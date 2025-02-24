A Guide to Basic Watch Repairs (2025)

No matter how much you avoid it, your watch will definitely need some repairs one day. Since watches are delicate, they require watch repairers' skills to be properly maintained. This is especially important in the case of persistent or complex issues. However, there are still some minor problems that you can address right at home to get your watch ticking again. The following is a guide on basic watch repairs for your wooden watch.

Watch Battery Repairs

If your quartz watch is malfunctioning or has stopped working, it is most probably because the battery needs to be replaced. This is a fairly technical process, as you need to open the watch case. However, with the rightwristwatch repairing tools, this is one of the most basic watch repairs that you can easily tackle yourself.

You can consult your owner’s manual or do some research to confirm what type of battery your watch requires. In addition, you will need a small screwdriver and a pair of tweezers.

Use the screwdriver to remove the back of the watch. Remove the old battery carefully with the tweezers. Note the orientation of the battery inside the watch, as you will need to insert the new one in the same manner. Insert the new battery in the same orientation as the old one. You can now replace the back of the watch.

Watch Band Repairs



Even if the band is not damaged, regular wear and tear as well as fluctuating sizes over the years can lead to watch strap replacement or watch link resizing at some point. One of the mostbasic watch repairs, this task only requires a new band that fits your watch model and a small screwdriver.

To remove the band, either carefully push out the spring bar or unscrew the pins holding it in place. Screw back the pins to now hold the new band in place. Try on the watch to ensure that it fits.

Adjusting watch bracelet links is also one of the most common andbasic watch repairs. For that, you will need a small screwdriver, and a spring bar tool or pin pusher.

For bracelets with screws, use the screwdriver to carefully unscrew each link. For bracelets with spring bars, insert the forked end of the spring bar tool into the small gap between the link and the clasp of the next link. Apply gentle pressure to compress the spring bar and release it from the hole. Once the necessary links are removed, reattach the bracelet ends or clasp. Check the fit on your wrist. Repeat the process if further adjustment is needed. Reattach the bracelet ends or clasp using the screws or spring bars.

Watch Crown Repairs

A crown refers to the small knob that is usually located on the side of the watch case. Its primary function is to set the time, but it can also be used for manually winding the mainspring in automatic watches, or adjusting the date in some watches. It can get stuck due to lack of lubrication or dirt build-up, but it is one of the easiest and most basic watch repairs. You will need the following tools for repairing watches: small brush, soft cloth, lubricant (it should be appropriate for watches), and precision-tip oiler.

Gently remove any dust or dirt around the crown with the brush. Follow the direction given for your lubricant, and apply a small amount to the crown with the precision-tip oiler. Distribute the lubricant by turning the crown. Wipe away any excess lubricant with the cloth. Test the crown to see if it can now move smoothly.

Watch Crystal Replacement



This is one of the more complicatedbasic watch repairs, so it is recommended you search for ‘watch repairing shop near me’ for this task. If you want to attempt to fix it at home, you will need a replacement crystal (make sure it’s the correct size and type), case opener or knife, pair of tweezers, microfiber cloth, crystal press, and adhesive.

If your watch has a screw-down case, use the case opener to unscrew the back. Carefully remove the old crystal, without damaging the watch face or movement. Gently clean the watch case with the microfiber cloth. Install the new crystal. If it is a press-fit crystal, align it with the bezel and press it into place using the crystal press. On the other hand, if your replacement crystal requires adhesive, apply a thin and even layer around the bezel, allowing it to set (according to the manufacturer’s instructions) before placing the crystal. Replace the case back, and check to ensure if the crystal is properly fitted.

Watch Cleaning

Regular cleaning helps avoid basic watch repairs as it maintains the watch’s appearance and prevents potential damage caused by dirt build-up, which can affect its functionality. To clean iteffectively, you just need a brush (a clean toothbrush would suffice), antibacterial wipe, and microfiber cloth.

Gently clean the watch with the antibacterial wipe. Clean small crevices, like around the crown or in the grooves of an engraved watch, with a soft bristled brush. Polish the watch with the soft, lint-free cloth to remove any smudges or fingerprints.

In the case of aleather watch, you can use a leather cleaner and conditioner to maintain its suppleness and, hence, prevent the need for basic watch repairs.

Tips on Watch Care



To avoid frequent basic watch repairs, the following are some tips on how to take care of your timepiece.

When not in use, store the watch properly in its box or pouch. This helps protect it from accidental damage and external elements.

Do not place your timepiece on its face or side, as this can lead to scratches.

Avoid submerging non-waterproof watches in water.

Regularly clean your watch with a soft cloth.

If you have a quartz watch, replace the battery as needed to avoid leakage and potential damage. If your watch is manual or automatic, make sure to wind it regularly. For luxury watch repairs ​, it is recommended to consult a professional.

