A 2025 Comparison of Eargo and Phonak Hearing Aids (2025)

Eargo

Eargo hearing aids are for adults with mild to moderate hearing loss. If you have severe or profound hearing loss, Phonak will be a better solution for you. Unlike Phonak, Eargo doesn’t make CROS hearing aids for single-sided deafness or for people who are hard of hearing in one ear only.

Expert Insights From Dr. Ruth Reisman, Audiologist Phonak had one of the first CROS hearing aids on the market, which makes it a reliable and dependable choice for single-sided deafness.

Several members of our team have tested Eargo’s hearing aids. We all liked their discreet styles and natural sound quality. If you or a loved one won’t wear hearing aids because of how they look, Eargo may be a good choice for you. When we wore our Eargos, it was nearly impossible to tell!

Eargo's hearing aids are nearly invisible, as seen in the photo above.

Eargo sells three completely-in-the-canal (CIC) hearing aid models and one earbud-style model. All four are rechargeable and come with small, easily transportable charging cases. When we tried Eargo’s four models at home, we found that each of them held a charge for longer than the 16-hour battery life Eargo advertises. We used Link, the earbud-style hearing aids, to stream music, and they still held their charge for around 18 hours.

Eargo 7 in the charging case

Audiologist Dr. Brad Ingrao, a member of our panel of experts, has found Eargo’s devices intuitive to set up and program. He also notes that their noise-cancellation and feedback-reduction capabilities are comparable to more expensive brands.

Eargo devices can be purchased online or in select stores. Unlike Phonak, they don’t require a prescription (audiogram) from a hearing care professional. That eliminates barriers for people who don’t want to — or can’t — get to a doctor’s office easily. It also represents a cost savings on insurance copays.

Eargo is less expensive than most prescription hearing aids, including Phonak, but there are less expensive OTC hearing aid options you may wish to explore, such as MDHearing and Lexie. Keep in mind that Eargo offers discreet designs and high-tech features that may be worth the upgrade, especially if you’re comfortable with technology and app use. Eargo 7 and Eargo SE both connect to the Eargo mobile app. We found the app easy to use, and it allowed us to customize our settings to improve our hearing experience. Link by Eargo doesn’t connect to an app, but has Bluetooth streaming. We listened to music and made calls using our earbud-style Link by Eargo hearing aids, which is a nice added feature.

Eargo hearing aids come with lifetime professional support for the life of your hearing aids. You can access Eargo hearing care professionals through the app or via phone. This type of hands-on support isn’t the norm for OTC hearing aids. Just remember: You won’t have in-person support like you would with Phonak. For a closer look at our experience with Eargo’s offerings, visit our 2025 Eargo review.

Pros About Eargo Less expensive than prescription hearing aids

Discreet styling

Produces rich sound quality

Easy to program and use

Lifetime professional support

Rechargeable models Cons About Eargo Only for mild to moderate hearing loss

More expensive than some OTC hearing aids

In-person audiological care not available

Phonak

Phonak is a trusted manufacturer of technologically advanced prescription hearing aids. They can be used by people with hearing loss ranging from mild to profound. Phonak hearing aids are known for their superior sound quality in challenging environments. They’re also a popular choice for many audiologists. Dr. Ingrao fits around 75 percent of his patients with Phonak hearing aids.

Testing out Phonak hearing aids

Phonak’s style and power options are broad. Their hearing aids include Naída Lumity, a powerful behind-the-ear (BTE) hearing aid, and Lyric, an extended-wear hearing aid that can remain in the ear for two to three months at a time. Lyric requires insertion and removal by an audiologist, so keep that in mind if you want a completely invisible hearing aid that doesn’t require charging.

Phonak’s hearing aids use SmartSpeech Technology, which focuses on hearing and understanding speech with clarity and ease. We’ve found Phonak hearing aids require less straining to keep up with conversations, even in noisy or windy environments.

Expert Insights From Dr. Ruth Reisman, Audiologist Phonak Naída hearing aids are the power hearing aid of choice for patients with severe to profound losses. It has power and reliability — the two components needed for this population who rely heavily on their hearing aids.

Unlike Eargo, which offers only rechargeable hearing aids, Phonak’s hearing aids include rechargeable and disposable battery options, Bluetooth streaming, and app connectivity. Another plus is Phonak’s line of accessories, such as Roger Wireless microphones, remote controls and table mics.

Several of Phonak’s hearing aids are available through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ contract, and veterans can receive them for free or with significant discounts. That includes in-the-ear (ITE) custom hearing aids and other options. We appreciate the discounts for veterans, because hearing loss and tinnitus are the most common service-related disabilities reported by veterans and active military members.3 Eargo offers veteran discounts of 10 to 20 percent on select devices, but they don’t offer any free options.

Some of Phonak’s hearing aids use Tinnitus SoundTherapy to reduce the brain’s perception of tinnitus (ringing in the ears). Eargo doesn’t offer any tinnitus features or sound therapy, so that’s something to consider if you have tinnitus.

