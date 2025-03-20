9 Best Tallow Skincare Brands For 2025 (2025)

The Good Trade editors endorse products we’ve personally researched, tested, and genuinely love. Learn more about our methodology and business model here.

Our editors have personally used, researched, and corresponded with natural skincare brands for a decade — these are our top picks of beef tallow products for your skin.

Natural skincare has been on the scene for years, but the back-to-basic skincare used by some of our ancestors is about to have its moment. And if, like us, you crave minimalist and sustainable beauty and skincare options, let us introduce you to the versatility of tallow. While traditionally used as cooking oil, when applied topically to the skin, tallow — rendered pure saturated animal fat mostly from cows — provides a healthy, non-toxic, and highly effective option for nourishing and protecting one of the body’s most essential barriers. We respectfully acknowledge that tallow is not a choice suitable for those embracing a vegan lifestyle — but we also want to point out that when ethically sourced from cattle farms that provide a humane lifestyle for grass-fed cattle, tallow is an incredibly eco-friendly and sustainable way to close the loop on modern regenerative farming, making use of a by-product that may otherwise go to waste.

Why use beef tallow for your skin?

When the natural oils produced by our skin decline due to aging or are stripped for various reasons like environmental factors and harsh soaps and cleaners, our skin craves nourishment and moisture. Tallow-based balms, lotions, soaps, and even makeup can mimic the beneficial and protective oils produced by the skin as part of our first line of defense in our immune system. Tallow is absorbed by the body’s cell membranes, replenishing that moisture and nourishing our skin barrier, which is responsible for warding off harmful bacteria, free radicals, and environmental toxins.

Thanks to its hefty lipid (fatty) composition, tallow provides unparalleled nourishment while also delivering nutrients like vitamins A, D, E, and K deep within the layers of the skin. This facilitates cell regeneration, elasticity, and healing. Tallow is jam-packed with beneficial triglycerides like oleic acid, palmitic acid, stearic acid, and linoleic acid, which offer anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

Tallow is gentle and said to be great for all skin types. It is effective in combating fine lines and wrinkles, stubborn skin irritation and redness, and even for tackling common skin issues like psoriasis, acne, and eczema. Also in the plus category, tallow has an incredibly long shelf life, as it can be stored for years without the need for added stabilizers or preservatives. The bottom line is that if you are looking for one skincare product to have in your routine, tallow can offer versatile skincare, whether used alone as the base for other products.

Our criteria:

Our editors have used, researched, and scoured thousands of customer reviews of natural and nontoxic skincare and beauty brands to compile this list of our favorite tallow skincare alternatives. We’ve selected brands that use all clean ingredients without harsh chemicals, are proven to be effective, and have ethical commitments that we love. We update this list regularly with emerging favorites that meet the following criteria.

NATURAL & NONTOXIC | Each of these tallow products is made with clean, natural, and organic ingredients so you can safely nourish your skin without any of the unnecessary chemicals found in other skincare.

| Each of these tallow products is made with clean, natural, and organic ingredients so you can safely nourish your skin without any of the unnecessary chemicals found in other skincare. EFFICACY | We’ve scoured hundreds of customer reviews, read testimonials, and chosen brands that are backed by professionals to ensure each product actually works.

BRAND ETHICS | We've chosen brands that are committed to sustainability and promote other thoughtful business practices. Many of the brands on this list are small businesses owned by women.

1. Primally Pure

Eco friendly packaging Grass fed Handcrafted Subscriptions available Woman owned

Best For | Irritated skin

Natural & organic ingredients | Tallow, olive oil, emu oil, unrefined beeswax, essential oils, marshmallow root, calendula flower, rosemary extract, vitamin E

Prices starting at | $30

Primally Pure carries tallow-based products for every age and stage of life, including deodorant and baby products. Primally Pure tallow balms include tallow sourced from a regenerative and organic livestock farm in Southern California. All other ingredients are thoughtfully sourced from farms, forests, and fields, and their products steer clear of added chemicals, fragrances, or fillers. One of the brand’s most popular and versatile products is the Everything Balm, which can be used as the final step in anyone’s minimalist skincare routine. It’s a nutrient-dense moisturizer said to calm irritation and penetrate deep into the layers of the skin. Not only does this balm contain nourishing tallows from grass-fed cows, but it also contains emu oil, which, from personal experience, can calm the peskiest of skin troubles, including rosacea and eczema. All balm reviews claim this one-stop balm has helped reduce redness and the appearance of scars, as well as replenishing moisture. One review goes as far as to call this their “secret weapon.” This balm can be used anywhere at any age, and it’s a great introduction to the beauty of tallow.

