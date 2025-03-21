A-Mens-Facial-Skincare-Routine-for-All-Skin-Types (2025)

Our Recommended Men’s Facial Skincare Routine for All Types

Men commonly face skin concerns such as rough and bumpy skin, increased oil (sebum) production, and irritated skin post-shaving. Nonetheless, the core skincare essentials still remain the same in order to build an effective routine. Using this foundational set of steps both in the morning and at night helps thoroughly cleanse, hydrate, and refresh your skin—without stripping away essential moisture.

Here are CeraVe’s essential skincare steps to follow in a men’s facial skincare routine:

Morning Routine

Step 1. Remove Dirt and Excess Oil With a Gentle Foaming Cleanser

Choosing the right facial cleanser for men’s skin is the first important step in this routine. Every morning and evening, cleanse with a foaming gel cleanser that contains essential ceramides to help maintain your skin’s natural barrier, such as CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser. This gel-based foaming cleanser is an ideal way to cleanse and care for normal to oily skin.

For rough and bumpy skin: For rough and bumpy skin concerns, we recommend CeraVe Renewing SA Cleanser, a fragrance-free and non-comedogenic salicylic acid cleanser. Salicylic acid is a gentle, yet effective exfoliating acid that helps sweep away dead skin cells. This cleanser effectively removes dirt, oil, and sweat without leaving skin feeling stripped. Best of all, it’s suitable for both face and body, making it an easy way to simplify any men’s skincare regimen. To apply it, simply wet your face or body with lukewarm water and massage into your skin in a gentle, circular motion.

Step 2. Use a Targeted Serum

Every men’s skincare routine should include a targeted serum that offers simple, multifunctional benefits. CeraVe Skin Renewing Vitamin C Serum offers antioxidant benefits, and helps to visibly brighten your complexion and promote a more even skin tone.

For sensitive skin: For a hydrating alternative for sensitive skin, you can apply the CeraVe Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum with MVE Delivery Technology at this point in your routine for a refreshing, gel-cream option with vitamin B5 to help soothe skin.

Step 3. Apply a Moisturizer With Sunscreen

“Sunscreen is a vital part of protecting the skin against the sun,” according to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Sejal Shah. Therefore, a hydrating moisturizer with SPF is an important next step in this routine. “When choosing a sunscreen product, it's important to choose a product that is broad-spectrum with an SPF of at least 30,” says Dr. Sejal Shah, adding that, “broad-spectrum indicates that the sunscreen protects against both UVA and UVB, both of which are harmful to the skin.”

However, when choosing a moisturizer with sunscreen, it’s important to note that men’s skin produces more sebum, according to research—meaning that the chances for excess oiliness may also be higher.2 For this reason, we recommend using CeraVe Ultra-Light Facial Moisturizing Lotion, a lightweight, oil-free daytime moisturizer with SPF 30. Formulated with hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and ceramides, it provides a non-greasy matte finish, and won’t clog pores. This product offers sun protection, while also helping to leave men’s skin feeling soft and smooth.

For dry skin: Apply CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion with Sunscreen to dry skin for a hydrating face lotion option that also contains SPF 30 and makes a great morning skincare multitasker for men’s skin.

Evening Routine

Step 1. Cleanse Again

After a long day, dirt, oil, and sweat can accumulate on your skin—that’s why it’s important to thoroughly cleanse your skin again before sleep. Use a cleanser formulated for your skin type again at night to effectively wash away any remaining build-up on your skin.

For acne-prone skin: If oily skin or acne breakouts are among your top skin concerns, you can also try using CeraVe Acne Control Cleanser as the first step in your routine. This cleanser is formulated to effectively remove dirt and excess oil, and gently exfoliate skin. It penetrates pores to help reduce the number of blackheads, whiteheads, and acne blemishes with 2% salicylic acid and oil-absorbing technology to minimize visible shine.

Step 2. Minimize the Look of Pores With a Retinol Serum

Research shows that since men’s skin produces more sebum, they have also been reported to have larger pores.1 A resurfacing retinol serum with soothing niacinamide and skin barrier-supporting ceramides—like CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum—can help by minimizing the look of pores, reducing the appearance of post-acne marks, and improving the skin’s surface. This lightweight and fast-absorbing serum helps smooth skin texture when applied daily as part of your nighttime routine, without compromising the skin’s natural barrier.

For anti-aging: CeraVe Skin Renewing Retinol Serum can be swapped in during this step in your men’s skincare routine if anti-aging is your primary concern. This gentle daily retinol serum provides a variety of anti-aging benefits, such as improving the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Step 3. Apply a Nighttime Moisturizer

Applying a P.M. moisturizer is the final step in this routine for men. CeraVe recommends choosing a soothing night cream that is rich, yet lightweight, and suitable for most skin types.

For normal skin: Look for a ceramide-infused moisturizer, such as CeraVe PM Facial Moisturizing Lotion, to help hydrate and soothe your skin while you sleep. This moisturizing lotion is non-comedogenic, so it won’t clog pores or cause acne flare-ups, and contains beneficial ingredients—like hyaluronic acid and niacinamide—to deliver long-lasting moisture benefits throughout the night.

When it comes to men’s skincare, it’s important to remember that there’s no “one size fits all” approach and that each individual’s skin has unique needs. If you have additional questions or concerns, it’s best to seek the advice of a board-certified dermatologist. To learn more about men’s skincare, check out this guide to choosing the best facial cleansers for men.