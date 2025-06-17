A 2025 Comparison of Eargo and Phonak Hearing Aids (2025)

Key Takeaways
- Eargo hearing aids can be purchased online and are designed for those with mild to moderate hearing loss who want a discreet device.
- Phonak offers prescription hearing aids purchased from hearing care professionals with options for mild to profound hearing loss.
Eargo and Phonak are both well-established manufacturers of high-quality hearing aids, but there are distinct differences between the two.
Eargo sells budget-friendly over-the-counter hearing aids for users with mild to moderate hearing loss, while Phonak sells technologically advanced prescription hearing aids that must be purchased in person from an audiologist. Phonak has hearing aids for wearers with hearing loss ranging from mild to profound.
Our team of tech experts and audiologists has hands-on experience with both brands, and Eargo and Phonak both rank on our list of the best hearing aids in 2025. In this guide, we’ll cover everything you need to know about the brands and the hearing aids they offer to help make you the right choice.
Our tech experts and resident audiologists have tested Eargo and Phonak hearing aids extensively, including the Eargo SE devices pictured here.
Expert Insights
From Dr. Ruth Reisman, Audiologist
These devices are vastly different from each other, but they both offer the most discreet options — with Eargo’s invisible-in-the-canal models and Phonak’s Lyric. The discretion is what adds to the appeal of the manufacturers. From experience, patients prefer the Phonak Lyric device because of its extended wearability. The beauty of devices that sit completely in the ear is that we can often obtain added amplification because the device sits deeply in the ear. Even if you are a borderline candidate for these devices, you can still obtain some free gain because of how the device sits in the ear.
Eargo vs. Phonak Product Lineup
Our favorite is Eargo
|Hearing loss levels
|Mild to moderate high-frequency hearing loss
|Mild to profound
|Price range
|$799 to $2,699 per pair
|$3,000 to $7,500 per pair*
|Styles offered
|Completely in canal (CIC) and earbud
|Behind the ear (BTE), receiver in canal (RIC), in the ear (ITE) and extended wear
|Requires an audiogram (prescription)
|No
|Yes
|How to purchase
|Online
|Through an audiologist
|App connectivity
|Yes
|Yes
|Battery types
|Rechargeable
|Rechargeable and disposable
|Trial period length
|100 days
|Varies by provider
|One-sided hearing loss options (CROS)
|No
|Yes
|Tinnitus tools
|No
|Yes
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|Yes
|Manufacturer’s warranty length
|1 to 2 years
|Varies by provider
|Website
|
|
*Prices listed are estimates from Dr. Ruth Reisman. Costs will vary by location and provider.
Eargo
Eargo hearing aids are for adults with mild to moderate hearing loss. If you have severe or profound hearing loss, Phonak will be a better solution for you. Unlike Phonak, Eargo doesn’t make CROS hearing aids for single-sided deafness or for people who are hard of hearing in one ear only.
Expert Insights
From Dr. Ruth Reisman, Audiologist
Phonak had one of the first CROS hearing aids on the market, which makes it a reliable and dependable choice for single-sided deafness.
Several members of our team have tested Eargo’s hearing aids. We all liked their discreet styles and natural sound quality. If you or a loved one won’t wear hearing aids because of how they look, Eargo may be a good choice for you. When we wore our Eargos, it was nearly impossible to tell!
Did You Know?
Did You Know? Hearing aid stigma is a significant obstacle for nearly half of people with hearing loss. 1
Eargo's hearing aids are nearly invisible, as seen in the photo above.
Eargo sells three completely-in-the-canal (CIC) hearing aid models and one earbud-style model. All four are rechargeable and come with small, easily transportable charging cases. When we tried Eargo’s four models at home, we found that each of them held a charge for longer than the 16-hour battery life Eargo advertises. We used Link, the earbud-style hearing aids, to stream music, and they still held their charge for around 18 hours.
Eargo 7 in the charging case
Audiologist Dr. Brad Ingrao, a member of our panel of experts, has found Eargo’s devices intuitive to set up and program. He also notes that their noise-cancellation and feedback-reduction capabilities are comparable to more expensive brands.
Eargo devices can be purchased online or in select stores. Unlike Phonak, they don’t require a prescription (audiogram) from a hearing care professional. That eliminates barriers for people who don’t want to — or can’t — get to a doctor’s office easily. It also represents a cost savings on insurance copays.
