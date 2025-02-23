9 Best Tweezers With Light: Your Easy Buying Guide (2025)

Tweezers can seem like naturally occurring inhabitants of bathroom drawers, but they have a shelf-life. When I told my partner we needed new tweezers, he looked at me like I had two heads but once we got the new tweezers, he was shocked at the difference. If your tweezers are so old you’re not sure where you got them from, it’s past time to replace them.

Tweezers with light are a godsend because they make it easier to see what you’re looking at whether you’re plucky hairs, crafting, or trying to remove that pesky sliver.

Why Bother With Lighted Tweezers?

I think we can agree that it's easier to see when the lights are on so when you're working on a small, fiddly task, having more light is a huge benefit.

As our eyes age, they begin to need more light than before. According to an article on aging and vision in The New York Times, the time we're 50, we need twice as much light to see comfortably as we did when we were 30 years old.

So if you're squinting and struggling to see, why not make use of the affordable solution these LED tweezers have to offer?

What to Eliminate That Annoying Hand Shadow?

Even if your vanity is impeccably lit, there's still the issue of your hand coming between you and your light source, casting a dark shadow on the very area you're trying to see. I can't stand that. This is the same problem you see with electric nail drills and they solve that by adding a small LED bulb to the tip of the drill--so why not on your tweezers?

It's a little trickier with tweezers because they don't already use electricity but slap on a small battery and plenty of brands have come up with designs so there's nothing between the light and the arms of your tweezers.

Which Type of Tweezer Should I Use?

Using the right tweezer shape makes the task easier. There are several different types of tweezers but for 99 percent of tweezing jobs, you'll likely need slanted tip tweezers.

Slanted tip tweezers are the universal shape that you can use for everything from plucking hairs to removing splinters to applying false eyelashes and nail decals.

The only other shape you're likely to need for beauty purposes is needle tip tweezers which make removing splinters and ingrown hairs easier and less painful than with slanted tips.

What About Crafting?

Certain crafting and creative projects like working with miniatures, die-cutting, tying flies for fly fishing, beadwork, and embroidery need very fine tweezers to deal with the tiny bits. Crafting tweezers also often have the benefit of attached magnifying glasses.

Needle-nose or offset tweezers are a good choice here as are reverse-tension tweezers.

What Are Reverse Tension Tweezers?

Unlike normal tweezers, these tweezers are closed when not in use and when you apply pressure they open.

Instead of being shaped like the letter U, the arms on reverse tweezers actually cross over each other. With this design, it takes very little pressure to operate them and they're quick to close on the object you're after.

They aren't great for plucky though because you can't control how tightly they close on those little hairs.

What Are Some Tweezer Tips?

Tweeze after you shower. It's worth fighting your steamed-up mirror to remove stray hairs after you've had a hot shower because the warm water opens up your hair follicles, making their grip on your hairs much looser. Plucking will be smoother, take less force, and be less painful than if you did it pre-showering.

Take regular breaks when you're shaping your eyebrows. When you're right up close on your eyebrows it's easy to get a little pluck-crazy and overdo it. After you've removed a few hairs, step back to see the whole picture in the mirror or walk away and give your eyes a break so you can get a fresh view of your brows.

Give yourself a break around your menstrual period. If plucking seems more painful near your period, that's because it actually is more painful. Hormones are rude. So avoid the pain and irritation and give yourself the week off.

Use ice, aloe, or over-the-counter hydrocortisone cream to treat swelling or redness if you're someone like me who tends to end up resembling a Neanderthal after shaping my brows.

A lot of the pain and problems from tweezing can be avoided with a good pair of tweezers with light. High-quality, well-aligned tweezers prevent those false starts where you grab the hair and pull but the tweezers lose their grip part way through so you've yanked a hair that is now more sensitive when you have to try again.