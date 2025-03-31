9 Serious Side Effects of Turmeric (2025)

Turmeric, in the form of curcumin supplements, is used widely around the world. Supplementing with curcumin as directed is generally considered safe. However, some diseases and conditions might be negatively affected by curcumin.

It's important to discuss turmeric or curcumin supplements with healthcare providers, especially for those who are living with a disease or condition and/or are taking medications.

1. Allergic Reactions

Curcumin may be helpful for people with certain allergies. It can inhibit the release of substances involved in the allergic response, including histamine and antibodies.



Powdered curcumin may cause an allergic reaction when people come into contact with it. Cases have mostly been documented in people who work with turmeric powder, such as preparing it to become supplements. In one case, an allergic reaction was reported due to turmeric powder used in a massage.

In these cases, the skin reacted in the area where turmeric touched it and extended beyond the contact area to other parts of the body. For that reason, it's recommended that people take care when coming into contact with turmeric powder.

2. Kidney Problems

Turmeric may not pose any issues for the kidneys. Studies of mice and rats given curcumin supplements conclude it may benefit kidney function. However, most study authors caution that not enough is known about curcumin and the kidneys.



Oxalate nephropathy is a rare condition that can cause the kidneys to fail. It happens when high levels of oxalate are consumed in food and drink. Oxalate is naturally found in foods and supplements, including turmeric and turmeric supplements.

Too much oxalate can cause crystals to form in the kidneys. People on a low-oxalate diet aim for less than 50 milligrams (mg) per day.



One case report detailed a man who developed oxalate nephropathy, which was partially due to taking 2 grams of turmeric every day, which translates to 40 mg of oxalate. The authors caution that people who live with complex medical conditions take precautions with all supplements.

3. Gallbladder Issues

Curcumin supplements have been shown to affect the gallbladder. They can cause the gallbladder to contract, which makes it empty of bile (a digestive fluid stored in the gallbladder). It could help prevent the formation of gallstones in people who have no history of the condition because the movement of contents within the gallbladder don't become stagnant.

However, if gallstones are already present, supplements that contain curcumin may cause additional problems. The contractions may increase the pressure inside the gallbladder. This would make it more difficult to clear any gallstones. The authors of one case report recommend that people with a history of gallbladder issues be cautious with curcumin supplements.

4. Gastrointestinal Problems

In several studies, people experienced digestive problems while taking turmeric, including nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Some study authors describe the digestive symptoms as being mild or manageable. However, in one trial, some participants discontinued the curcumin within a few days to a week because of the digestive side effects.



5. Effects on Cancer

Your cells produce unstable molecules called free radicals as a byproduct of metabolism. Antioxidants work to neutralize free radicals, and your body tries to balance the two. An imbalance can lead to oxidative stress, a process that can damage DNA. DNA damage is associated with negative health effects, including cancer.



Curcumin is known to have antioxidant effects, which are generally beneficial and help in preventing DNA damage. However, it may first cause oxidative stress before it works as an antioxidant. It's thought that this could affect people who already have cancer (malignant tumors). The authors of one review article recommend caution in curcumin supplements for those at high risk of cancer.



6. Anemia

Iron is needed for the body to make healthy red blood cells. Most healthy adults in the United States get enough iron in their diet,but when people do not get enough iron in their diet or through supplements, they may not produce enough hemoglobin (the oxygen-carrying pigment in red blood cells), resulting in anemia.



Curcumin is known to bind to iron, which may be helpful for people with conditions causing excess iron buildup in the body. However, when people need more iron, the curcumin may bind to it and make it unavailable for the body to use. The authors of a review paper recommend that curcumin supplements be carefully considered in people who don't get enough iron.



7. Liver Injury

For healthy people, turmeric or curcumin supplements may be beneficial to the liver in some ways. Studies on how curcumin affects the liver have mainly used mice and rats. However, there is some evidence that curcumin supplements may be helpful in preventing liver damage by reducing the substances in the body that can lead to scarring or inflammation in the liver.



There are case reports of people who developed drug-induced liver injury from curcumin supplements. Blood tests to measure liver levels, including aspartate transaminase (AST) and alanine aminotransferase (ALT), were elevated in at least one of these people. Once curcumin was stopped, AST and ALT went back to normal levels.



Not much is known about how curcumin supplements affect people with existing liver disease. Adverse effects are thought to be rare, but it may be wise for people diagnosed with liver disease to avoid high levels of curcumin supplements.



8. Bleeding

There is little evidence that curcumin supplements may lead to a risk of bleeding. However, curcumin is known to have an antiplatelet effect. Platelets are blood cells that are needed in the clotting process. This could lead to a lessened ability of the blood to clot.



For healthy people, taking moderate amounts of curcumin supplements may not pose an issue. However, it may be a problem for anyone who is at risk of bleeding, such as those taking blood thinners or who have a bleeding disorder.

Before surgery, it is important to let your healthcare team know you take curcumin supplements. They may advise stopping curcumin days or weeks before surgery.



9. Low Blood Sugar

Curcumin is known to lower blood glucose (sugar) levels. This could benefit people who live with or are at risk of diabetes. Some studies have shown that using curcumin supplements long-term could benefit people with type 2 diabetes.



Balancing blood glucose levels can be tricky. Supplementing with curcumin may reduce blood glucose levels more than intended, even leading to levels that are too low (hypoglycemia). For that reason, it's important to work with a healthcare provider when considering supplements in people who live with a metabolic disorder such as diabetes.



Is Turmeric Safe in Pregnancy and Nursing?

Consuming turmeric as a flavoring in food is thought to be fine for people who are pregnant or breastfeeding or chestfeeding. However, it's usually recommended that they avoid most types of supplements, including curcumin supplements.



There is a small but encouraging amount of research showing that curcumin may be helpful for managing some pregnancy complications, including gestational diabetes mellitus, preeclampsia, depression, preterm birth, and fetal growth disorders. It is still not considered to be enough to recommend curcumin for pregnancy. Pregnant people should talk with their healthcare providers regarding the use of curcumin supplements.



A Word From Verywell Read the label of a supplement before purchasing. Look for supplement brands that elect to undergo safety and quality regulation voluntarily. A good tip is to stay away from supplements that claim to cure or treat a medical condition. — KARINA TOLENTINO, RD, MEDICAL EXPERT BOARD

Summary

The evidence for using curcumin to treat any disease or condition is not clear-cut. However, it is not a benign supplement, and it can have unintended effects, especially for those living with a health condition and/or taking medications.

In addition, because of the absence of careful regulation, supplements may not contain the dosage listed on the label and it may contain substances not listed.