Eargo is less expensive than most prescription hearing aids, including Phonak, but there are less expensive OTC hearing aid options you may wish to explore, such as MDHearing and Lexie. Keep in mind that Eargo offers discreet designs and high-tech features that may be worth the upgrade, especially if you’re comfortable with technology and app use. Eargo 7 and Eargo SE both connect to the Eargo mobile app. We found the app easy to use, and it allowed us to customize our settings to improve our hearing experience. Link by Eargo doesn’t connect to an app, but has Bluetooth streaming. We listened to music and made calls using our earbud-style Link by Eargo hearing aids, which is a nice added feature.
» Related Reading: Eargo 7 Review
Eargo hearing aids come with lifetime professional support for the life of your hearing aids. You can access Eargo hearing care professionals through the app or via phone. This type of hands-on support isn’t the norm for OTC hearing aids. Just remember: You won’t have in-person support like you would with Phonak. For a closer look at our experience with Eargo’s offerings, visit our 2025 Eargo review.
Pros About Eargo
- Less expensive than prescription hearing aids
- Discreet styling
- Produces rich sound quality
- Easy to program and use
- Lifetime professional support
- Rechargeable models
Cons About Eargo
- Only for mild to moderate hearing loss
- More expensive than some OTC hearing aids
- In-person audiological care not available
Did You Know?
Did You Know? Rechargeable hearing aids can be easier to handle than those that use disposable batteries. Rechargeables may be best for people with conditions that affect hand dexterity, such as arthritis and Parkinson’s disease.2
Phonak
Phonak is a trusted manufacturer of technologically advanced prescription hearing aids. They can be used by people with hearing loss ranging from mild to profound. Phonak hearing aids are known for their superior sound quality in challenging environments. They’re also a popular choice for many audiologists. Dr. Ingrao fits around 75 percent of his patients with Phonak hearing aids.
Testing out Phonak hearing aids
Phonak’s style and power options are broad. Their hearing aids include Naída Lumity, a powerful behind-the-ear (BTE) hearing aid, and Lyric, an extended-wear hearing aid that can remain in the ear for two to three months at a time. Lyric requires insertion and removal by an audiologist, so keep that in mind if you want a completely invisible hearing aid that doesn’t require charging.
Phonak’s hearing aids use SmartSpeech Technology, which focuses on hearing and understanding speech with clarity and ease. We’ve found Phonak hearing aids require less straining to keep up with conversations, even in noisy or windy environments.
Expert Insights
From Dr. Ruth Reisman, Audiologist
Phonak Naída hearing aids are the power hearing aid of choice for patients with severe to profound losses. It has power and reliability — the two components needed for this population who rely heavily on their hearing aids.
Unlike Eargo, which offers only rechargeable hearing aids, Phonak’s hearing aids include rechargeable and disposable battery options, Bluetooth streaming, and app connectivity. Another plus is Phonak’s line of accessories, such as Roger Wireless microphones, remote controls and table mics.
» Learn More: Phonak Hearing Aid Review
Several of Phonak’s hearing aids are available through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ contract, and veterans can receive them for free or with significant discounts. That includes in-the-ear (ITE) custom hearing aids and other options. We appreciate the discounts for veterans, because hearing loss and tinnitus are the most common service-related disabilities reported by veterans and active military members.3 Eargo offers veteran discounts of 10 to 20 percent on select devices, but they don’t offer any free options.
Did You Know?
Did You Know? Hearing aids increase the volume of sound that is delivered to the brain for processing. It often reduces the impact of tinnitus sounds, such as buzzing, chirping and ringing in the ears.
Some of Phonak’s hearing aids use Tinnitus SoundTherapy to reduce the brain’s perception of tinnitus (ringing in the ears). Eargo doesn’t offer any tinnitus features or sound therapy, so that’s something to consider if you have tinnitus.
» Related Reading: Best Hearing Aids for Tinnitus in 2024
Pros About Phonak
- Extensive selection of styles and power levels
- Can be used by people with mild to profound hearing loss
- Tinnitus SoundTherapy is available
- CROS options for one-sided hearing loss or deafness
- Affordable or free options for veterans
- Wireless accessories are available
Cons About Phonak
- Can be expensive
- Requires an in-person hearing assessment
- Prices and warranties vary between providers
Eargo vs. Phonak Pricing
Eargo
Eargo hearing aids cost between $799 and $2,699 per pair. Eargo hearing aids are significantly less expensive than Phonak and other prescription hearing aid brands — by a few thousand dollars. They offer less customization and in-depth support, however. The cost of Eargo hearing aids includes cleaning tools, multiple-sized eartips and a charging case. It also includes access to hearing care support via the Eargo app or phone.
