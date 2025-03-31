9 Common Warning Signs of Poor Blood Circulation (2025)

Poor circulation, or peripheral artery disease (PAD), typically results from plaque buildup in the arteries. Over time, this buildup can cause the arteries to harden or narrow, disrupting the flow of oxygen-rich blood throughout the body. Poor circulation can lead to various symptoms affecting the extremities and other body parts.

1. Painful Cramps

One of the most common symptoms of poor circulation is cramping or muscle pain with movement that improves with rest. This symptom, known as intermittent claudication, occurs because of compromised blood flow throughout the arteries, especially in the lower body.

2. Numbness, Weakness, and Swelling

Some people with poor circulation may experience numbness, weakness, or swelling due to atherosclerosis (hardening of the arteries). Since the plaque is hard, the arteries become less flexible and more narrow, thus carrying less oxygen-rich blood and nutrients throughout the body.



3. Exhaustion and Feeling Cold

Poor circulation can cause fatigue or cold, especially in the extremities, such as the hands or feet.

The lack of oxygen and nutrient-rich blood from poor circulation can cause the muscles to tire sooner and can create feelings of exhaustion. Decreased blood flow means less body-temperature blood travels throughout the body, making areas with less blood flow feel cold.

4. Skin Color Changes

People with poor circulation may notice changes in skin color due to a lack of oxygen-rich blood in certain areas of the body.

When circulation worsens, blood flow and oxygen decrease, causing the skin to become discolored and often appearing pale, bluish, or gray.

5. Brittle Nails and Hair Loss

Poor circulation can prevent hair follicles and nail beds from receiving the blood needed to maintain health. People with poor circulation can experience symptoms of hair loss and brittle nails.



6. Angina

Poor circulation can impact the arteries that feed the heart. It can cause angina, chest pain due to cramping of the heart muscle. If circulation is compromised enough, it could cause a heart attack.

7. Poor Cognitive Function

Because poor circulation affects all the arteries in the body, it's possible for blood flow to the brain to decrease. Reduced blood flow can deprive the brain of vital oxygen and nutrients, affect the brain's ability to function properly, and slow cognition. At its worst, poor circulation to the brain can cause a stroke.

8. Weakened Immune System

Poor circulation can affect the body's immune system. When white blood cells—the body's primary defense against infection—are not carried as efficiently, the immune system becomes less effective.

9. Disrupted Bowel Movements

Poor circulation can cause bowel ischemia. Symptoms of bowel ischemia include abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting, rectal bleeding, and diarrhea. Bowel ischemia is a medical emergency and should be evaluated by a qualified healthcare professional quickly.

Other Potential Symptoms

Poor circulation can cause other symptoms due to the lack of oxygen and nutrient-rich blood transported throughout the body, such as:

Erectile dysfunction

Muscle atrophy (when muscles shrink)

(when muscles shrink) Wounds, especially on the legs, which heal slowly or not at all

Tissue death due to lack of blood flow—which may become gangrenous (decayed)

Coexisting Conditions With Poor Circulation

Other medical conditions can worsen poor circulation, including:

Diabetes

Lumbosacral disease (diseases affecting the lower back and sacrum)

Risk factors that worsen poor circulation include:



Age (60 years or older)

High blood pressure (hypertension)

High cholesterol

Overweight

Tobacco use

How Can You Improve Poor Blood Circulation?

Preventing plaque buildup is key to improving the health of your arteries. You may be able to improve the health of your blood vessels through lifestyle modifications such as:

Avoiding tobacco products

Following a heart-healthy diet

Getting regular, moderate exercise



Maintaining a healthy weight

Managing chronic disease conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, or high cholesterol



If lifestyle modifications do not improve poor circulation, a healthcare provider may recommend the following medical interventions:

Medications for intermittent claudication

Medications to manage diabetes, high blood pressure, or high cholesterol

Medications to prevent blood clots from forming

Surgical or endovascular interventions, such as angioplasty or bypass surgery , to remove the plaque buildup in the arteries



Complementary Therapy for PAD Research has shown that various complementary therapies can benefit people with poor circulation. For example, people with circulatory issues could benefit from theMediterranean diet—a mainly plant-based eating pattern that includes fish and lean poultry, whole grains, olive oil, low to moderate dairy intake, and little to no red meat. Polyphenols found in green and black tea have also been shown to reduce cardiovascular risk and help prevent plaque buildup.

When to Contact a Healthcare Provider

You should see a qualified healthcare provider if you experience the following symptoms that could indicate poor circulation:

Hair loss or brittle nails, especially on the arms and legs

Muscle cramps or pain that worsen with movement and improve with rest

Skin color changes



Wounds or sores that slowly heal or don't heal at all, especially on the arms and legs

Summary

A buildup of plaque primarily causes poor circulation. Plaque buildup causes the arteries to lose flexibility and become harder and narrow, decreasing blood flow and oxygen and nutrient-rich blood delivery throughout the body. Poor circulation can cause various symptoms but can improve with lifestyle changes, such as a heart-healthy diet and regular exercise or medications.