Customer Review | “This balm has been such a wonderful addition to my skincare routine. A little goes a long ways and it is a great product for dry skin. I love to put it on before bed. I have been using it for 2 weeks and my skin has cleared up completely.” – Alexis K. (Read more reviews)

2. Lady May

Budget friendly Family owned Handcrafted

Best For | Tired eyes

Natural & organic ingredients | Grass-fed beef tallow, beeswax, jojoba, caffeine, olive oil, vitamin E

Prices starting at | $18

Lady May‘s products are good enough to eat. No, really, the origin of their products came via the request of an elderly Lady May restaurant customer who asked them to “whip” some cooking tallow for her to use as a skin application. Lady May sources tallow from a small network of sustainable farms in the Southern United States, each that prioritizes animal welfare and environmental stewardship in order to promote a healthier planet. Lady May Tallow is hand-whipped and packaged in small batches. Each batch is crafted using a traditional wet rendering method, ensuring the highest quality and purity. Tallow is the primary component in Lady May products, including their tallow balms, beard butter, essential oil-infused eye cream, and lip balm. One of our must-have products — is Lady May’s coffee-bean-infused eye cream, which incorporates caffeine in order to reduce puffiness naturally in addition to softening fine lines, priced at $23.

Customer Review | “The scent is amazing. Bought this to try and love it. I feel like my skin around the eyes has improved significantly.” – Emily (Read more reviews)

3. Ancestral Cosmetics

Family owned Handcrafted Made in the UK Subscriptions available

Best For | Sun protection and acne

Natural & organic ingredients | Grass-fed Irish beef tallow, raw Irish honey, unrefined beeswax, 100% pure essential oils, non-nano Zinc Oxide, cocoa butter, black seed oil

Prices starting at | $29

Ancestral Cosmetics was born out of a husband and wife’s desire to use only clean and natural skincare products on their four children. Now, those same kids are part of the business, packing orders and labeling jars of their tallow-based products. All Ancestral Cosmetic products are made using Irish grass-fed beef tallow, sourced locally from a small regenerative farm. Their signature tallow and honey balm can be used on any part of your body and is suitable to replace body lotion, face cream, day or night cream, or hand cream. Of note is their Tallow Sun Balm, which combines premium tallow with non-nano oxide as a physical barrier to block the sun. It’s one of the cleanest and healthiest alternatives to chemical sunscreen around. Ancestral Cosmetics also carries a Tallow and Black Seed Clarifying Balm that contains black seed oil, which is suitable for managing acne-prone skin.

Customer Review | “I am a licensed aesthetician in the USA and I absolutely Love the tallow sun balm. Just received the original tallow and am I Loving it too! Thank you for the Awesome, Clean products. 🙂 ” – Cynthia (Read more reviews)

4. Summer Solace

American made Small business Woman owned

Best For | Whole-family care

Natural & organic ingredients | Regenerative Tallow® (suet) from certified regeneratively-raised cattle, heritage leaf lard, raw beeswax, calendula, extra virgin olive oil, bentonite clay, wildcrafted essential oils

Prices starting at | $22

Summer Solace is the brainchild of chef Megan Bre Camp, who believes what we put on our body is just as essential as what we put in it. Guided by her indigenous roots, she’s deeply committed to sustainability and its connection to what we put on our skin. Summer Solace offers a collection of handmade, tallow-based balms, soaps, and candles, all handcrafted in Oakland, California. Bre Camp sources beef suet tallow used in her skincare from regional, pasture-raised, grass-finished cattle from Northern California ranchers. The Cacao Rose Lip, Cuticle, and Brow balm are designed to hydrate and soften skin. It includes aromas of jasmine, rose, and magnolia married with cacao to create what she calls an “enchanting” experience for the skin and the senses. The Seele Celtic Sea Salt Scrub is a fan favorite, and it can be used on the face and body as well as on the scalp as a clarifying scalp scrub. The Baby Soft Family balm is made with four organic fats, has a light cacao scent, and is gentle enough for a baby’s skin but also fantastic for the entire family.

Customer Review | “I’m in love with this scrub. The only scrub I use on my face and my skin has never felt better. Also- a surprising benefit… I’ve always had very chapped lips and no chapstick or balm has ever made a difference. This scrub has eliminated any dry skin from my lips and they feel SO GOOD. Will be buying this product for as long as it exists.” -Taylor (Read more reviews)

5. Hello Selah

Handcrafted Natural materials Text message availability

Best For | Scented tallow balms

Natural & organic ingredients | beef tallow, jojoba oil, blue tansy, vanilla, essential oils

Prices starting at | $56

Hello Selah‘s tallow products can be praised for their effectiveness through faith and simplicity. The Hello Selah approach with their skincare products is to remain rooted in the idea that nature provides everything we need to look and feel our best. Hello Selah tallow and any other ingredients are ethically sourced and organically grown on small, U.S.-based farms. The grass-fed beef tallow, nutrient-dense botanicals, and organic oils are hand-selected for purity, with the goal of ensuring each product is wholesome and luxurious. In addition to their unscented balm, Hello Selah offers two other thoughtfully scented options, including blue tansy and blood orange vanilla. The company claims a little goes a long way, as each jar is meant to last anywhere from two to four months.

