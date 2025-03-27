A Derm Says This LED Face Mask Is *Actually* Worth the Splurge (2025)

We've been independently researching and testing products for over 120 years. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more about our review process.
Best Overall
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare SpectraLite FaceWare Pro
Best Value
Lux Skin LED Facial Mask
Best with cooling
Shark CryoGlow Red & Blue Infrared iQLED Face Mask
The future is now. At least that’s what LED face masks feel like. But the at-home devices aren’t just for snapping futuristic photos — they can deliver major perks, such as anti-aging and acne-fighting effects, courtesy of light therapy that was previously only found at dermatologists’ offices.
"LED masks are the latest technology in at-home therapies for acne and rejuvenation," said Shauna Diggs, M.D., a dermatologist working with Lumenis Laser Aesthetics. "They use visible light to improve the skin by reducing bacterial count, decreasing inflammation and stimulating collagen production."
Shari Marchbein, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist in New York City and assistant professor of clinical dermatology at Mount Sinai School of Medicine, is a fan of using them for (mild) acne breakouts and likes that the masks can be used during pregnancy when many skincare products and treatments can not be. (However, research is limited, so if you're pregnant, always consult your doctor first.) "In particular, blue light is an effective antibacterial treatment and red light helps to reduce redness and can improve overall skin texture and appearance," she added.
The devices range in efficacy and price — some being quite expensive, although significantly less than an in-office treatment. After gathering our beauty editors' top picks and recommendations from dermatologists, we had our scientists in the Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty, Health & Sustainability Lab review some of the most popular masks on the market today, focusing on the included light wavelengths, clinical studies (provided by the brands), comfort and ease of use to find the best LED face masks.
1
Best Overall
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare SpectraLite FaceWare Pro
Pros
- Multiple light therapies for anti-aging and acne
- Easy to use
Cons
- Some reviewers noted it was too narrow to fit their face
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare lights the way for LED face masks. Dr. Diggs recommends it to her patients looking for an at-home, FDA-cleared option. The mask, according to the brand, combines 162 red and blue LED lights that help to kill bacteria and keep acne at bay, while boosting collagen production to smooth lines and wrinkles. One GH editor found it simple enough to use, appreciating that the treatment takes only three minutes. (A drawback: The mask may be too narrow for some faces.)
It seems to work wonders for all different skin conditions. "Ideal for my eczema and sensitive skin, the mask's tandem red light and blue light help soothe flare-ups and acne breakouts and evens out my complexion," says a staffer. "My rosacea has reduced," one reviewer said after a year of consistent use. "I’ve had absolutely no acne at all. My wrinkles are barely noticeable and overall my skin just looks and feels better."
RELATED: Dr. Dennis Gross LED Light Therapy Mask Review
|Target area
|Full face
|Skin concerns
|Aging skin, wrinkles, acne, redness
|Duration
|3 minutes
|Light types
|Red, infrared, amber, blue
2
Best Value
Lux Skin LED Facial Mask
Now 37% Off
Pros
- Affordable
- Multiple light therapies
Cons
- May be small for some face shapes
Sailing ahead as the most budget-friendly option, this wireless treatment comes equipped with red light, blue light and yellow light settings for various skincare benefits. "I can see the difference with my skin, less hyperpigmentation and the fine wrinkles around my eyes and mouth seem less pronounced," one reviewer said.
Treatment time clocks in at 15 to 30 minutes, depending on the setting. Silicone lines the eye area for a more comfortable feel. Other reviewers noted that the mask is tight on the sides of their face, so depending on your face shape, it might feel restricting or snug.
|Target area
|Full face
|Skin concerns
|Aging skin
|Duration
|15-30 minutes
|Light types
|Red, blue, yellow
3
Best with cooling
Shark CryoGlow Red & Blue Infrared iQLED Face Mask
Pros
- Undereye cooling feature
- Corded remote has full-color screen
- Programmed with timed treatments
Cons
- Cooling can be a little noisy
The only mask on this list with an undereye cooling feature in addition to blue, red and infrared lights for the full face, the Shark CryoGlow has small metal “chill pads” that cool the undereye skin during a light treatment. The cooling feature can be turned off during a treatment or used alone without the lights. The mask has three intensities, which we tried in the Lab and found the highest setting to be very intense and slightly uncomfortable.
The mask is programmed with timed treatments: Better Aging with red and infrared light for anti-aging benefits; Skin Clearing with blue, red and infrared for treating blemishes and a quick Skin Sustain treatment with all three lights to maintain results. The mask is controlled via a corded remote with an impressive full-color screen and has a scroll wheel to select between treatments. The menu also has a “progress” section that keeps track of how many treatments you’ve completed and your treatment streaks.
