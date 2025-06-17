A 2025 Comparison of Eargo and Phonak Hearing Aids (2025)

Eargo vs. Phonak Product Lineup Eargo Pros About Eargo Cons About Eargo Phonak Pros About Phonak Cons About Phonak Eargo vs. Phonak Pricing Eargo Phonak Follow-up Support Eargo Phonak Final Thoughts Our Methodology References

Key Takeaways

  • Eargo hearing aids can be purchased online and are designed for those with mild to moderate hearing loss who want a discreet device.
  • Phonak offers prescription hearing aids purchased from hearing care professionals with options for mild to profound hearing loss.

Eargo and Phonak are both well-established manufacturers of high-quality hearing aids, but there are distinct differences between the two.

Eargo sells budget-friendly over-the-counter hearing aids for users with mild to moderate hearing loss, while Phonak sells technologically advanced prescription hearing aids that must be purchased in person from an audiologist. Phonak has hearing aids for wearers with hearing loss ranging from mild to profound.

Our team of tech experts and audiologists has hands-on experience with both brands, and Eargo and Phonak both rank on our list of the best hearing aids in 2025. In this guide, we’ll cover everything you need to know about the brands and the hearing aids they offer to help make you the right choice.

Our tech experts and resident audiologists have tested Eargo and Phonak hearing aids extensively, including the Eargo SE devices pictured here.

A 2025 Comparison of Eargo and Phonak Hearing Aids (2)

Expert Insights

From Dr. Ruth Reisman, Audiologist

These devices are vastly different from each other, but they both offer the most discreet options — with Eargo’s invisible-in-the-canal models and Phonak’s Lyric. The discretion is what adds to the appeal of the manufacturers. From experience, patients prefer the Phonak Lyric device because of its extended wearability. The beauty of devices that sit completely in the ear is that we can often obtain added amplification because the device sits deeply in the ear. Even if you are a borderline candidate for these devices, you can still obtain some free gain because of how the device sits in the ear.

Eargo vs. Phonak Product Lineup

Our favorite is Eargo

Hearing loss levels Mild to moderate high-frequency hearing loss Mild to profound
Price range $799 to $2,699 per pair $3,000 to $7,500 per pair*
Styles offered Completely in canal (CIC) and earbud Behind the ear (BTE), receiver in canal (RIC), in the ear (ITE) and extended wear
Requires an audiogram (prescription) No Yes
How to purchase Online Through an audiologist
App connectivity Yes Yes
Battery types Rechargeable Rechargeable and disposable
Trial period length 100 days Varies by provider
One-sided hearing loss options (CROS) No Yes
Tinnitus tools No Yes
Bluetooth Yes Yes
Manufacturer’s warranty length 1 to 2 years Varies by provider
Website

*Prices listed are estimates from Dr. Ruth Reisman. Costs will vary by location and provider.

Eargo

Eargo hearing aids are for adults with mild to moderate hearing loss. If you have severe or profound hearing loss, Phonak will be a better solution for you. Unlike Phonak, Eargo doesn’t make CROS hearing aids for single-sided deafness or for people who are hard of hearing in one ear only.

A 2025 Comparison of Eargo and Phonak Hearing Aids (5)

Expert Insights

From Dr. Ruth Reisman, Audiologist

Phonak had one of the first CROS hearing aids on the market, which makes it a reliable and dependable choice for single-sided deafness.

Several members of our team have tested Eargo’s hearing aids. We all liked their discreet styles and natural sound quality. If you or a loved one won’t wear hearing aids because of how they look, Eargo may be a good choice for you. When we wore our Eargos, it was nearly impossible to tell!

Did You Know? Hearing aid stigma is a significant obstacle for nearly half of people with hearing loss. 1

A 2025 Comparison of Eargo and Phonak Hearing Aids (6)

Eargo's hearing aids are nearly invisible, as seen in the photo above.

Eargo sells three completely-in-the-canal (CIC) hearing aid models and one earbud-style model. All four are rechargeable and come with small, easily transportable charging cases. When we tried Eargo’s four models at home, we found that each of them held a charge for longer than the 16-hour battery life Eargo advertises. We used Link, the earbud-style hearing aids, to stream music, and they still held their charge for around 18 hours.

A 2025 Comparison of Eargo and Phonak Hearing Aids (7)

Eargo 7 in the charging case

Audiologist Dr. Brad Ingrao, a member of our panel of experts, has found Eargo’s devices intuitive to set up and program. He also notes that their noise-cancellation and feedback-reduction capabilities are comparable to more expensive brands.

Eargo devices can be purchased online or in select stores. Unlike Phonak, they don’t require a prescription (audiogram) from a hearing care professional. That eliminates barriers for people who don’t want to — or can’t — get to a doctor’s office easily. It also represents a cost savings on insurance copays.

