9 Best Professional Microdermabrasion Machines (Reviews 2024) (2025)

Splashing out on a professional microdermabrasion machine might not cost as much as you think. That is if microdermabrasion is your sole purpose. However, you can spend anything up to and over a thousand dollars.

Unless you are looking for a really high-end machine for doing microdermabrasion as well as other treatments 24 x 7, you probably don’t need to spend that much. Brands like Kendal, Trophy Skin, MySweety, Top Direct, and Microderm Glo have all rated as some of the best professional microdermabrasion machines around.

But it will of course depend on your needs as to whether any of these models suit you and your intended use.

Table of Contents Salon Treatments

1. KENDAL Professional Diamond Tip Microdermabrasion Machine HB-SF01 – Best Overall – Perfect for Estheticians

2. Professional Diamond Tip Facial Equipment by Top Direct Best Microdermabrasion Machine for Salon

3. Trophy Skin UltradermMD Complete 3-in-1 system, Ideal Microdermabrasion Machine for Spa

4. Kendal 3 in 1 Professional Diamond Microdermabrasion Machine

5. Mcwdoit 3 in 1 Diamond Microdermabrasion Facial Machine – Best Value

High-End Professional Microdermabrasion Machines

6. Unoisetion 4 IN 1 Diamond Microdermabrasion Machine Professional Use – Cheapest Model

7. MySweety Diamond Microdermabrasion Machine Professional Use

8. Kendal Professional Diamond Microdermabrasion Machine with Digital Display HB-SFD02

9. Microderm Glo Diamond Tip Medical-Grade Microdermabrasion Machine

Final Note

Salon Treatments

There’s no doubt, microdermabrasion has some amazing benefits.

This type of mechanical exfoliation (as opposed to chemical exfoliation i.e. peels and serums), sloughs dead skin cells from the surface of the skin. It encourages new cell turnover and aids in the correction of everything from dullness to wrinkles to even acne scars and age spots when used over time.

Long gone are the days when an expensive salon trip was the only way to access this skincare game-changer. Microdermabrasion machines and devices now come in all shapes and sizes, and many, such as the PMD personal microderm, are designed specifically for home use.

You can also find a wide array of microdermabrasion scrubs that can add something extra to your normal facial exfoliator.

The thing to bear in mind with this kind of beauty technology is that some at-home microdermabrasion devices are designed for total beginners. Many look pretty and are simple to use. However, they may not be equipped with the levels of quality and power needed to make a real, long-lasting difference to the skin.

Here we’re looking at some of the best professional-level microdermabrasion devices money can buy, that are suitable for use both at home and in salons and spas.

Article: Microdermabrasion at Home – How To Do It and What To Use

Best Overall – Perfect for Estheticians

Kendal Professional Diamond Microdermabrasion This provides a transformative skincare solution that combines cutting-edge technology with professional-grade performance. The device uses sterile diamond heads to delicately peel away dead skin cells, unveiling a radiant complexion beneath. Latest Price on Amazon

Last update on 2025-02-19 - Affiliate Links/Images from Amazon Product Advertising API

You can usually tell if a microdermabrasion machine is suitable for professional use if it looks like something straight out of a science lab. The KENDAL Professional Diamond HB-SF01 is no exception.

With its white, medical-looking build, analog pressure gauge, and rubber suction tube, this machine means serious business! It might not look pretty, but there’s a good reason.

It was designed specifically for clinic-grade settings, to be used by estheticians and dermatologists. Rather than worrying about being pink and shiny, the Kendal Professional focuses less on aesthetics. It’s build-quality and suction power that result in best-in-class skin resurfacing.

This machine truly is designed for the more advanced microdermabrasion performer. It requires a little more know-how in the setup phase than a few others we’ll be exploring here. A fair amount of connecting and adjusting needs to be done before using. Additionally, steps for assembly should be followed to the letter.

Prior experience using stainless steel handles is advisable before treating yourself or your clients.

Best Microdermabrasion Machine for Salon

Last update on 2025-02-19 - Affiliate Links/Images from Amazon Product Advertising API

The Top Direct Professional Diamond Microdermabrasion Machine comes in an almost suitcase-like form, making it compact and easy to transport.

It comes with a full 9-piece set of diamond tips, each with its own function. Some target signs of aging, some are for toning and some are for the treatment of acne. Furthermore, some aid in boosting circulation and collagen production. This makes it a great option for professionals wanting to cater to the specific skin concerns of their clients.

Because this is a professional-grade machine, the suction is powerful (maxing out at 68cmHg). Thanks to the adjustable dial, however, you can select a low suction level, to begin with, and slowly work your way up. The dial also means you can vary the suction level depending on the area of the face or body you’re working on.

