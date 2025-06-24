9th Dawn Remake comes to Switch April 24th, 2025 (2025)

Valorware, the crafty indie studio founded by British dev Tom Au, is returning to the first game in the 9th Dawn saga with 9th Dawn Remake! This title is set to arrive on Switch April 24th, 2025.

A full reimagining of the original 9th Dawn title, 9th Dawn Remake is filled with surprising upgrades such as 2.5D graphics, a first-person mode – and even 2-player local co-op, allowing friends to play through the entire game together.

Like the original title, 9th Dawn Remake is a truly massive open world RPG – where dedicated (and curious!) players can spend 200+ hours completing the main quest and side quests, collecting rare loot, and raising monster pets. Bursting at the seams with dungeon-crawling hijinks, 9th Dawn Remake lovingly riffs on the original 9th Dawn game – revamping the combat and streamlining quests to deliver a novel, exhilarating 9th Dawn experience.

9TH DAWN REMAKE – NEW FEATURES

New 2.5D graphics

Completely remade dungeons with bigger maps

Sprites cleaned and reworked with improved animation

Rewritten story and quests

Combat replaced with more fluid, action-based gameplay

First-person mode added

Two big mini-games included:

Fishing Survivors, a bullet-heaven fishing game

Deck Rock, a deck-building card game

9th Dawn Remake - First-Person Mode

In the comedic fishing mini-game Fishing Survivors, the amount of fish players defeat directly affects the fishing yield – making for a fun time with the fishies. Fishing Survivors also features a number of different missions to complete that are locked behind overworld map exploration – along with a couple of extra worm warriors to unlock.

Players can also enjoy Deck Rock – a deck-building card mini-game that was inspired by Slay the Spire and Roguebook. Taking control of medieval paper champions, players are tasked with beating game dungeons using the maps found in the main campaign. This turn-based strategy game provides countless hours of fun while players unlock all cards, level up paper champions, and complete dungeons.

9th Dawn Remake - Fishing Survivors Mini-Game: DEVELOPER QUOTE

“The original 9th Dawn was my first finished game, after eight previous failed attempts at making an RPG – which is the reason it’s called 9th Dawn. Since it was my first game, the quality was fairly of-its-time and didn’t really capture my original vision. It also had its fair share of unresolved bugs! The state of the original 9th Dawn game has bothered me for years, and I always had plans to remake it. Now 12 years later – after many more game releases, including the successful 9th Dawn III – I was ready to take on the remake. I’ve finally managed to finish it and give it the love that it deserves.”

9th Dawn Remake - Deck Rock Mini-Game

KEY FEATURES