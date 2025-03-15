A Sea Monster Story (Disney/Pixar Luca) (Step into Reading) (2025)

This Step 3 Step into Reading leveled reader with stickers is based on Disney and Pixar's Luca--in theaters June 18th， 2021！

Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera， Disney and Pixar's original feature film Luca is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato， pasta and endless scooter rides。 Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend， but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water's surface。 Directed by Academy Award（R） nominee Enrico Casarosa （La Luna） and produced by Andrea Warren （Lava， Cars 3）， Luca opens in theaters June 18， 2021。 Girls and boys ages 5 to 7 will love this Step 3 Step into Reading leveled reader featuring two sheets of bonus stickers。 Step 3 readers feature engaging characters in easy-to-follow plots about popular topics。 For children who are ready to read on their own。