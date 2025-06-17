9 Self-Care Tips for Managing Alopecia Areata (2025)

Alopecia areata is a common hair loss condition. It affects people of all ages, races, and genders. People with alopecia areata usually experience patchy hair loss. The hair may grow back on its own, and it is common to experience cycles of hair loss and regrowth.

There is no known cure for alopecia areata. Treatment or management of its symptoms depends on your preferences. Lifestyle changes and home remedies may help support hair growth. Consider the following self-care tips to help manage your symptoms.



Alopecia areata is an autoimmune condition in which the immune system attacks hair follicles, causing inflammation.

For inflammatory conditions, eating a diet rich in anti-inflammatory foods may help. The Mediterranean diet—a type of anti-inflammatory diet rich in vegetables, legumes, fish, and nuts—may improve alopecia symptoms.

Another case study suggests that a diet of whole, vitamin-rich foods may be an important part of reaching remission, a period with no symptoms. More research is needed to support these findings.



2. Gentle Scalp Care

Certain lifestyle changes may improve alopecia areata symptoms and reduce discomfort. During a flare of hair loss, it's important to be gentle with your scalp.

When brushing your hair, use a soft-bristled brush and avoid any hair or skin products with harsh chemicals. Avoid high heat by letting your hair air dry instead of blow-drying it. Avoid putting your hair into tight styles. Opt for loose hairstyles that won't cause more hair loss.

Stress can trigger alopecia areata symptoms, leading to more hair loss. You can incorporate stress management techniques into your day to help reduce stress and improve symptoms. Consider yoga, meditation, mindfulness, or spending time in nature.

A therapist or support group may also help you learn strategies for coping with stress. If you need support, the National Alopecia Areata Foundation may be able to help.

4. Supplements

Some vitamin and mineral supplements may help improve your symptoms. Talk with a healthcare provider before starting a new supplement regimen. Consider discussing the following supplements and natural products, which may improve hair strength, prevent hair loss, or encourage hair growth:

Biotin (vitamin B7): Necessary for hair development and growth; having a biotin deficiency may lead to alopecia. More research is needed to determine if biotin is an effective treatment for alopecia areata.

Necessary for hair development and growth; having a biotin deficiency may lead to alopecia. More research is needed to determine if biotin is an effective treatment for alopecia areata. Capsaicin: Oral capsaicin supplements may promote hair growth in people with alopecia.

Oral capsaicin supplements may promote hair growth in people with alopecia. Melatonin: This supplement has antioxidant properties and has been shown to promote hair growth in people with alopecia. It's also available as a topical solution.

This supplement has antioxidant properties and has been shown to promote hair growth in people with alopecia. It's also available as a topical solution. Procyanidins : Procyanidins have anti-inflammatory properties and may enhance hair growth in individuals with alopecia. It is available as an oral supplement or topical cream.

Procyanidins have anti-inflammatory properties and may enhance hair growth in individuals with alopecia. It is available as an oral supplement or topical cream. Vitamin D: Taking an oral vitamin D supplement may improve hair growth.

Taking an oral vitamin D supplement may improve hair growth. Zinc: Oral zinc supplements may lead to more hair growth and thicker hair in people with alopecia.



Applying natural or essential oils to your scalp may stimulate hair growth. However, before using a new product on your scalp, talk with your healthcare provider. Certain oils and treatments may cause skin irritation and worsen hair loss.

Holistic hair oils that may improve alopecia areata include:

Caffeine oil: Caffeine may promote hair growth and help prevent hair loss. Using a daily shampoo with caffeine may improve alopecia areata symptoms.

Caffeine may promote hair growth and help prevent hair loss. Using a daily shampoo with caffeine may improve alopecia areata symptoms. Garlic oil: Garlic contains anti-inflammatory properties, and applying it to the scalp may improve the symptoms of alopecia areata.

Garlic contains anti-inflammatory properties, and applying it to the scalp may improve the symptoms of alopecia areata. Rosemary oil : Rosemary is an herb with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Applying rosemary oil to the scalp may increase hair growth in people with alopecia.

6. Sun Protection

Hair helps protect your scalp from the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays. When patches of hair are missing, it’s important to take steps to protect your scalp.

To prevent sunburn and skin damage, wear a wide-brimmed hat when outdoors and apply sunscreen to any exposed skin. Be sure to reapply every two hours.

Hair can help protect you from the cold, too, so you may be more sensitive to cold weather. When spending time in the cold, consider wearing a hat and scarf. Wearing a wig or hairpiece can protect your scalp and ears from the cold.

8. Eye and Nostril Protection

Alopecia areata can cause loss of eyebrows, eyelashes, or nasal hair. These hairs also serve a protective function, so finding alternative ways to protect your eyes and nose may make you more comfortable.

To protect your eyes from light, sweat, dust, and other things, you can wear a wide-brimmed hat, a sweatband, or glasses. You may also choose to apply artificial eyelashes.

Your nasal hair protects your nostrils from germs and dust. To help trap airborne particles, consider applying a small amount of petroleum jelly, such as Vaseline, to the insides of your nostrils.

Acupuncture is a form of ancient Chinese medicine that involves placing thin needles into the skin to help treat health problems. Limited research suggests that acupuncture may increase scalp circulation and stimulate hair growth.

When To See a Healthcare Provider

Alopecia areata is a common condition, and help is available. If lifestyle changes and home remedies haven't helped, consult your primary healthcare provider. They will likely refer you to a dermatologist, a medical doctor specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of skin conditions.

A dermatologist can help you treat or manage your hair loss. People with alopecia areata may be at increased risk of certain chronic health conditions, including thyroid disease and lupus erythematosus.Due to these risks, it's important to see your healthcare provider regularly.

Lifestyle changes and home remedies may improve your symptoms and promote hair growth in individuals with alopecia areata. These include dietary changes, supplement use, gentle hair and scalp care, stress management, and other strategies. Because stress can exacerbate alopecia, it may be helpful to meet with a therapist or support group to get support and learn coping strategies.