This is a hard mask that doesn’t sit flush against the whole face like flexible silicone masks do. Instead, it rests on the face at the forehead and under eyes, so it feels a bit more “breathable” for your skin compared to silicone masks that sit right on your skin. Unlike other masks, it has cooling fans so it is a little noisy.
|Target area
|Full face
|Skin concerns
|Aging skin, wrinkles, acne, undereye puffiness
|Duration
|4–8 minutes
|Light types
|Blue, red, near-infrared
4
BEST FOR ANTI-AGING
CurrentBody LED Light Therapy Face Mask Series 2
Pros
- New silicone shape fits face better
- Red light therapy targets wrinkles and uneven tone
Cons
- Lights can be very bright
The updated version of the CurrentBody LED Light Therapy Face Mask has a new design with an extra strip below the chin to hug the face more closely and ensure better coverage at the edges of the face. “I tried it on, and I like how closely it fits my face,” says GH Beauty Lab's Reviews Analyst Chiara Butler. “It also contains an additional, longer wavelength of light, 1072 nanometers, which the brand calls ‘deep near infrared.’” Additionally, it features more lights than the last version, with 236 LEDs versus 132 LEDs in the last mask.
Flexible silicone allows this mask to wrap around your face, making it feel almost like a sheet mask. Specifically made to target wrinkles and anti-aging effects, this mask uses red and near-infrared lights to help penetrate skin and work beneath the surface.
Butler is a fan of the simplicity of having just one setting and that it only uses wavelengths that are known to be beneficial. She also notes that the brand sponsored a clinical study on 35 participants that showed that after eight weeks of using the mask five times a week, skin plumpness improved by 57%, wrinkles reduced by 30% and skin brightness increased by 27%.
|Target area
|Full face
|Skin concerns
|Aging skin, wrinkles, redness
|Duration
|10 minutes
|Light types
|Red, 2 types of near-infrared
5
Best Fast-Acting
Omnilux Contour Face
Pros
- Multiple light therapies
- Portable
Cons
- Some have trouble fastening it to fit
This FDA-cleared red light therapy device works to rejuvenate the skin through two clinically proven wavelengths of light: red 633 nanometers and near-infrared 830 nanometers. It works on a cellular level to reduce sun damage, stimulate new collagen and increase elasticity and hydration in skin. "I use it every other day on average," one reviewer said. "I love how my skin is looking — reduced fine lines, improved skin firmness and faded age spots."
One caveat flagged by online users was fastening it to fit. Some wished it contoured more to rest against their forehead and chin. However, Butler found that it fits her face well, thanks to the two adjustable straps. She notes that the company has a good reputation when it comes to LED devices: "They also make professional LED panels that have shown multiple red light benefits in numerous studies."
|Target area
|Full face
|Skin concerns
|Aging skin, wrinkles
|Duration
|10 minutes
|Light types
|Red, near-infrared
6
Best Portable
HigherDOSE Red Light Face Mask
Pros
- Combines multiple LED technologies
- Rechargeable and portable
Cons
- Bright red light
This red light face mask is specifically designed so you can do yoga, work out or walk around while wearing it, thanks to its extra head strap. Made of medical-grade silicone, it can withstand high temperatures and is easy to sanitize between sessions. You can use a non-toxic cloth to wipe down the mask as needed.
"I use the RL mask three to four times a week while I meditate with 528 hertz music," one reviewer said. "Not only [does] my skin feel amazing and glow after each use (plus, I feel my skincare is then better absorbed, too) but it's also an incredible add-on to my meditation sessions." Amazon shoppers preferred to keep their eyes shut while wearing it because of the bright light.
RELATED: Best Overnight Face Masks
|Target area
|Full face
|Skin concerns
|Aging skin, wrinkles
|Duration
|10 minutes
|Light types
|Red, near-infrared
7
Best for Hydration
The Light Salon Boost LED Mask
Pros
- Rechargeable and hands-free
- Designed to brighten and hydrate
Cons
- Head strap can be too tight
The Boost LED Mask is made up of red 633 nanometers and near-infrared 830 nanometers wavelengths to help with facial skin's overall hydration and firmness. "I am a beauty gadget freak and this one is my favorite," said a Bluemercury reviewer. "It is easy to use and every time I use it I feel I look better. It gives a nice glow and makes the skin look healthier and more luminous." Unlike other masks on this list, it doesn't have adjustable straps, so it presents a snugger fit for some.
|Target area
|Full face
|Skin concerns
|Aging skin, wrinkles
|Duration
|10 minutes
|Light types
|Red, near-infrared
8
Best for the Eye Area
Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite EyeCare Max Pro
Pros
- Works quickly
- Hands-free
- Lots of lights and types of red light
Cons
- Can take time for eyes to adjust to the bright lights
Think superhero-style goggles for the skin around your eyes. This mask claims to smooth fine lines, wrinkles and crow's feet, while firming skin and evening out tone and texture. It uses a variety of wavelengths including amber, red, deep red and near-infrared with just one mode option.