Lower suction is always needed around the eyes, for example, to prevent dragging the skin.

3. Trophy Skin UltradermMD Complete 3-in-1 system, Ideal Microdermabrasion Machine for Spa

No products found.

If you’re in the market for something a little more stylish, you might want to turn your attention to the Trophy Skin UltradermMD.

This complete system is a one-stop combination of the wildly popular Trophy Skin products. It comes in a compact glossy white and rose pink box, appealing for both home users as well as professionals. It would be right at home in a glamorous clinic or spa.

Unlike some of the other professional-grade machines featured here, the UltradermMD is very user-friendly. Even beginners will be able to find their way with this one. The LCD screen display makes it easy to set up and conduct your microdermabrasion session.

It comes with fewer attachments than some of the other devices listed here. But on the plus side, some users might find it a relief not to have too many to figure out. The variety of in-built treatment modes helps you do more with less, allowing pressure and suction adjustments as you go.

For home use, you might want to take a look at the wider Trophy Skin suite before making your decision. This brand provides a wide array of different microdermabrasion products, designed for varying levels of experience.

Get more detailed information on Trophy Skin Microderm in our review here or check the link below for prices.

Diamond Dermabrasion Machine Diamond Microdermabrasion function: removes skin debris, scars, blemishes, wrinkles and uneven pigmentation.

Massage function: massages your skin and the surrounding tissues to iron out unsightly wrinkles and fat deposits.

Skin Scrubber function: Cleans off the dirtiness in the pores and make the skin become clean and fresh Latest Price on Amazon

Last update on 2025-02-19 - Affiliate Links/Images from Amazon Product Advertising API

The Kendal 3-in-1 Professional Diamond Microdermabrasion Machine is a close rival to the Trophy Skin UltradermMD when it comes to multi-functionality.

An enhanced version of the aforementioned Kendal Professional, this machine combines high-level microdermabrasion power with two bonus features: a ‘skin scrubber’ function for superior dirt extraction and a massage function for stimulating blood flow and ironing out wrinkles.

It gives you great control over application and speed, and looks the part, with a very professional, clinical appearance.

An important note on this one: the Kendal 3-in-1 is not for the uninitiated! There are a lot of dials and switches to get to grips with, and a whopping 14 attachment heads, each with a unique function of its own.

It’s also crucial to learn and understand which wires and tubes go into which ports because you’ll need to go through this setup process before every use. But – if you know what you’re doing (or are prepared to spend some time learning), you won’t find better value in another microdermabrasion machine. It’s popular for use in clinics and dermatology offices and is guaranteed to leave you (or your clients’) skin absolutely sparkling.

5. Mcwdoit 3 in 1 Diamond Microdermabrasion Facial Machine – Best Value

Strong Suction Dermabrasion Strong suction removes skin debris, blackheads and blemishes, absorbs grease and dirt from your face, increases blood circulation in the skin. Powerful unit with 9 diamond heads for all skin challenges. Latest Price on Amazon

Last update on 2025-02-19 - Affiliate Links/Images from Amazon Product Advertising API

Another space-age example of professional microdermabrasion technology, the Mcwdoit 3-in-1 Diamon Microdermabrasion Machine is sleek, stylish, and highly functional.

It’s more affordable than some of the models we’ve previously mentioned, and it’s just as powerful, with a maximum suction level of 68cmHg. The suction tubes and diamond heads are also similar, and the device comes with just as many heads as the Kendal microdermabrasion products. It even has a detachable bracket for arranging the heads around the machine itself – great for convenience and professionalism. This also makes for easy cleaning and drying of heads between each use.

In comparison to some of the bulkier machines featured in this list, a little more thought has gone into aesthetics with this machine. It features a sleek chrome casing and floral detailing around the face.

Its small size and portability make this machine ideal for home users who don’t have a large clinic or treatment room to keep it in. With that said, the power and quality of this machine mean it’s also one of the best professional microdermabrasion machines you’ll find.

High-End Professional Microdermabrasion Machines

If you’re looking for more of a high-end machine, see below. Most of these machines are over $500 while several which are multifunction tools are over $1000 – payment plans available

Last update on 2025-02-19 - Affiliate Links/Images from Amazon Product Advertising API

CLICK HERE TO VIEW MORE

6. Unoisetion 4 IN 1 Diamond Microdermabrasion Machine Professional Use – Cheapest Model

Last update on 2025-02-19 - Affiliate Links/Images from Amazon Product Advertising API

The Unoisetion 4-in-1 Diamond Microdermabrasion Machine offers a similar function to the Mcwdoit unit – a blackhead removal setting. It comes with a set of glass tubes for use with the suction function in removing unsightly blackheads from the nose, chin, and cheeks.

