A lighted mirror is a getting ready essential — here’s how to choose the best one (2025)

A good mirror is only as effective as the lighting that surrounds it. That’s why having a lighted mirror is such a key part of acing your hair care or makeup routine. Sure, you can always adjust the lighting in your bathroom, but having a mirror with a built-in light gives you that extra layer of magnification and flexibility. An LED (light-emitting diode) mirror, in particular, can be a major help.

“Having good light makes all the difference,” says Amanda Thesen, a New York City-based professional makeup artist “Even if you do your makeup in a room that has natural light, natural light changes with time and season.” A well-lit mirror lets you see texture and tone more clearly no matter your situation.

SKIP AHEAD How I picked the best LED lighted mirrors | The best LED lighted mirrors of 2025 | Why trust NBC Select?

How I picked the best LED and lighted mirrors

To curate the best lighted mirrors on the market, I spoke with Thesen and other professional makeup artists for their guidance and product recommendations. Here’s what they say I should keep in mind:

Brightness: LED and lighted mirrors typically come with adjustable brightness settings, and is probably the most important thing you should look for. “A good mirror should allow you to change the intensity of the light to suit different lighting conditions, such as dimly lit rooms or bright, natural daylight,” says Meredith Boyd, a professional makeup artist and founder of Meredith Boyd Cosmetics.To align with Boyd’s guidance, the majority of the mirrors I included have multiple brightness settings.

LED and lighted mirrors typically come with adjustable brightness settings, and is probably the most important thing you should look for. “A good mirror should allow you to change the intensity of the light to suit different lighting conditions, such as dimly lit rooms or bright, natural daylight,” says Meredith Boyd, a professional makeup artist and founder of Meredith Boyd Cosmetics.To align with Boyd’s guidance, the majority of the mirrors I included have multiple brightness settings. Temperature: The temperature settings on a lighted mirror refers to the light source’s color, whether it be warm, cool (also called white) or neutral (also called natural). While your temperature preference might depend on what you plan on using the mirror for (recording videos, taking photos and/or doing makeup), when in doubt you can look for a mirror with natural lighting options since that’s the one that mimics daylight the closest, according to experts I spoke with. The majority of the mirrors on this list have at least one natural lighting setting.

The temperature settings on a lighted mirror refers to the light source’s color, whether it be warm, cool (also called white) or neutral (also called natural). While your temperature preference might depend on what you plan on using the mirror for (recording videos, taking photos and/or doing makeup), when in doubt you can look for a mirror with natural lighting options since that’s the one that mimics daylight the closest, according to experts I spoke with. The majority of the mirrors on this list have at least one natural lighting setting. Magnification: This is what allows you to get a closer look at your skin and hair. “Many makeup mirrors come with a 2x to 10x magnification option,” says Boyd. “Higher magnification (e.g. 7x or 10x) is useful for precision tasks like eyebrow shaping or applying eyeliner.” The majority of the mirrors on this list have at least two magnification levels.

Size and shape: Before buying a mirror, it’s important to define what you plan to use the mirror for so that you can find an option with the right size and shape for your needs. Generally, a mirror should be large enough to give you a full view of your face (6 to 8 inches in diameter), says Boyd. Mirror shapes mostly come down to personal preference though a rectangular one provides more field of vision which can be helpful when styling hair, according to Boyd. I included round, rectangular and square-shaped mirrors so you can choose the best shape for your preferences.

Related select select Yes, it really is bad to pop your pimples. Here’s how to get rid of them instead

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

The best LED lighted mirrors

All of the products below are either products NBC Select staff recommended, ones I tested or ones that have at least a 4-star average rating from 500 reviews or more on Amazon.

Best mirror for makeup and skin care: Conair LED Lighted Makeup Mirror

Recommended by Boyd, Conair’s line of illuminated and double-sided mirrors often have several light settings and adjustable angles. This Conair Halo LED Lighted Makeup Mirror has one side with 1x magnification, which you can use for applying a sheet mask or under-eye patches, and another side with 10x magnification, which is best for more precise tasks like applying eye makeup, plucking eyebrow hairs or doing gua sha. Many of Conair’s lighted mirrors, including this one, have bright, natural LED lights that mimic daylight and have adjustable brightness, says Boyd.