"This mask has plenty of lights packed into a small area and an impressive number of red wavelengths included," Butler says. Plus, the treatment time is short and convenient — only three minutes — and that compared to many other masks on the market, it is a good value when it comes to price. Reviewers also love the quick treatment time and ease of use, but a few noted that the bright lights can take a little getting used to.
|Target area
|Around the eyes
|Skin concerns
|Aging eye skin, eye wrinkles
|Duration
|3 minutes
|Light types
|Amber, red, deep red, near-infrared
9
Best for Travel
Riki Loves Riki Baby Face
Now 25% Off
Pros
- Comfortable and easy to wear
- Has removable eye guards
- Designed to treat multiple skin concerns
Cons
- Contains a wavelength of blue light which doesn't have proven effects
Pretty in pink, Riki Loves Riki's full face mask claims to treats signs of aging, acne and skin texture. It is a multitasker with four modes: red light to stimulate collagen, red and near-infrared to enhance blood circulation and reduce inflammation, blue light to reduce acne-causing bacteria and inflammation and purple light (which combines the blue and red) to combat acne while also addressing signs of aging.
Butler likes the comfort and design of this mask and that it has small silicone eye guards that can be popped in and out of the mask. Reviewers also love how comfortable the mask is and that it's easy to use on the go, especially since it comes with a protective bag.
"It helps my skin feel rejuvenated, plump and refreshed — it’s perfect for me to use on the plane, hotel or even in Ubers," one said. One feature that Butler is not a fan of: It includes a wavelength of blue light that has not been proven to benefit skin.
|Target area
|Full face
|Skin concerns
|Aging skin, acne
|Duration
|20 minutes
|Light types
|Blue, red, near-infrared
10
Best for Comfort
Mirabella Phototherapy 7-Color LED Facial Mask with Near Infrared
Pros
- Has soft nose pads
- Very sturdy and stays on well
- Has a variety of modes and wavelengths for different needs
Cons
- Lights aren't flush against skin
- Includes wavelengths that don't have proven effects
Boasting 153 lights, seven different modes and eight different wavelengths, Mirabella's mask aims to hit a variety of anti-aging and general skin concerns. It's a full rainbow of light and claims to include red, near-infrared, blue, green, yellow, cyan, purple and orange lights.
While Butler feels the mask is sturdily constructed and comfortable to wear (especially with the soft nose pads), she doesn't love that it features so many colors of light that aren't all proven to have benefits to the skin. They also note that unlike some other masks, the lights aren’t sitting flush against the skin so the treatment may not be as intense.
|Target area
|Full face
|Skin concerns
|Aging skin, blemishes
|Duration
|10 minutes
|Light type
|Red, near-infrared, blue, green, yellow, cyan, purple, orange
11
Best for Wrinkles
LightStim for Wrinkles
Pros
- Amber and red colors target wrinkles
- Handheld device for targeted treatments
Cons
- Time consuming to cover a wide area
Consider this a wrinkle spot treatment, perfect for any stubborn creases like smile lines. The LightStim device has 72 LED bulbs and emits wavelengths of amber and red. "It is great for my skin," one reviewer said. "It is very gentle and doesn’t irritate. Plus, I can see improvement already." The downside is because it's a small device, it takes a lot of time to cover a larger target area.
RELATED: Best Wrinkle Creams
|Target area
|Face; targeted treatment
|Skin concerns
|Wrinkles
|Duration
|3-minute rotations
|Light types
|Amber, red
12
Best for Acne
Omnilux Clear
Pros
- Can help reduce breakouts
- Has protective eye shields
- Contains blue light wavelength shown to kill acne-causing bacteria
Cons
- Not a comfortable fit for all
Differing from its sister mask shown above, this FDA-cleared mask is all about breakouts. Butler likes that it "emits blue light at 415 nanometers, which has been studied for killing acne-causing bacteria." It also uses red light and has an equal amount of both — 66 bulbs of each color.
In addition to targeting active acne, it claims to reduce redness, inflammation and acne scarring. The mask comes with built-in protective eye shields, two adjustable velcro straps, a carrying case and a rechargeable battery controller.
"It has absolutely changed my skin for the better and then some. My skin looks even, pores look seamless and acne has lessened," said one reviewer. While the straps are adjustable, some users noted that it isn't an ideal fit and can be uncomfortable and leave marks on skin after using.
|Target area
|Full face
|Skin concerns
|Acne, redness
|Duration
|10 minutes
|Light type
|Blue, red
How we chose the best LED face masks
Our scientists in the Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty, Health & Sustainability Lab are always testing the newest skincare products, including the best acne face washes, retinol for sensitive skin, sunscreens and more.