Despite being one of the most affordable products on this list, it’s also one of the most powerful, with a maximum suction output of 70cmHg.

Like the Kendal 3-in-1, the Unoisetion 4-in-1 comes with a skin-scrubbing spatula, which uses intensive vibrational frequencies to help nutrition deeply penetrate the skin. It even has a sprayer jet to moisten the skin for greater absorption of nutrients. There truly is very little you can’t do with this machine!

The only downside (apart from the somewhat strange product name, of course) is that it’s one of the less visually striking options we’ve explored here. It kind of looks similar to an old telephone. So if you’re looking for something to wow clients or look pretty on your bathroom counter, this might not be the one you’re looking for.

Last update on 2025-02-19 - Affiliate Links/Images from Amazon Product Advertising API

The MySweety Professional Diamond Microdermabrasion Machine is another affordable option that looks very similar to the Kendal Microdermabrasion products in design.

Similar to the Kendal products, it offers 65-68cmHg suction power. It also has 9 varying attachment heads for exfoliation, deep cleansing, and reduction of scars, fine lines, and pigmentation.

It seems as though the Mysweety Machine was designed as a cheaper alternative to the more mainstream microdermabrasion names. Some users have commented on the build quality of the MySweety. While it’s not one of the most premium offerings out there, it might suit you if you’re new to microdermabrasion, and want to dip your toe in without investing too much cash upfront.

Another upside is that it’s very easy to use, with fewer dials, switches, and wires to get your head around.

Digital Display Provides a Non-Surgical skin resurfacing procedure by using sterile diamond heads to peel and rub off the dead cells at the top skin layer followed by vacuuming/suction removing particles along with any dirt and dead skin. Latest Price on Amazon

Last update on 2025-02-19 - Affiliate Links/Images from Amazon Product Advertising API

In comparison to the other two Kendal products we’ve explored here, this Kendal Diamond Microdermabrasion Machine takes a surprisingly different approach in terms of visual style.

Designed in the ‘suitcase’ format similar to TopDirect’s offering, the Kendal HB-SFD02 looks almost like a digital film camera, with a chrome casing, and an illuminated digital dial on the front. This aesthetic really does a lot to challenge the often dated and clinical look of professional microdermabrasion machines.

If you’re a dermatologist or esthetician with a futuristic-style clinic, this machine will suit you down to the ground. It will no doubt impress your clients and look right at home in a modern professional setting.

With a suction power of 66cmHg, it rivals many of the other machines we’ve looked at here. We know the Kendal products are always built with quality and effectiveness in mind. Furthermore, they are widely well-received in both professional circles and by home users.

Some may find the digital numeric display easier to see and follow than the older-style gauge that features on many others. Overall, this device looks good, delivers on its promises of glowing, youthful skin, and is easy and straightforward to use.

Last update on 2025-02-19 - Affiliate Links/Images from Amazon Product Advertising API

If you’re a home user but still want that high-quality, professional microdermabrasion experience, the Microderm Glo might just be the device for you.

Unlike some of the other high-tech, medical-grade equipment we’ve looked at here, the Microderm Glo looks more like an epilator or facial steamer than a microdermabrasion device. It’s much more accessible, much more user-friendly, and much more attractive than some of the bigger, bulkier options we’ve featured.

Naturally, it’s not quite as powerful and comes with fewer tips and filters. It’s also not cheap, coming in at a similar level to the top two most expensive professional products we’ve reviewed here. But the convenience of its rechargeable wireless use, built-in guided display, and lifetime warranty means you get a tonne of bang for your buck.

It has received high praise from customers and the media alike. It has been featured in Cosmopolitan, E-News, and The Oprah Magazine. But a note of caution – the Microderm Glo may not be suitable for full professional use. All-day, everyday use is not advised.

On the other hand, if you’re just doing microdermabrasion treatments here and there, it’s a great choice. Furthermore, It only comes with 20 filters, where many professional options come with 200 to 300.

Read More About Microderm Glo Here

Final Note

Which professional microdermabrasion machine you go for will depend on your budget, style preferences, and the unique needs of you and/or your clients. But it’s good to remember that when it comes to beauty technology (or any technology for that matter), you often get what you pay for.

Microdermabrasion machines are not cheap, (nor are treatments) but they should be something you purchase just once.

Don’t be afraid to invest in something with high-quality diamond tips and effective suction power. These key elements are the surest path to keeping skin beautiful and youthful for life.