof but it did leave most happy with how their facial hair looked after shaving — not bad for the price.

    Key specifications

    TypeRotary
    Able to use wet and dryNo
    CordlessNo
    Quick chargeNo
    AccessoriesThree-day stubble styler, cleaning brush

    6

    Best luxury shaver

    Philips S9000 Electric Shaver

    9 best men's electric shavers to eliminate stubble (21)

    9 best men's electric shavers to eliminate stubble (22)

    Score: 74/100

    If you’re looking to treat yourself or the man in your life, it doesn’t get more luxurious than this. It’s powered by AI technology, which allows the device to adapt to your hair and skin for a customised shave. You can even link the razor to the Philips app for more features and controls.

    Of our testers, most said it did the trick at removing all hair in its path, while almost all testers were happy with their final look, as well as their smooth finish.

    Again, this one was flagged as “relatively loud” in our lab test, but most didn't find this an issue, with many saying they’d continue to use it.

    Key specifications

    TypeRotary
    Able to use wet and dryYes
    CordlessYes
    Quick chargeNo
    AccessoriesPrecision trimmer, premium pouch, Qi charging pad

    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

    7

    Best for battery life

    Wahl Lifeproof Foil Shaver with Dual Head Ear and Nose Trimmer, 7061-917

    9 best men's electric shavers to eliminate stubble (23)

    9 best men's electric shavers to eliminate stubble (24)

    Score: 74/100

    Lasting an impressive 90 minutes without needing a recharge, this shaver got rave reviews from all of our testers for its long-lasting battery life and quick charge-up time.

    It claims to be indestructible with a “life-proof” design, which includes its durable foil guard, ergonomic grip and shock resistant materials. Testers said it lived up to its claims, with all finding it easy to use and control.

    It was brilliant when it came to precision – the pop-up trimmer was ace at defining edges – while it adapts well to different hair thickness and stubble lengths, and almost everyone said they’d stick to this shaver in the future.

    Key specifications

    TypeFoil
    Able to use wet and dryYes
    CordlessYes
    Quick chargeNo
    AccessoriesStorage bag, cleaning brush, blade oil, foil guard

    8

    Best fully waterproof shaver

    Wahl Electric Razor/Shaver Lifeproof Foil Shaver

    9 best men's electric shavers to eliminate stubble (25)

    9 best men's electric shavers to eliminate stubble (26)

    Score: 73/100

    Like its younger sibling above, this razor claims to be as shock-proof as it gets and is waterproof up to one metre, so you can have a quick shave in the shower with ease.

    Everyone agreed the 90-minute run time was just what they were looking for and found it precise on hard-to-reach areas, such as under the nose.

    It was easy to clean and handled longer seven-day stubble like a pro for most. It did take a couple of attempts for some to get every hair, but testers appreciated the travel lock, which stopped it from going off in luggage.

    Key specifications

    TypeFoil
    Able to use wet and dryYes
    CordlessYes
    Quick chargeYes, 5 mins
    Accessories Travel pouch, cleaning brush, charger plug and cable, foil guard, blade oil

    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

    9

    Best for travel

    Remington R6 Style Series Aqua Rotary Shaver R6000

    9 best men's electric shavers to eliminate stubble (27)

    9 best men's electric shavers to eliminate stubble (28)

    Score: 72/100

    If you need a shaver you can trust to throw in your bag while travelling, look no further. With a convenient USB charging option, the groomer itself is easy to use, clean and lightweight.

    It was comfortable to hold and proved to be easy to control for our whole panel, with most experiencing a close, pain-free shave.

    It offered most a smooth grooming experience, with the majority happy with how their facial hair looked after use. It was deemed “relatively loud” in our noise test, but our testers didn't find it a problem.

    Key specifications

    TypeRotary
    Able to use wet and dryYes
    CordlessYes
    Quick chargeNo
    AccessoriesStubble styler head guard, travel pouch, cleaning brush

    9 best men's electric shavers to eliminate stubble (29)

    Florence Reeves-White

    Senior Beauty Writer

    Florence is our Senior Beauty Writer, specialising in expert-tested beauty and grooming reviews — from toothbrushes to the latest skincare launches. She’s committed to sharing recommendations for products that truly work and make people feel confident and healthy. Prior to this she was at Tropic Skincare, where she worked closely with biochemists in the lab, delving into the functions of each fresh, natural ingredient and conveying its efficacy to her audience in easy-to-digest terms.

    With over five years’ experience in beauty and health journalism, Florence has written for ELLE, Women’s Fitness, Sister Magazine, National Geographic Traveller and many more, with a strong sustainability angle thread through much of her work.

    When she isn’t packing for a trip away, working out, eating out or reading up on retinol serums, you’ll probably find her experimenting with her film camera and building her portfolio of portraits. Florence’s photography can be found at florencereeves-white.com, her Instagram is @florencereeveswhite and her twitter is @floreadsnwrites

    9 best men's electric shavers to eliminate stubble (30)

    Madeleine Evans

    Lifestyle Writer

    Madeleine is our Lifestyle Writer, specialising in expert-tested reviews and round-ups on the latest beauty Beauty and products. From skincare to protein powders, Maddie is committed to providing honest and helpful reviews to help guide readers to the best product for them. Maddie has a BA in English Literature and Language, which stemmed from her lifelong interest in reading and writing. She started her post graduate life at Hearst UK within a marketing capacity, which quickly turned into a desire to fulfil a writing career.

    When she is not writing about the latest expert reviewed products, you can find her rifling through vintage shops or car boots, reading a print magazine, or capturing portraits on her film camera.

    9 best men's electric shavers to eliminate stubble (31)

    Tested byDenny Daily

    Beauty and Grooming Tester

    Denny is our Beauty and Grooming Tester and has an in-depth knowledge and background in beauty and PR. She has spoken on panels with Cosmetics Executive Women (CEW) and has worked with many beauty brands as a commercial model. Since joining in October 2022, she has worked on numerous testing categories including over 18 different brands for vitamin C serums, scalp scrubs, shampoos for dry hair and many more. She has over 20k followers on TikTok where she shares beauty and fashion tips otherwise better known as Denny Daily.

    9 best men's electric shavers to eliminate stubble (2025)

    References

    Top Articles
    How Can Tattoos Affect Your Health
    Attitudes towards Tattoos among Spanish Health Science Students
    Tattoos and pain management while getting inked | - Times of India
    Latest Posts
    Are Tattoos And Body Piercings A Risk Factor
    Are Getting Tattoos Bad For Your Health
    Recommended Articles
    Article information

    Author: Carlyn Walter

    Last Updated:

    Views: 6085

    Rating: 5 / 5 (70 voted)

    Reviews: 93% of readers found this page helpful

    Author information

    Name: Carlyn Walter

    Birthday: 1996-01-03

    Address: Suite 452 40815 Denyse Extensions, Sengermouth, OR 42374

    Phone: +8501809515404

    Job: Manufacturing Technician

    Hobby: Table tennis, Archery, Vacation, Metal detecting, Yo-yoing, Crocheting, Creative writing

    Introduction: My name is Carlyn Walter, I am a lively, glamorous, healthy, clean, powerful, calm, combative person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.