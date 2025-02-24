A New Era of Men’s Skincare in India (2025)

In India, a country typically defined by traditional gender norms, male beauty is having a moment.

Traditionally, Indian masculinity has been framed around the ideas of physical ruggedness and minimal grooming, rather than “beauty,” to make it more socially acceptable for men. Products were branded with macho elements like black and gold packaging and terms like “turbocharged” to attract male consumers.

However, this is slowly changing. Instagram and the growing popularity of international beauty trends, like K-beauty are changing attitudes, according to Rituparna Som, beauty commentator and director of content at Fluent Health. Plus, more independent homegrown brands are revamping their strategies for connecting with male consumers, from creating bespoke grooming lines to running inclusive marketing campaigns. In doing so, they are tapping into an evolving demographic: men who care about their appearance beyond the barbershop.

“Men in India are waking up to the possibilities of skincare and beauty, beyond the basic face wash and shaving cream,” says Diipa Khosla, founder of ayurvedic skincare label Indē Wild. “This isn’t just about looking good; it’s about self-expression and confidence.”

It’s a big business opportunity: the men’s grooming market in India is estimated to grow from $1.4 billion in 2019 to $2.1 billion by the end of 2025, according to Euromonitor International. This growth isn’t limited to urban hubs; Tier II and Tier III cities are also seeing a surge in demand for products like moisturisers, serums, and even makeup.

CPG giants are actively pursuing direct-to-consumer men’s grooming brands, according to Pallavi Arora, research associate at Euromonitor International. Marico, the owner of the widely used Parachute coconut hair oil, strategically diversified its portfolio in 2020 by acquiring Beardo, a startup specialising in men’s grooming. Similarly, Indian consumer products company Emami Limited bolstered its presence in men’s grooming in 2022 by increasing its stake in The Man Company.

This shift has been driven by cultural icons from Bollywood stars to sports personalities to influencers like Ankush Bahuguna , Deep Pathare and Yashwant Singh . When Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was seen with kohl-lined eyes and painted nails, it wasn’t just a fashion statement; it was a cultural reset. Similarly, when actor Ayushmann Khurrana fronted the “Gentlemen, Tum Hi Ho,” campaign for homegrown Indian grooming brand The Man Company’s campaign, it went a long way in promoting a non-toxic, aspirational image of male grooming.

“There’s still a long way to go but there is a lot more awareness now… If not complete acceptance, there is at least growing awareness,” said Ankush Bahuguna. “I see the same men who troll me in the comments sometimes DM me for recommendations for best concealers to wear to weddings. Those are the guys I want to help out.”

The Path to Discovery

India is a highly aspirational market, with consumers often emulating what they see in pop culture, Bollywood and sports. Beauty brands have tapped that power to attract a growing number of male consumers: Indē Wild’s latest campaign, which starred Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter , saw him endorsing their best-selling Champi Hair Oil and Dewy Lip Treatment. The ads ended up going viral on social media; sales of the highlighted products also received a major sales bump.

“Men feel comfortable buying these products because they’re not hyper-feminized,” said Khosla. “It’s a perfect blend of self-care and practicality.” Data from the brand’s direct-to-consumer selling channels as well as retailers, showed an uptick from male customers, especially Gen-Z males.

To that point, men can also be influenced indirectly via creators that don’t specialise in beauty content, such as financial or podcast personalities who mention or use certain products.

“Straight men tend to prefer advice from other “bros” or relatable male personalities … [who] are well positioned to influence the masses through platforms like podcasts,” said Sandhya Shekar, celebrity makeup artist and founder of cosmetics line Mokae Beauty.

Case in point: Yaan Man founded by Rahul Shah in 2021 from Indian city Ahmedabad, advertises itself as India’s first men’s makeup brand and partners with fitness personalities like Shivam Shah to reach its audiences. Offering everything from concealer sticks, foundation, tinted moisturisers and under eye gel, the brand’s ‘invisible makeup’ line is its best-seller.

Beyond pop culture, more often than not, men discover beauty brands and products through the women in their lives.

“A significant percentage of our male customers first heard about our products through their wives or girlfriends,” says Shamika Haldipurkar, founder of skincare label D’you. “This dynamic has been a game-changer in building trust and expanding our customer base.”

Social media content is amplifying the trend. Campaigns featuring couples using the same products or tutorials by female influencers introducing men to skincare essentials are increasingly popular. These campaigns not only normalise male beauty but also encourage experimentation.

Product Innovation and Local Relevance

Indian skin — which is often exposed to harsh sunlight, pollution, and humidity — requires specialised formulations. This is where homegrown, independent brands like D’you and Hivado are making their mark.

“We focus on hydrating and barrier-protecting ingredients that combat environmental stressors,” said Haldipurkar. For instance, D’you’s social media includes videos of men using their serums to combat pollution-related skin issues, a common concern in India’s urban centers.

Similarly, Sainath Jain, the co-founder of men’s skincare, haircare, and body care brand Hivado, notes that while international brands often dominate the premium market, they don’t address unique Indian concerns like hyper-pigmentation and tanning.

“Our goal is to fill that gap with products that are both effective and inclusive,” he said.

His brand’s primary target group is men aged 18 to 34, a demographic conscious about grooming as they navigate career, relationships and personal transformation. Hivado’s best-selling product, its “Thick & Full Shampoo,” is sold as a remedy for hair thinning, increasingly a major concern for Indian men due to stress, poor sleep cycles and environmental factors like hard water.

The brand markets to niche groups like bikers and other outdoor athletes, whose skin is more exposed to the sun, and to engage younger audiences, it participates in events like the Under 25 Summit , a youth-focussed event that brings speakers, shopping and more together.

Packaging is another area of focus. According to Jain, legacy brands are struggling to resonate with younger audiences due to outdated communication. Hivado’s branding is meant to be fresh and vibrant — its products come in bright orange bottles — but still minimal, to attract younger consumers. D’you, meanwhile, ran a social media campaign in 2023 challenging traditional gendered packaging in the men’s grooming industry, urging men to not be afraid of its pastel coloured packaging.

“Traditionally, we all know that skincare is gender neutral, but there are brands that take the same formula, put it in black packaging and market it to men. Nothing has changed. Skin is skin,” says Haldipurkar. Through its campaigns that hinge on satire, D’you continues to challenge norms on social media.

While the Indian male beauty and skincare market is still in its early stages, it has immense potential. With a younger, digitally savvy demographic driving demand, brands have a unique opportunity to shape the future of grooming in the country.

“This is just the beginning,” says Bahuguna. “As men become more comfortable with beauty, we’ll see even more innovation and inclusivity in the market.”