A derm explains why you should always wear an SPF lip balm (2025)

Even with your diligent sunscreen routine, it's easy to miss a spot or two, right? That often-overlooked area? Your lips. But fear not, because SPF lip balms can make all the difference to your protection woes.



Consultant Dermatologist and founder of The Self Clinic, Dr Anjali Mahto explains why an SPF lip balm should never be overlooked. 'Lips lack the protective outer layer that’s found on the rest of the skin, making them more susceptible to dryness, chapping, as well as damage from environmental factors like sun exposure and harsh weather. Neglecting lip care can lead to discomfort, flakiness and even more severe issues like infections or cold sores.'

Wondering what else you need to know before you hit *add to cart* on the best SPF lip balm? Dr Mahto answers the most commonly googled questions surrounding SPF and lip balms.

Is SPF50 too much for lips?

Not necessarily. Dr Mahto advises to ask yourself how long you're spending out doors. 'If you spend a lot of time outside and have sensitive lips prone to sunburn then opt for SPF50. Lips are susceptible to sun damage, including sunburn and increased risk of skin cancer, so using a high SPF lip balm can provide added protection.'

How much SPF is good for lip balm?

'An SPF of at least 15 is generally recommended for lip balms to provide adequate protection against the sun's harmful UV rays. However, if you spend a lot of time outdoors or have particularly sensitive lips, opting for a higher SPF, such as 30 or 50, can offer increased protection.'

'I’d also add here that it's important to reapply lip balm with SPF regularly, especially after eating, drinking or prolonged sun exposure. Additionally, look for lip balms with broad-spectrum protection, which shields against both UVA and UVB rays.'

Should you use SPF lip balm every day?

Just like your facial SPF, it's wise to use your SPF lip balm every day.

'Using SPF lip balm every day is a good practice, regardless of the weather or season. Lips are susceptible to sun damage even on cloudy or overcast days, as UV rays can penetrate through clouds and reflect off surfaces like snow, water etc.'

Can you use your normal SPF on your lips or is better to get an SPF lip balm?

'You can but it’ll rub off a lot quicker,' explains Mahto.

'Lip balms with SPF often contain emollient/occlusive ingredients so they stick around for longer as it’s much easier for it to rub off when talking/eating etc. You’ll still need to top up frequently, but a dedicated lip sunscreen will generally provide protection for longer than standard sunscreen lotion will.'

The best SPF lip balms for 2024

1/ Best tinted SPF lip balm

If you prefer your lip protector to come with a hit of colour then the pigment packed range from Aussie hero brand Ultra Violette won't disappoint. Super nourishing and packed with shea butter and vitamin E, these glossy SPF balms protect against UVA and UVB rays while also offering long lasting and high shine colour.

2/ Best SPF lip balm for outdoor sports

Ultrasun Lip Protection SPF30 by Ultrasun £8 at Space NK

From to Padel to parkour, if you're after a lip balm that you can put through its paces then look no further than Ultrasun. No amount of sweat, tears or pool water will budge this brilliant lip protector that's packed with nourishing blackcurrant oil and white meadowfoam.

3/ Best luxe SPF lip balm

The velvet-y texture melts onto lips providing instant hydration and protection while also smoothing out lips so that they're primed and ready for lipstick. The subtle scent of rose is fresh and uplifting, too.



4/ Best budget SPF lip balm

Protect your lips for less than a fiver with this 'does-what-it-says-on-the-tin' lip balm courtesy of Nivea. It offers the same stellar protection found in its body range, which is nothing to be sniffed at.

NIVEA SUN Lip Balm with SPF 30 4 8g £5 at Boots

5/Best SPF lip balm for mature lips

Formulated with No7 UV protection as well as antioxidants that fight environmental damage, this shimmer infused lip balm can be swiped on lips and eye lids to brighten and protect skin. It's waterproof too, so ideal for days spent by the pool or beach.

No7 No7 Anti-Ageing Shimmering Lip & Eye Screen SPF 30 £8 at Boots

