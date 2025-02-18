A potential hidden reservoir: The role of nail hygiene in preventing transmission of COVID-19 (2025)

letter
. 2020 Jun 1;83(3):e245–e246. doi: 10.1016/j.jaad.2020.05.119
Albert G Wu
a, Shari R Lipner
b,∗
PMCID: PMC7263222PMID: 32497691
To the Editor: High transmissibility ofsevere acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has necessitated careful personal preventative techniques among health care workers, including handwashing and personal protective equipment. Nail hygiene is an often overlooked and important potential component of disease transmission through contact, because microbes are more concentrated in the subungual area compared with other parts of the hand or digits.1 The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance on nail maintenance as part of prevention of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) spread, including nail trimming/scrubbing and cleaning nail-grooming tools.2 We analyzed the literature for the potential of nails and nail modifications as sources of microbial transmission and make evidence-based recommendations to guide physicians and patients in practicing proper nail grooming to limit COVID-19 spread.
Increased nail length has been consistently shown to harbor greater numbers of microorganisms compared with shorter nails (Table I). Although the relationship between nail length and viral load has not been analyzed, fingernails are reservoirs for hepatitis B, hepatitis C,3 and human papillomavirus.4 Because COVID-19 survives for long time periods on environmental surfaces, it is likely to retain viability on the nails. Longer nail length is also associated with higher probability of practicing ineffective hand hygiene. We therefore recommend that nails are kept short and emphasize cleansing of nail undersides as part of proper handwashing.
Table I.
Recommendations for nail hygiene to prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) transmission
|Modification
|Pathogens
|Evidence
|Recommendations
|Nail length
|Nail polish
|Artificial nails
|Gel nails
|Hand jewelry
Open in a new tab
COVID-19, Coronavirus disease 2019.
The role of nail polish in harboring microbes is controversial. Fingernails with intact nail polish do not harbor more microbes than unpolished nails. However, nails with chipped polish may serve as reservoirs for microbes.1 Gel nails are cured by ultraviolet, and although they are unlikely to chip, physical gaps form as the natural nail grows out. Gel nails have a greater number of pathogenic microorganisms compared with bare nails and should be avoided (Table I). Damaged nail polish should also be promptly removed, although intact polish is acceptable practice and likely does not promote pathogen spread.
Artificial nails encompass a wide range of materials that adhere to the biologic nail plate, including acrylics and wraps. Most evidence supports the presence of greater numbers and species of microbes in artificial nails compared with bare nails (Table I). Small cracks and separation of artificial nails from the natural nail plate create crevices for microbial invasion even with handwashing.1,5 Therefore, we recommend that physicians, other health care professionals, and their patients abstain from applying artificial nails to prevent SARS-CoV-2 transmission.
Most studies to date have analyzed bacterial counts and species in fingernails and nail polish, with less data on viral types and numbers. Therefore, further investigation of common transmissible viruses and the hygienic impacts of nail modifications is necessary.
Although SARS-CoV-2 is mainly spread via inhaled droplets, fingernails may act as reservoirs for viruses that are transmitted to the oral-nasal mucosa. Adherence to good nail grooming practices that facilitate effective cleansing of the hands is essential in reducing transmission for physicians and patients.
Footnotes
Funding sources: None.
Conflicts of interest: None disclosed.
IRB approval status: Not applicable.
Reprints not available from the authors.
References
- 1.Jane Ward D. Hand adornment and infection control. Br J Nurs. 2007;16(11):654–656. doi: 10.12968/bjon.2007.16.11.23677. [DOI] [PubMed] [Google Scholar]
- 2.Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Nail Hygiene. https://www.cdc.gov/healthywater/hygiene/hand/nail_hygiene.html May 19, 2020. Available from:
- 3.Koroglu M., Demiray T., Ozbek A. Nail scissors and fingernails as reservoirs of hepatitis B virus DNA: role of nail scissors in household transmission of hepatitis B virus. Am J Infect Control. 2018;46(7):793–797. doi: 10.1016/j.ajic.2017.12.009. [DOI] [PubMed] [Google Scholar]
- 4.Winer R.L., Gheit T., Cherne S. Prevalence and correlates of beta human papillomavirus detection in fingernail samples from mid-adult women. Papillomavirus Res. 2018;5:1–5. doi: 10.1016/j.pvr.2017.11.002. [DOI] [PMC free article] [PubMed] [Google Scholar]
- 5.Lin C.-M., Wu F.-M., Kim H.-K., Doyle M.P., Michaels B.S., Williams L.K. A comparison of hand washing techniques to remove Escherichia coli and caliciviruses under natural or artificial fingernails. J Food Prot. 2003;66(12):2296–2301. doi: 10.4315/0362-028x-66.12.2296. [DOI] [PubMed] [Google Scholar]