A$AP Rocky Reveals He's 'Stole' Pieces of Rihanna's Wardrobe That She Doesn't Even Know About (2025)

A$AP Rocky has no issues when it comes to raiding Rihanna's closet (and the feeling is mutual).

The musician and 2025 Met Gala co-chair, 36, revealed during his appearance on The Run-Through with Vogue podcast that he's no stranger to swiping some articles of clothing from his partner's wardrobe, even some pieces she may not have noticed were missing.

"Man, pardon my language, I do what the f--- I want... I want to represent, I want to be a catalyst for daring men. I don't know who drew the line between femininity or just being feminine and masculinity, excuse me," Rocky said when asked about his approach to fashion on the Thursday, May 1 episode. "I don't know who drew that line but I don't see any barriers for me."

"It's not fair that, like, my girl can just go in my closet and can just take anything from it and wear it," he added. "That goes both ways. She has pieces she don't know that I actually stole, you get what I'm saying?"

The "Fashion Killa" rapper then joked that "she does it to me all the time" — referring to him and Rihanna, 37, borrowing each other's clothing.

"Sometimes you can see her on an interview or see a paparazzi photo like, 'Wait. There goes my Miu Miu f------ jacket! Like, what the f---? I was looking for that since 2021.' You get what I'm saying? And its just like, 'Okay.' I gotchu, bet."

As Rocky explained, "there's no barriers" for him when it comes to fashion and the way he presents himself.

"For me, I think like kilts, babushkas, all of that stuff, that's what the Moors wore. If you know anything about the Moors, with the pearls and stuff like that. That's literally what the Moors had on. For me, kilts, pearls, shirts on the head, these are all things that were meant to be like, emasculated and meant to look feminine. And they all started out with African men wearing them. Another fact."

Rocky's latest chat with Vogue arrives days before he completes his role as one of this year's co-chairs at the Met Gala on Monday, May 5, where the theme is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." The theme pulls inspiration from Monica L. Miller's bookSlaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.His fellow co-chairs includeColman Domingo, F1 driverLewis Hamilton,Pharrell WilliamsandAnna Wintouralongside honorary chairLeBron James.

Rocky — who shares sonsRZA, 2, and Riot, 1, with Rihanna — caught up with PEOPLE at the Footwear News Achievement Awards in December 2024, when he defined his "dad style" as "way more focused."

“Prior to that, it was more absurd outfits and just mixing and matching everything just for the sake of it. Now it's a bit more quiet luxury,” he said of his style evolution.