Did You Know?
Did You Know? Untreated hearing loss increases your risk for dementia. Using hearing aids may reduce your risk, plus slow down cognitive decline.4
For people who are new to hearing aids, Eargo may be an excellent choice, both for affordability and quality. They aren’t as technologically advanced as Phonak, but we’ve found Eargo’s sound quality is still excellent.
Most health insurance plans, including Medicare, don’t cover the cost of hearing aids. That puts these much-needed devices out of reach for many people. Eargo hearing aids are relatively affordable. Plus, the ability to buy them without a prescription saves you the cost of a doctor’s visit.
Phonak
Like most prescription hearing aid manufacturers, Phonak doesn’t list its pricing online. Dr. Ruth Reisman, one of our resident audiologists, estimates Phonak hearing aids range from around $1,000 to $3,750 per ear. That translates to between $2,000 and $7,500 per pair. Phonak’s prices are ultimately set by the prescriber you get them from. Geographic location and other factors may influence cost.
Although the cost is high, Phonak offers a level of support you won’t receive from OTC brands like Eargo. Your hearing care professional will run several hearing screenings to ensure that you choose the best hearing aid for your needs. Then they can customize your hearing aid settings to your unique hearing loss. You’ll also have access to in-person follow-up care, which isn’t an option with Eargo.
Dr. Reisman testing the sound quality of Sony s CRE-C10 hearing aids
Follow-up Support
Eargo
Our experience with Eargo’s customer and audiological support has been highly positive. Their team is professional, knowledgeable and helpful. You can call Eargo or use the online chat feature for support on topics such as programming your devices and warranty questions. You can also reach out for programming support via the app.
When we had a question about Eargo’s petal tips and fitting our hearing aids properly, we reached out to customer support via online chat. We received a quick response, and the agent answered all of our questions.
We could easily schedule a Video Call with an Eargo Hearing Professional within the app.
Phonak
Phonak is highly reliable, and they stand behind the quality of their hearing aids. Your ongoing support, as well as your warranty and any trial period, will be determined by your provider. You can set up appointments to see your hearing specialist as needed, for help with hearing aid issues such as programming, fit, and volume control. They will also work with you on changes in your hearing level and overall hearing health. Earwax removal, ear infections and other issues can all be handled by your provider in person.
Final Thoughts
Eargo is best for: Older adults on a budget who have mild to moderate hearing loss.
Phonak is best for: Older adults who want hearing aids featuring cutting-edge technology in a variety of styles
Eargo provides cost-effective, discreet solutions for people with mild to moderate hearing loss, starting at $799 per pair. Their hearing aids can be purchased online or in stores without the need to see a hearing specialist.
Phonak produces exceptional, high-quality hearing aids for any level of hearing loss. You’ll work with a hearing specialist who will provide hands-on support and input. Phonak is more expensive than Eargo, with prices ranging from $2,000 to $7,500 per pair. Cost may be a barrier for many older adults. If it is for you, talk to your audiologist about solutions that will work for you.
Our Methodology
Hearing loss, although incredibly prevalent among older adults, is not a one-size-fits-all condition — and neither are its solutions. With that in mind, we wore and tested several hearing aid models from both Phonak and Eargo, with multiple attributes in mind.
- Cost: Many older adults are on tight budgets, but some prioritize having audiological support over cost. Eargo is a good option for older adults who prefer to spend less, without the hassle of ongoing doctor’s appointments. Phonak is a better option for older adults who like having a long-term relationship with a medical professional, even if their costs are higher.
- Hearing loss level: Like all OTC hearing aids, Eargo hearing aids correct hearing loss only in the mild to moderate range. Data indicates that older adults often have a hard time determining how severe their hearing loss actually is. After testing, if you and your audiologist determine that OTC hearing aids won’t be enough to provide you with the sound quality you need, Phonak will be the better choice.
- Styles: Phonak produces a wide range of hearing aid styles and colors, including completely invisible hearing aids that are as discreet as the devices can possibly be. Eargo hearing aid styles are limited, but they’re also discreet.
