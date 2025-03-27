A Derm Says This LED Face Mask Is *Actually* Worth the Splurge (2025)

We've been independently researching and testing products for over 120 years. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more about our review process.

The future is now. At least that’s what LED face masks feel like. But the at-home devices aren’t just for snapping futuristic photos — they can deliver major perks, such as anti-aging and acne-fighting effects, courtesy of light therapy that was previously only found at dermatologists’ offices.

"LED masks are the latest technology in at-home therapies for acne and rejuvenation," said Shauna Diggs, M.D., a dermatologist working with Lumenis Laser Aesthetics. "They use visible light to improve the skin by reducing bacterial count, decreasing inflammation and stimulating collagen production."

Shari Marchbein, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist in New York City and assistant professor of clinical dermatology at Mount Sinai School of Medicine, is a fan of using them for (mild) acne breakouts and likes that the masks can be used during pregnancy when many skincare products and treatments can not be. (However, research is limited, so if you're pregnant, always consult your doctor first.) "In particular, blue light is an effective antibacterial treatment and red light helps to reduce redness and can improve overall skin texture and appearance," she added.

The devices range in efficacy and price — some being quite expensive, although significantly less than an in-office treatment. After gathering our beauty editors' top picks and recommendations from dermatologists, we had our scientists in the Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty, Health & Sustainability Lab review some of the most popular masks on the market today, focusing on the included light wavelengths, clinical studies (provided by the brands), comfort and ease of use to find the best LED face masks.