A Game Of Thrones Star Thought The Original Pilot Was A Disaster - SlashFilm (2025)

We've all heard tales, throughout the years, of the original "Game of Thrones" pilot and how much it absolutely stunk ... and apparently, Kit Harington, who played assumed Stark bastard Jon Snow in both the botched pilot and the entire series, had a bad feeling about itpretty early on.

In an Esquire profile in the April 2019 issue of GQ (about a month before "Game of Thrones" concluded with its eighth and final season), Harington revealed photos of his time on the "Game of Thrones" set to interviewer Bruce Handy, which apparently included a shot of theoriginal table read for that awful pilot. As Harington showed off a picture of himself and his co-stars Richard Madden and Alfie Allen, who went on to play Robb Stark and Theon Greyjoy, he mused about the pilot that, thankfully, never saw the light of day.

"This picture was taken just after the very first table read of the pilot for 'Game of Thrones'—the pilot that no one saw,"Harington mused. "That was a complete disaster that meant the show nearly never got made. What's happened here is that Richard, Alfie, and I all met for the first time at that table read. We were completely fresh off the boat. This was a huge job for us: a pilot for HBO. American TV. That was massive. I remember it was very, very exciting. We left the table read, where we'd just read with Sean Bean [who played Ned Stark, Jon's apparent father who gets dramatically beheaded at the end of season 1]."

Harington also shared some sweet memories of his other "half-siblings," including Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, and Isaac Hempstead-Wright, who joined Harington on the series as Sansa, Arya, and Bran Stark (Ned's legitimate children). "We'd met Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, and Isaac Hempstead-Wright that day, and they were just these tiny, tiny little kids," Harington recalled. "I remember Isaac looked like a puppy — he was just so small — and they came running up and they were very excited. I remember feeling like an adult then, but looking back, I was just a kid."