Magnification: 1x and 10x | Brightness settings: 3 | Color temperatures: white, warm and natural | Power source: electric outlet

Best tri-fold mirror: Easehold Rechargeable Makeup Mirror Vanity

Easehold Rechargeable Makeup Mirror Vanity $ 65.98 What we like Has multiple angles

Folds closed

Chargeable via USB cable Something to note Nothing to note at this time

This tri-fold option, which has a 4.5-star average rating from 984 reviews on Amazon, has four magnification levels, one on different sections of the mirror. The middle section has a solid LED light lining the perimeter. Its rotating mirror also has an auto shut-off function after 30 minutes, and the two sides fold inward to close and cover the mirror, preventing it from collecting dust.

Magnification: 1x, 2x, 3x and 10x | Brightness settings: n/a | Color temperatures: white, warm and natural | Power source: USB-C cable

Best mirror for bathroom: LED Anti-Fog Bathroom Mirror

This option is back- and front-lit — you can use one at a time or both at once for maximum brightness. The back-lit lighting helps give your room a more cozy feel. It also has an anti-fog function so it’s useful to have for your bathroom in particular (no more having to wipe away the fog). It’s made from tempered glass, making it more durable and safe than glass that’s prone to shattering, according to the brand. It requires installation, however, so you’ll either need to power it via a wall outlet or hardwire it to a light switch through the wall. It has a 4.6-star average rating from 2,282 reviews on Amazon.

Best travel-friendly mirror: Ilios Lighting LED Compact Mirror

Ilios sent me a sample of this compact mirror, which is only slightly larger than a typical drink coaster. It opens like a clamshell — one side has a ring light around it and the other is unlit but has 10x magnification. I use it when I’m leaving home or the gym and want to make sure I don’t have anything in my teeth, plus it fits easily in my backpack or tote bag.

Magnification: 1x and 10x | Brightness settings: 1 | Color temperatures: natural | Power source: USB-C cable

Best detachable mirror: Fancii Aura Go 2 Detachable LED Vanity Mirror

This vanity-style mirror comes recommended by Boyd, who loves that it has a detachable 10x magnification mirror attached to it. “It’s compact, portable, and ideal for both detailed work and general makeup application,” she says. “The 10x magnification is excellent for precision, and the lighting is consistent and natural, giving you a great view of your face.” The rectangular mirror stands upright, thanks to the foldable stand in the back, which you can collapse when storing or for travel. One charge will give you up to 12 hours of battery life, according to the brand.

Magnification: 1x and 10x | Brightness settings: 3 | Color temperatures: warm, neutral and natural | Power source: USB cable

Best battery-operated LED mirror: Elle Vanity Mirror with LED Lights

This mirror comes recommended by NBC Page Ella Morrissey, who says that the affordable mirror was very useful for doing makeup in college, where she didn’t have a lot of space. “There are two sides of magnification and it’s compact enough to pack,” she says. “It’s battery powered and while I wish the LED lights were brighter at times, it worked for me for years.” The mirror itself is a little under 6 inches wide and rotates, allowing you to see yourself at different angles, and has a 4.74-inch base that keeps it from tipping over.

Magnification: 1x and 3x | Brightness settings: 1 | Color temperatures: 1 | Power source: USB cable

Best large rectangular LED mirror: Ilios Slim Mirror with Adjustable Stand

Ilios sent me a sample of this rectangular mirror, which I keep on my desk to see if I have food in my teeth or if I look especially tired. The size reminded me of a computer monitor, which I love because I don’t have to lean in closer to view my face and hair. It has several brightness settings and color temperatures, all of which were helpful for seeing the texture of my skin and hair.

Magnification: 1x | Brightness settings: 5 | Color temperatures: warm, neutral and natural | Power source: USB-C

Best full-length mirror: Fennio Full Length Mirror with Lights

Fennio Full Length Mirror with Lights $ 109.50 What we like Has a stand

Multiple color temperatures

Mountable Something to note No magnification options

This mirror has a solid light that runs around the sides of the mirror, helping illuminate your view of your entire outfit. With a 4.5-star average rating from 1,432 reviews on Amazon, it has adjustable color temperature and brightness levels, and weighs 15 pounds, according to the brand. Depending on the layout of your space and your needs, you can use it as a free-standing mirror or mount it on a wall, using the included hardware. Unlike a vanity-style mirror, this option doesn’t have magnification options.

