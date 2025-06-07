9 Tips to Boost Your Oral Hygiene Routine (2025)

Say “Ahhh!” It might reveal more than you think.

As you’ve likely heard, your oral hygiene can have a major impact on your overall health. Gum disease, for instance, has been linked to a variety of health issues, such as heart disease, stroke, diabetes, preterm labor and even Alzheimer’s.

That’s why it’s so important to take care of your teeth. But simply brushing and flossing on schedule, and visiting your dentist on a regular basis, might not cut it.

But with these 9 simple steps, you can help improve your dental hygiene—and the rest of your health. And who wouldn’t smile about that?