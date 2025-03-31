A Guide to Different Nail Shapes (And How to Choose One) (2025)

Download Article
Plus, how to pick the right shape to flatter your hands and fingers
Co-authored byMia Rubieand Annabelle Reyes
Last Updated: March 11, 2025Fact Checked
- Round |
- Oval |
- Square |
- Squoval |
- Almond |
- Stiletto |
- Almondetto |
- Ballerina/Coffin |
- Lipstick |
- Flare/Duck Bill |
- Edge |
- Arrowhead |
- Choosing the Right Shape |
- FAQs
Whether you’re getting a manicure at a salon or doing your own nails at home, there are a ton of nail shapes to choose from! We’ve compiled a complete guide on them all, from almond to squoval to stiletto, so you know exactly what your options are. We’ll also cover how to choose the right nail shape for your hands, plus give you some helpful nail care tips from professional nail artist Mia Rubie. Keep reading for everything you need to know!
What are the different types of nail shapes?
The are many different nail shapes to choose from when you get a manicure. The most common include round, oval, square, squoval, almond, stiletto, almondetto, edge, lipstick, arrowhead, flare, and ballerina (also known as coffin). Your personal style, finger length, and nail bed width determine which shape looks best.
Section 1 of 14:
Round Nails
Round nails are filed to mimic the natural curve of your fingertips. They have soft, curved edges without any sharp corners, and they resemble the natural shape that your nail actually grows in. This option is a classic, so it’s perfect if you’re looking for something that’s simple, elegant, and timeless. It looks especially good on short to medium-length nails.[1]
- To do it yourself: Use a nail file to file around the natural shape of your nail, making sure the top edge is smooth and rounded, without any sharp corners.[2]
- Best for: Everyone, but especially people with shorter fingers, wide nail beds, or people who want a low-maintenance shape.
Section 2 of 14:
Oval Nails
Oval is an elongated version of round nails. Like round nails, the top edge is filed to create a curved, rounded look with no sharp edges. The main difference is that oval nails taper down to a slightly narrower point, so they appear more oval or egg-shaped, rather than perfectly round.[3] This style has a lengthening effect, which can be super elegant-looking, and it also works on slightly longer nail lengths than the round shape does.
- To do it yourself: File your nails so that the edges are rounded and curved, like you would for the round shape, but file the sides so that they’re narrowing down to a slimmer point, like an egg.[4]
- Best for: Everyone, especially people with short or wide nail beds or who want to elongate the look of their fingers and hands.
Section 3 of 14:
Square Nails
Square nails have straight sides and a blunt edge at the top. They have sharp corners as well. Square nails are a versatile and classic option, but they can make your nails look a bit shorter. Because of this, they look especially good with medium to long nail lengths, and they also suit people who have naturally long fingers.[5]
- To do it yourself: File the top of the nail into a straight edge, so that it forms sharp corners where it meets the sides.[6]
- It’s also a good idea to keep your nails a bit longer than you might otherwise if you’re doing a square shape at home—you can always file them down more if you decide you want to, but you can’t add more length if you realize they look a bit too short!
- Best for: People with long and slender fingers or narrow nail beds.
Section 4 of 14:
Squoval Nails
Squoval nails are a mix of square and round nails. They have the straight edge of the square nail shape, but the corners are filed so that they’re softer and slightly rounded. This shape is the perfect middle ground if you like the drama of a square shape, but you want it to look more natural. It also looks great on all nail lengths, from short to medium to long.[7]
- To do it yourself: File the top of your nail into a straight line, like you would for the square shape. Next, file the corners until they’re softer and slightly rounded, rather than sharp.[8]
- Best for: Everyone.
Section 5 of 14:
Almond Nails
Almond nails narrow down to a slightly pointy (but still rounded) peak. The sides gradually slim down as they reach the top of the nail, just like the shape of an actual almond. They’re similar to oval nails, but they’re a bit more slender and pointed.[9] This shape has an elongating effect, so it's a very elegant and feminine choice.