Magnification: n/a | Brightness settings: customizable | Color temperatures: warm, neutral and natural | Power source: wall outlet

Best Hollywood-style vanity mirror: Leishe Hollywood Lighted Makeup Mirror

This small, rotating Hollywood-style vanity mirror has a 4.7-star average rating from 599 reviews on Amazon and comes with a removable 10x magnification mirror, which you can attach to the mirror itself or hold close. It is 10 inches in width and 12 inches in length, so it’s close in size to a small computer monitor, and it has a long flat base that runs along the bottom to help it stay upright.

Magnification: 1x and 10x | Brightness settings: customizable | Color temperatures: warm, white and natural | Power source: wall outlet

Related select select Cleansing balms may actually be better for your skin than traditional face wash

How to shop for an LED lighted mirror

“A lighted mirror offers better visibility by providing even, bright lighting, which helps you see details clearly and avoid makeup mishaps,” says Crystal Gossman, a professional makeup artist based in New York City. Overall, by investing in a well-lit mirror you can expect to save on your makeup or hair application later because you’ll be able to better see what you’re doing, minimizing room for error. Here’s how to choose the right LED mirror for you:

Find the right mirror shape

Different shapes offer key different benefits, depending on what your goals are.

Tri-fold LED mirrors

Since these mirrors are divided into three sections, they give you a wider field of vision, according to Gossman. “[Tri-folds] provide multiple angles, allowing you to see your face from the sides, which is helpful for contouring or checking symmetry,” she says. This prevents you from having to turn your head in awkward positions for certain tasks and allows you to check for even blending of blush, contour and highlight.

Round LED mirrors

Another good option for makeup application, round mirrors are suited for precise makeup tasks that require steady hands — especially since you can easily switch between magnification levels, says Gossman. They “often have excellent magnification for detailed work like tweezing or precise makeup application, but their lighting quality lacks compared to other styles,” she says. This option is best if you regularly use eyeliner, falsies, brow pencils and other similar products. Compact LED mirrorsThink of these as round mirrors for travel and quick touch ups. They’re useful if you find yourself fixing or reapplying makeup throughout the day or when on-the-go but don’t always have access to a bathroom with good lighting.

Hollywood LED mirrors

There’s a reason this style of lit mirror is a staple in film and tv. “These are perfect for an overall, well-lit view and are ideal for full-face makeup application or getting ready in general,” says Gossman. Unlike round mirrors, they provide more perspective on the sides of your face and, depending on the size, your hair as well. These mirrors are great for both makeup and hairstyling, but be sure to choose one with multiple color temperatures so you can get a sense of what you’ll look like in person and on camera (if you’re a content creator, for example).

Rectangular mirrors

Similar to Hollywood mirrors, a square or rectangular mirror gives you a more encompassing view of your face and hair. If you choose this type of mirror, make sure to pick one with a light that goes all the way around the sides and comes with multiple temperatures.

Find the right lighting

Natural lighting

If your main reason for getting an LED mirror is to apply makeup, look for one that has natural lighting above all else, says Gossman. “It’s crucial to find a light that mimics daylight; getting ready in a bathroom with yellow bulbs over your head is making your makeup application more difficult than you realize,” she says. “Doing your makeup with your back to natural light or under harsh overhead lighting creates shadows and uneven tones, so what looks good in the mirror might look completely off in real life.”

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Amanda Thesen is a New York City-based professional makeup artist with Exclusive Artists.

is a New York City-based professional makeup artist with Exclusive Artists. Meredith Boyd is an Atlanta-based professional makeup artist and founder of Meredith Boyd Cosmetics.

is an Atlanta-based professional makeup artist and founder of Meredith Boyd Cosmetics. Crystal Gossman is a New York City-based professional makeup artist with over 10 years of experience.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I mostly write about home and kitchen content. I spoke with three professional makeup artists for their guidance and product recommendations y and also tested some LED mirrors myself as well.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.