Customer Review | “I love this product I have super sensitive skin and it doesn’t cause breakouts and has made my skin so much softer. It is so hydrating and lays great under my makeup! I definitely recommend this as you can see in my photos my pores and texture look great and before using I was flakey and my pores we noticeable.” – Karsyn G. (Read more reviews)

6. Darlin’ Skincare

American made Grass fed Small business Woman owned

Best For | Relaxing skincare

Natural & organic ingredients | grass-fed beef tallow, magnesium oil, jojoba oil, beeswax, shea butter, essential oils

Prices starting at | $28

Based in Sarasota, Florida, Darlin’ Skincare has a fun cowgirl vibe and aims to celebrate hardworking skin. Owner Suzy struggled with severe skin challenges before turning to pasture-raised tallow and nourishing oils and butter to fortify and heal her skin. Now, her company crafts products using natural ingredients like tallow to promote skin resilience and overall well-being. Darlin’ Skincare uses ethically sourced Wagyu tallow because they consider it to have superior quality and a richer nutrient profile than other tallow – making it ideal for sootihing and restoring skin. Darlin’ offers a great tallow face balm, but other standouts include the magnesium cream – great for nighttime relaxation – and an incredibly convenient lotion bar that can travel far and wide. Darlin’ products also smell delightful, thanks to the addition of essential oils like sweet orange, vanilla, and jasmine.

Customer Review | “I was skeptical about putting tallow on my face but wow, I’m so glad I made the decision to try the face balm out! My skin feels so hydrated and plump. It’s my favorite part of my night time skincare routine.” – M.P. (Read more reviews)

7. Anml

American made Budget friendly Plastic/Pfas free Subscriptions available USDA organic

Best For | Lighter moisturizer for warm climates

Natural & organic ingredients | Grass-fed beef tallow, organic cold-pressed jojoba oil, organic blue tansy essential oil

Prices starting at | $15

Anml’s tallow products’ are impressive thanks to their light, airy texture and accessibility. This tallow product comes in a smooth, whipped texture that quickly soaks into the skin — sans any greasy texture. Anml’s tallow is sourced from regenerative farms that raise and process grass-fed and finished cattle. The Anml unscented whipped tallow is perfect for troubled or sensitive skin. Anml also includes an option for whipped tallow that includes blue tansy, an antioxidant-rich flower hailing from the chamomile family that offers anti-inflammatory effects. It also is said to help improve skin texture and speed wound healing. Anml’s whipped tallow balm is suitable for all skin types, including aging, oily, and acne-prone skin.

Customer Review | “Love this tallow so much! So creamy and easy to moisturize onto my face! And does not make your skin look oily! So so good! Highly recommend.” – Karolina B (Read more reviews)

8. Toups & Co

American made Family owned Handcrafted

Best For | Travel and lip balms

Natural & organic ingredients | Tallow, emu oil, raw, unrefined beeswax, organic virgin olive oil, organic essential oils, mica (tinted lip balm)

Prices starting at | $14

A coastal Alabama-based husband and wife duo is behind the Toups & Co skincare company. Their best-selling Sweet Girl tallow balm is made with 100% grass-fed tallow, organic virgin olive oil, and organic essential oils, including an aromatic blend of marjoram, chamomile, ylang-ylang, spruce, and frankincense offering not only adequate nourishment but also delivering an intoxicating scent. Toups & Co. carries a line of tallow lip balms, including a merlot-tinted tallow lip balm, which offers nontoxic lip care and color in one easy step. While most tinted lip balms contain chemicals like petroleum and parabens, the Toups & Co tallow lip balm contains only those ingredients that are safe and effective. One of the best products they offer, however, is the tallow stick, which offers convenient tallow care that can follow you anywhere and be used for just about anything from healing wounds to chapped skin.

Customer Review | “I love this tallow stick. I use it on everything, from face to elbows to scratches. This is a necessity!” (Read more reviews)

9. Clara & Fritz

American made Plastic/Pfas free Small business Subscriptions available Text message availability Woman owned

Best For | Comprehensive facial care

Natural & organic ingredients | 100% grass-fed beef tallow, organic cold-pressed Italian olive oil, essential oils, beeswax, castor oil, rosehip seed oil, primrose oil

Prices starting at | $20

After struggling with health issues and experimenting with various lifestyle changes and diets, New Jersey-based Clara & Fritz owner Nicole realized the best care for her body was that made in her kitchen by her own hands. The same went for skincare — so she started seeking alternatives in the form of makeup and skincare until she discovered tallow. All Clara & Fritz tallow products are handmade in tiny batches using real ingredients like grass-fed beef tallow sourced from U.S. farms. They are also free of synthetic fragrances, artificial colors, and petroleum. We love the Clara & Fritz capsule skincare kit, which offers a chance to try the comprehensive skin care line via travel-sized containers of four Clara & Fritz essential products to cleanse, exfoliate, and moisturize your face. One of the stand-out products is the tallow-based oil cleanser, which removes makeup by bonding with dirt and oils to lift it off the skin — cleaning pores and balancing oily skin without stripping it of beneficial oils, leaving skin hydrated.

Featured image is from Primally Pure

Randi Donahueis a Contributing Editor at The Good Trade. She is a freelance writer who lives on the Gulf Coast of Florida and is fortunate to live right next to a glorious nature preserve and a few miles from a white sandy beach. She and her family are passionate about nature, health & wellness, and sustainable living and believe the path to a healthy and prosperous life requires authenticity, kindness, and a whole lot of fresh air.