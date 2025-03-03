A Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Shares Her Game Day Beauty Secrets (2025)

The Dallas Cowboys may not be playing in the 2025 Super Bowl on Sunday, February 9, but the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders take the win for the best glam in the game. Just ask Kelly Villares, who recently wrapped her rookie season as a member of the DCC team, (A.K.A “America’s Sweethearts”) in January.

Before the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans, Us Weekly exclusively spoke with Villares, 23, who shared her Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader game-day beauty routine — from smoothing skincare secrets to long-lasting makeup to the little-known trick to how the DCC teammates get that famous everything-is-bigger-in-Texas hair, which they have made their signature.

Whether you’re going to the Super Bowl or a watch-party, you can still get the look. According to Villares, being a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader is a full-time job that requires a full-body beauty regime. This includes regular trips to the European Wax Center, which, with over 30 years (and counting!) in business and more than 1,000 locations across the country, is considered a waxing industry go-to — they even have an official partnership with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

“From our arms to our eyebrows to our legs to Brazilians, we do it all,” she told Us. Villares swears by the European Wax Center’s product line, EWC Treat, and in particular, the Face and Body Exfoliating Gel. The non-abrasive formula is enriched with natural fruit enzymes — papaya, pineapple and lemon-peel extract — to slough away dead skin cells without any beads or scrubs, making it gentle enough for the face. If used consistently, it is said to help unclog pores and reduce breakouts, too.

Not only is this magic-in-a-bottle ideal for prepping the face and body prior to getting a spray tan, it also promises to create a silky smooth canvas in-between waxes, while ensuring that the hair follicles remain bump-free. Post-spray tan, Villares is religious about slathering on body moisturizer immediately upon stepping out of the shower, which she says makes a “huge difference” in making a spray tan last longer.

The real secret though, Villares says, is that the DCC girls also use an at-home self-tanner to contour their face, accentuating the cheekbones and creating a more angular jaw line. “It’s the best tip I learned from the vets,” she shared. The same self-tan strategy can be applied on the midsection to help “fake” (or rather, in the DCC’s case, emphasize) perfectly toned abs, which take center stage on the field.

On game-day, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader’s glam starts at 5 a.m., and the first thing Villares does is pull an Esarora ice-roller out of the freezer. The cool temperature helps diminish swelling and puffiness, while the rolling method can also aid in lymphatic drainage to get rid of pesky excess fluid.

Most cheerleaders don’t arrive to the stadium with clean hair, according to Villares, because it “doesn’t hold curls as well.” The same goes for teasing, though it’s worth mentioning that the DCCs don’t just have big hair down to a science — they’ve come up with a little-known trick for getting their truly gravity-defying volume.

“I really mastered the style of teasing in the locker room,” Villares said. “So, when I came in, all of these upper veterans were like, ‘Let me show you how to do it.’” Instead of grabbing a section of your hair and aggressively back-combing, they take “tiny pieces” and go layer by layer with Cricket’s Amped Up Teasing Brush, which she said is a total game-changer when creating maximum height without the damaging side effects.

After teasing, finish with a liberal cloud of Living Proof’s Full Dry Volume and Texture hair spray. “The goal is not to ruin your hair, but to limit the severity of teasing,” Villares added. “We have a very lengthy season!”

Speaking of lengthy beauty routines, Villares also shared the top three makeup products that won’t budge — not even after performing a “Thunderstruck” dance routine, and she knows from experience.

After applying Charlotte Tilbury’s Airbrush Flawless Foundation she uses the coordinating Airbrush Flawless Finishing Powder underneath her eyes and also on top of her forehead to nix shine.“That’s a great staple to use during halftime, because we only have a few seconds to touch up,” she explained.

She also uses this precious time to ensure her pout (still) looks perfect, swiping on Charlotte Tilbury’s lipstick (in Pillow Talk Fair) and Lip Cheat (in Pillow Talk Medium). According to the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader, dabbing on a lighter shade of lipstick at the center of her mouth followed by a slightly darker liner is a pitch-perfect combination that she learned helps create “that illusion of full lips.”

Her other favorite go-to is the EWC Groom Clear Brow Gel, which she says keeps her arches stay perfectly in shape but never too stiff. “Some of those other gels are too firm [and] you feel like you can’t move your eyebrows,” she explained. “We are doing constant facial expressions and smiling the entire game, so it’s good to have one that’s super flexible — and that’s one that me and my teammates all love.”

Adding: “Those are the three things I always have in my game bag.” Villares’ beauty survival kit is a breeze compared to surviving the 10-week DCC training camp, so consider yourself game-day ready!