- To do it yourself: File the sides of the nail down to a narrower peak, making sure the edges are rounded and slightly ovular (but slimmer and pointier than typical oval nails).[10]
- Best for: Everyone, especially people who want to elongate their fingers or hands.
Section 6 of 14:
Stiletto Nails
Stiletto nails narrow down to a dramatic pointed tip. Like almond nails, the sides are slim and taper down to form a peak, but the peak is much sharper. This nail shape is super dramatic and striking, so it’s an awesome choice if you want to make a statement with your manicure.[11]
- To do it yourself: File the sides of the nail down until they form a pointed tip at the top.
- Best for: Anyone who wants to make a bold and dramatic statement.
- One word of warning: This nail shape is more prone to breakage, so it might not be the best choice if you’re going to be doing hard work with your hands in the near future. It also looks best on longer nail lengths.
Section 7 of 14:
Almondetto Nails
Download Article
Almondetto nails are a mix between the almond and stiletto shapes. If you like the classic look of almond nails but you want something slightly more dramatic (without going crazy), this could be the perfect shape for you! It’s basically an almond nail, but with a slightly longer length and a slightly more pointed tip. This style looks best on long to extra-long nail lengths, so it works perfectly for a fancy or more formal nail look for a special event.[12]
- To do it yourself: File the sides of each nail down until they form a slightly narrow peak, but make sure it’s not super pointy. If the top looks too sharp, file around it gently until it’s slightly softened and more rounded.
- Best for: Anyone with long nails.
Section 8 of 14:
Ballerina/Coffin Nails
Download Article
This shape tapers down like stiletto, but the top is more square. Think of the top of a coffin or the tip of a ballerina’s pointe shoe, and you’ve got this shape. The sides are filed so that they’re almost narrowing to a point, but then the top of the nail is filed into a straight, square edge. This shape looks best on long to extra-long nail lengths, and it’s the perfect choice if you like the drama of stiletto nails, but you want something slightly less sharp.[13]
- To do it yourself: File the sides of your nail so that they’re narrowing down as they reach the top. Then, file across the top of the nail so it’s straight, forming a square-like shape.[14]
- Best for: People with long nails, long fingers, and/or angled cuticles.
- Some people consider ballerina and coffin nails to be the same shape, but some consider ballerina to be a slightly more rounded version of coffin nails, with corners that are slightly less pointy.
Section 9 of 14:
Lipstick Nails
Download Article
Lipstick nails are filed in a diagonal slant. As the name suggests, this shape mimics the slanted edge you see when you open a fresh tube of lipstick. This striking and eye-catching shape looks good on both long and short nails, and it’s a great choice if you want something a little more unique.[15]
- To do it yourself: File each nail at a diagonal angle, so that the right side is longer and forms a point, just like the shape of a new lipstick bullet.[16]
- Best for: Everyone who wants to experiment with an edgy style.
Section 10 of 14:
Flare or Duck Bill Nails
Download Article
This nail shape flares out so that it’s actually wider at the top. The edges taper outward so that the top edge of the nail is wider than the base of the nail, kind of like an upside-down triangle.[17] This shape is super fun and dramatic, but it can be a bit clunkier to work with, so proceed with caution if you need to do a lot of delicate tasks with your hands.
- This shape usually requires acrylic nails, rather than your own natural nails, so it isn’t really possible to file them by yourself at home (unless you know how to do acrylics by yourself).
- For most people, you’ll likely need to head to the salon for a flared nail shape. Just let your nail artist know you want flare or duck bill nails, and they’ll know what to do!
- Best for: Anyone with long fingers or who wants to try a bold look.