Eargo is less expensive than most prescription hearing aids, including Phonak, but there are less expensive OTC hearing aid options you may wish to explore, such as MDHearing and Lexie. Keep in mind that Eargo offers discreet designs and high-tech features that may be worth the upgrade, especially if you’re comfortable with technology and app use. Eargo 7 and Eargo SE both connect to the Eargo mobile app. We found the app easy to use, and it allowed us to customize our settings to improve our hearing experience. Link by Eargo doesn’t connect to an app, but has Bluetooth streaming. We listened to music and made calls using our earbud-style Link by Eargo hearing aids, which is a nice added feature.

» Related Reading: Eargo 7 Review

Eargo hearing aids come with lifetime professional support for the life of your hearing aids. You can access Eargo hearing care professionals through the app or via phone. This type of hands-on support isn’t the norm for OTC hearing aids. Just remember: You won’t have in-person support like you would with Phonak. For a closer look at our experience with Eargo’s offerings, visit our 2025 Eargo review.

Pros About Eargo

  • Less expensive than prescription hearing aids
  • Discreet styling
  • Produces rich sound quality
  • Easy to program and use
  • Lifetime professional support
  • Rechargeable models

Cons About Eargo

  • Only for mild to moderate hearing loss
  • More expensive than some OTC hearing aids
  • In-person audiological care not available

Did You Know?

Did You Know? Rechargeable hearing aids can be easier to handle than those that use disposable batteries. Rechargeables may be best for people with conditions that affect hand dexterity, such as arthritis and Parkinson’s disease.2

Phonak

Phonak is a trusted manufacturer of technologically advanced prescription hearing aids. They can be used by people with hearing loss ranging from mild to profound. Phonak hearing aids are known for their superior sound quality in challenging environments. They’re also a popular choice for many audiologists. Dr. Ingrao fits around 75 percent of his patients with Phonak hearing aids.

A 2025 Comparison of Eargo and Phonak Hearing Aids (8)

Testing out Phonak hearing aids

Phonak’s style and power options are broad. Their hearing aids include Naída Lumity, a powerful behind-the-ear (BTE) hearing aid, and Lyric, an extended-wear hearing aid that can remain in the ear for two to three months at a time. Lyric requires insertion and removal by an audiologist, so keep that in mind if you want a completely invisible hearing aid that doesn’t require charging.

Phonak’s hearing aids use SmartSpeech Technology, which focuses on hearing and understanding speech with clarity and ease. We’ve found Phonak hearing aids require less straining to keep up with conversations, even in noisy or windy environments.

A 2025 Comparison of Eargo and Phonak Hearing Aids (9)

Expert Insights

From Dr. Ruth Reisman, Audiologist

Phonak Naída hearing aids are the power hearing aid of choice for patients with severe to profound losses. It has power and reliability — the two components needed for this population who rely heavily on their hearing aids.

Unlike Eargo, which offers only rechargeable hearing aids, Phonak’s hearing aids include rechargeable and disposable battery options, Bluetooth streaming, and app connectivity. Another plus is Phonak’s line of accessories, such as Roger Wireless microphones, remote controls and table mics.

Best Hearing Aids of 2025

» Learn More: Phonak Hearing Aid Review

Several of Phonak’s hearing aids are available through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ contract, and veterans can receive them for free or with significant discounts. That includes in-the-ear (ITE) custom hearing aids and other options. We appreciate the discounts for veterans, because hearing loss and tinnitus are the most common service-related disabilities reported by veterans and active military members.3 Eargo offers veteran discounts of 10 to 20 percent on select devices, but they don’t offer any free options.

Did You Know?

Did You Know? Hearing aids increase the volume of sound that is delivered to the brain for processing. It often reduces the impact of tinnitus sounds, such as buzzing, chirping and ringing in the ears.

Some of Phonak’s hearing aids use Tinnitus SoundTherapy to reduce the brain’s perception of tinnitus (ringing in the ears). Eargo doesn’t offer any tinnitus features or sound therapy, so that’s something to consider if you have tinnitus.

» Related Reading: Best Hearing Aids for Tinnitus in 2024

Pros About Phonak

  • Extensive selection of styles and power levels
  • Can be used by people with mild to profound hearing loss
  • Tinnitus SoundTherapy is available
  • CROS options for one-sided hearing loss or deafness
  • Affordable or free options for veterans
  • Wireless accessories are available

Cons About Phonak

  • Can be expensive
  • Requires an in-person hearing assessment
  • Prices and warranties vary between providers

Eargo vs. Phonak Pricing

Eargo

Eargo hearing aids cost between $799 and $2,699 per pair. Eargo hearing aids are significantly less expensive than Phonak and other prescription hearing aid brands — by a few thousand dollars. They offer less customization and in-depth support, however. The cost of Eargo hearing aids includes cleaning tools, multiple-sized eartips and a charging case. It also includes access to hearing care support via the Eargo app or phone.

Did You Know?