For this article, the Lab reviewed eight masks, including analyzing product claims, checking FDA clearance and clinical studies and briefly testing each one for comfort and ease of use. Additionally, we relied on our beauty experts' decades of expertise testing skincare tools, along with input from dermatologists and our beauty editors to put together this list.
What to look for when shopping for an LED face mask
When shopping for an LED face mask, here's what to consider:
✔️ FDA clearance: Before you purchase an LED face mask, it makes sense that you'd want to know that the device has been reviewed for safety and effectiveness. LED masks don’t have to be “FDA approved” like over-the-counter drugs or professional procedures, but instead can be FDA cleared.
In order to do so, companies must submit their products to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and undergo the 510(k) process, which is the premarket submission that is most often used to review medical devices. "FDA cleared" means that the FDA has reviewed and provided clearance for a device (sometimes they are cleared because they are similar to an existing product). Masks that aren't FDA cleared aren't necessarily unsafe, but it means that the company hasn't taken the necessary steps to receive the clearance from the FDA.
✔️ Type of light: Different light settings target different concerns. You'll need to know the difference between each and what they're best for before shopping:
- Red light works to boost collagen production and help with the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles by stimulating collagen.
- Blue light affects the uppermost layer of the skin, helping destroy acne-causing bacteria.
- Near-infrared light penetrates skin the deepest, and it can help stimulate activity on a cellular level.
- Orange light combines the benefits of red and yellow lights while also boosting the skin's glow.
- Yellow light is known for its skin cell rejuvenation and anti-inflammatory benefits. It improves blood circulation to the skin tissues, effective for healing skin redness.
- Green light can have anti-aging benefits. In one study, it was shown to protect the cells from the collagen-damaging effects of UVB light.
- Cyan light may be helpful when treating rosacea, especially when combined with red light.
- Purple light is typically a combination of two lights working at the same time, like cyan and red or blue and red, so would yield the benefits of both of those lights.
One thing to note: when researching the different wavelengths, Butler found that all lights are not created equal when it comes to studies and scientific support. She generally recommends looking for a mask that claims to emit red (625–750 nanometers) and infrared (750 nanometers and up) wavelengths. "Those wavelengths have more literature supporting their effectiveness for anti-aging," she said. "Blue light is also used to kill acne-causing bacteria, but some masks don’t emit the most commonly studied blue wavelength (415 nanometers) for that application, but instead emit 465 nanometers." The other wavelengths have the potential benefits noted above, but just haven't been studied as much.
✔️ Number of lights: "You want to look for a device with more lights which will provide more energy," said Dr. Marchbein. "The lower energy devices aren’t likely to give much of a result."
Are LED face masks safe?
LED masks are generally safe for skin. "The energy levels achieved are effective but low, and the light is unlikely to cause damage to the skin or eyes," Dr. Diggs said. Dr. Marchbein agrees, noting that "while they aren’t as powerful as some other in-office treatments including various lasers, they are safe and the benefit is that they can comfortably be used at home with low risk."
LED masks aren't going to completely fix all your issues overnight, but if you use them regularly, you may achieve some impressive results. Take note — most of these masks come with a hefty price tag, but if you want results that rival an in-office treatment, they're worth the splurge!
Do LED face masks really work?
Dr. Diggs said that these at-home masks can be a great alternative to in-office LED therapy treatments since they are typically more affordable and accessible. You just need to be mindful in choosing the right wavelength(s) for your skin's needs.
"Any skin type can benefit from the anti-inflammatory and collagen boosting properties of LED masks, because who doesn’t want smoother, more glowing skin?" said Dr. Marchbein. "But keep in mind, these at-home treatments are not as strong as those offered in your dermatologist's office, which can be used following procedures to decrease redness as well as to combat acne, especially in those who may not want to take oral or use topical medications.
They are unlikely to clear breakouts completely but instead work best when integrated into an acne or anti-aging routine, along with powerful moisturizers and chemical exfoliators such as AHAs and BHAs."
What are the disadvantages of LED light therapy masks?
Your skin tone can play a role in both the benefits and side effects of LED masks. "Skin of color can be more sensitive to visible light than fair skin," said Butler, as noted in this review:
"Individuals with darker skin types may be at higher risk for side effects from PBM [light therapy], including erythema, dyspigmentation and blistering.”
Dr. Marchbein also advises to be cautious if you are prone to hyperpigmentation or have very sensitive skin. Redness, discoloration and blistering are potential side effects for any skin type, so Butler suggests testing them on the inside of your arm before using them on your face.
How often should I use an LED face mask?
You should always follow the instructions for your particular mask. "The instructions in the masks we reviewed ranged from three times a week to once every day so it's important to read the directions before using," Butler said
Also, "remember that repeated treatments are needed and these should be used on an ongoing basis and ideally as a part of a comprehensive skincare routine for best results," said Dr. Marchbein.
