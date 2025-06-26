90s rock icon's wife shot by cops in armed confrontation over 'attempted murder' (2025)

Weezer bassist Scott Shriner's wife, Jillian Lauren, has been shot by police and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a chaotic chase in LA. The incident reportedly took place after a hit-and-run crash in the Eagle Rock neighbourhood, with three suspects fleeing the scene on foot. As police set up barricades and closed off streets, 51-year-old Lauren emerged from her home armed and began firing, allegedly at a suspect. Despite officers instructing her to drop the weapon, she continued, leading to police shooting her in the shoulder. After retreating back into her house, Lauren and another woman, believed to be her babysitter, surrendered to the police half an hour later. She was then taken to hospital and arrested for attempted murder, according to law enforcement sources.

Jillian Lauren Lauren married rocker Scott Shriner in 2005 (Image: Jillian Lauren/Instagram)

Lauren, a medical professional, was treated for what has been described as "a non-life-threatening gunshot wound". Meanwhile, TMZ reported that police had confiscated a nine-millimeter handgun from her home during their investigation. Eyewitnesses shared their accounts of the Wednesday incident with Los Angeles-based TV station KTLA, with Alana Altmeyer telling the Mirror: "I saw a gentleman walking on the shoulder - so, my brother and I went over and assumed that he was leaving the scene of an accident." The alternative rock band, established in 1992 in Los Angeles, bagged a Grammy in 2009 for Best Music Video thanks to hit song Pork and Beans, which sold over one million copies in the US.

Their most successful track in Britain was 2005's Beverly Hills, which secured ninth place in the UK singles charts. Shriner, who joined Weezer in 2001 as a replacement for Mikey Welsh, shares two adopted children with Jillian. Meanwhile, Weezer will join Ed Sheeran in the 2025 Coachella lineup, and are expected to perform a 45-minute set at the legendary festival this weekend. See Also Singer confirmed dead after nightclub roof caves in midway through concert Weezer fans are on tenterhooks about the band's performance, but could Scott's wife's ordeal cloud the celebrations?