Did You Know? Untreated hearing loss increases your risk for dementia. Using hearing aids may reduce your risk, plus slow down cognitive decline.4

For people who are new to hearing aids, Eargo may be an excellent choice, both for affordability and quality. They aren’t as technologically advanced as Phonak, but we’ve found Eargo’s sound quality is still excellent.

Most health insurance plans, including Medicare, don’t cover the cost of hearing aids. That puts these much-needed devices out of reach for many people. Eargo hearing aids are relatively affordable. Plus, the ability to buy them without a prescription saves you the cost of a doctor’s visit.

Phonak

Like most prescription hearing aid manufacturers, Phonak doesn’t list its pricing online. Dr. Ruth Reisman, one of our resident audiologists, estimates Phonak hearing aids range from around $1,000 to $3,750 per ear. That translates to between $2,000 and $7,500 per pair. Phonak’s prices are ultimately set by the prescriber you get them from. Geographic location and other factors may influence cost.

Although the cost is high, Phonak offers a level of support you won’t receive from OTC brands like Eargo. Your hearing care professional will run several hearing screenings to ensure that you choose the best hearing aid for your needs. Then they can customize your hearing aid settings to your unique hearing loss. You’ll also have access to in-person follow-up care, which isn’t an option with Eargo.

A 2025 Comparison of Eargo and Phonak Hearing Aids (10)

Dr. Reisman testing the sound quality of Sony s CRE-C10 hearing aids

Follow-up Support

Eargo

Our experience with Eargo’s customer and audiological support has been highly positive. Their team is professional, knowledgeable and helpful. You can call Eargo or use the online chat feature for support on topics such as programming your devices and warranty questions. You can also reach out for programming support via the app.

When we had a question about Eargo’s petal tips and fitting our hearing aids properly, we reached out to customer support via online chat. We received a quick response, and the agent answered all of our questions.

A 2025 Comparison of Eargo and Phonak Hearing Aids (11)

We could easily schedule a Video Call with an Eargo Hearing Professional within the app.

Phonak

Phonak is highly reliable, and they stand behind the quality of their hearing aids. Your ongoing support, as well as your warranty and any trial period, will be determined by your provider. You can set up appointments to see your hearing specialist as needed, for help with hearing aid issues such as programming, fit, and volume control. They will also work with you on changes in your hearing level and overall hearing health. Earwax removal, ear infections and other issues can all be handled by your provider in person.

Final Thoughts

Eargo is best for: Older adults on a budget who have mild to moderate hearing loss.

Phonak is best for: Older adults who want hearing aids featuring cutting-edge technology in a variety of styles

Eargo provides cost-effective, discreet solutions for people with mild to moderate hearing loss, starting at $799 per pair. Their hearing aids can be purchased online or in stores without the need to see a hearing specialist.

Phonak produces exceptional, high-quality hearing aids for any level of hearing loss. You’ll work with a hearing specialist who will provide hands-on support and input. Phonak is more expensive than Eargo, with prices ranging from $2,000 to $7,500 per pair. Cost may be a barrier for many older adults. If it is for you, talk to your audiologist about solutions that will work for you.

Our Methodology

Hearing loss, although incredibly prevalent among older adults, is not a one-size-fits-all condition — and neither are its solutions. With that in mind, we wore and tested several hearing aid models from both Phonak and Eargo, with multiple attributes in mind.

  • Cost: Many older adults are on tight budgets, but some prioritize having audiological support over cost. Eargo is a good option for older adults who prefer to spend less, without the hassle of ongoing doctor’s appointments. Phonak is a better option for older adults who like having a long-term relationship with a medical professional, even if their costs are higher.
  • Hearing loss level: Like all OTC hearing aids, Eargo hearing aids correct hearing loss only in the mild to moderate range. Data indicates that older adults often have a hard time determining how severe their hearing loss actually is. After testing, if you and your audiologist determine that OTC hearing aids won’t be enough to provide you with the sound quality you need, Phonak will be the better choice.
  • Styles: Phonak produces a wide range of hearing aid styles and colors, including completely invisible hearing aids that are as discreet as the devices can possibly be. Eargo hearing aid styles are limited, but they’re also discreet.

Written By:

Corey Whelan

Health Writer and Patient Advocate

Corey has been writing about Medicare, senior living, and health for over 10 years. Her career spans 20+ years in the nonprofit sector, where she served as an educator and patient advocate for organizations including The American Fertility Association and… Learn More About Corey Whelan

Reviewed By:

Dr. Ruth Reisman

Audiologist

Ruth Reisman, AuD MBA, is a licensed audiologist and hearing aid dispenser in New York state and is certified by the American Speech and Hearing Association. She is an associate adjunct professor for the CUNY Graduate Center and Touro College… Learn More About Dr. Ruth Reisman

A 2025 Comparison of Eargo and Phonak Hearing Aids (2025)

References

