A Day to Remember and Yellowcard announce Fall 2025 North American tour (2025)

A Day to Remember and Yellowcard have announced the co-headlining “Maximum Fun” 2025 North American tour.

The extensive fall trek hits 36 cities, kicking off September 5th in the Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, and running through November 22nd in Corpus Christi, Texas. State Champs, The Wonder Years, Boundaries, and Dinosaur Pile-up will support select shows on the tour, which hits markets such as Toronto, Dallas, Tampa, and San Diego, among others.

Get A Day to Remember Tickets Here

A Live Nation ticket pre-sale for select dates begins Wednesday (June 4th) at 10 a.m. local time using the code TREBLE. General ticket sales start Friday (June 6th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Related Video

The tour announcement comes just a week after Yellowcard announced their new Travis Barker-produced album Better Days. It’s set to arrive October 10th and marks the pop-punk band’s first full-length LP in nearly a decade.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, A Day to Remember surprise-released their latest LP Big Ole Album Vol. 1 as a physical-first drop back in February, and the strategy appeared to pay off, netting the band a Top 10 placement on a handful of notable Billboard charts.

See the full list of tour dates below.

A Day to Remember and Yellowcard’s 2025 Tour Dates:

09/05 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center *

09/07 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

09/10 – Syracuse, NY @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview *

09/11 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion *

09/13 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live ^

09/14 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach *

09/16 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *

09/17 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park *

09/19 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center *

09/21 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP *

09/23 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman *

09/24 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *

09/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre *

09/27 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *

09/28 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre *

10/22 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena +

10/23 – San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park +

10/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre +

10/26 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater +

10/28 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Broadmoor World Arena +

10/29 – Independence, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena +

10/31 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena +

11/01 – Bloomington, IL @ Grossinger Motors Arena +

11/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory +

11/04 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena +

11/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena +

11/06 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center +

11/08 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena +

11/09 – Bridgeport, CT @ Total Mortgage Arena +

11/11 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum +

11/13 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum +

11/14 – Tallahassee, FL @ Donald L. Tucker Civic Center +

11/18 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center Propst Arena +

11/20 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center +

11/21 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center +

11/22 – Corpus Christi, TX @ AmericanBank Center +

* = w/ State Champs and Boundaries

^ = w/ The Wonder Years and Boundaries

+ = w/ The Wonder Years and Dinosaur Pile-Up