Section 11 of 14:
Edge Nails
Download Article
Edge nails have straight sides, then the tip forms a triangular shape. The sides of the nail run parallel with each other at first, then they sharply angle to form a pointed tip, like the shape of an arrowhead.[18] Oftentimes, if this shape is done on an acrylic manicure, the artist will also form a ridge down the middle of the nail for an even more dramatic look. These nails definitely make a statement, so they’re an awesome choice if you’re looking for something especially eye-catching!
- To do it yourself: Keep the sides of your nail straight, then choose a point to start filing each side diagonally to create the triangle-shaped tip.
- Best for: Anyone with strong and long nail beds.
- For the full effect with the ridge down the middle, you’ll need to head to a nail salon for an acrylic manicure.
Section 12 of 14:
Arrowhead Nails
Download Article
Arrowhead nails are a slightly shorter version of stiletto nails. They form a pointy peak just like stiletto nails, but the tip is much less elongated. This nail shape is a great choice if you want the drama of stiletto nails, but you want to keep them at a shorter length. Because they’re slightly shorter, they’re also a bit more durable than regular stiletto nails, which is great if you need to do some more difficult tasks with your hands on a day-to-day basis.
- To do it yourself: File the sides of your nails so they angle to form a pointy tip.
- Best for: People with wider fingers or who want a more practical version of the stiletto nail.
Section 13 of 14:
How to Choose the Right Nail Shape for Your Hands
1
Consider your finger length. If you have shorter fingers, you might want to go for a style that naturally elongates them, like almond or oval, to create the illusion that they’re slightly longer. On the other hand, if you have longer fingers, you can often handle angular or striking shapes, like square or ballerina/coffin.[19]
2
Look at your nail bed width. For narrow nail beds, rounded or ovular shapes can make the base of your nails appear a bit wider, which helps create balance. On the flip side, if you have wider nail beds, you may want to opt for an elongating and slimming shape, like almond, stiletto, or ballerina.
3
Take your job and/or lifestyle into account. If you do a lot of work with your hands on a daily basis—whether that be building things at your job or changing baby diapers at home—you might find it easiest to opt for a shorter nail shape like round, square, or squoval. These nail shapes are easier to maintain and less prone to breakage, so they’re great options if your hands tend to get banged up, or if you need to do intricate, delicate tasks.
4
Go with something that suits your personal style. Take a look at your wardrobe and try to think of the type of manicure that would complement your style best. For example, if you have a super classic, elegant sense of style, a timeless shape like almond, oval, or square might be perfect for you. On the other hand, if you have a super edgy or bold sense of style, you may want to go for an equally dramatic nail shape, like stiletto or coffin.
Section 14 of 14:
FAQs About Nails & Manicures
1
What nail shape is most feminine? When it comes to picking a more girly look, Rubie tends to opt for rounder shapes. “I like to do more of a rounded look, or oval,” she says. “I just think it looks prettier and a little bit more feminine. Square nails are fine, but personally, I prefer a rounded oval shape for a more feminine kind of elongated look.”
2
How long do acrylic nails last? “It really depends on how they were applied,” explains Rubie. “[If you have] a nail technician who is experienced and does them properly, you can go from two to four weeks without seeing any breaks or cracks, sometimes longer,” she says.
3
What nail polish colors go with everything? When it comes to picking a polish color, it’s important to go for something that won’t clash with your wardrobe. According to Rubie, the most versatile colors that go with the widest range of outfits are nude, red, and gold. “Those are my three favorites. I feel like gold is almost like a neutral nowadays,” she says.
4
How can you do a professional-looking mani at home? “Have the right tools,” says Rubie. “You want to have your own set of manicuring tools, which you can buy online in a kit: your clippers, your nippers, a nail pusher, a cuticle pusher, a file, nail polish remover, cotton, and then a good selection of polishes.”
- Beyond a good manicure kit and tons of polishes, Rubie also recommends investing in a good base coat and top coat for a truly professional-looking finish.
- And, of course, Rube says it’s important to experiment and enjoy yourself. “Get creative, watch tutorials, and have fun with it!”
