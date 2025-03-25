A Thank You to Rev. Dorsey Blake, Carrier of the Legacy of Howard Thurman - Daily Meditations with Matthew Fox (2025)

My friend and colleague, the Reverend Dorsey Blake, who was vice president of the University of Creation Spirituality from its beginning to its closing, died this week.He was pastor at Howard Thurman’s Church of the Fellowship of All Peoples in San Francisco for 31 years.

That church was the first consciously interfaith and interracial church in the United States.It received special recognition in October 2023 as a “Historic Landmark” by the City and County of San Francisco, and Dorsey invited me to give an address on that exceptional occasion.

It proved to be the last time I saw Dorsey and I am grateful that we had an excellent 30-minute conversation in his office before the award ceremony began.

I owe Dorsey a lot.He was the first to introduce me to Howard Thurman and the first book of his he encouraged me to read wasDeep River and the Negro Spiritual.It was not the best known of Thurman’s works, but it touched me deeply that his theology employed music and art and liberation—elements that were foundational to our pedagogy in Creation Spirituality.

I was so taken by Thurman, his story (his grandmother who helped raise him was an ex-slave), his ecumenism, his integrity and poetic language, that I ended up reading most all of his works and listening to many of his tapes.One of my favorite issues of our Creation Spirituality magazine was one dedicated entirely to Howard Thurman which contained articles by many of his former students.

Dorsey as a young man had sat as a student at Thurman’s feet and was committed to his responsibilities as pastor of his church carrying on his legacy in that role right up to his death.Even after UCS shut down, while teaching and administering at Star King and Pacific School of Religion, he oversaw the church most Sunday mornings.I marveled at his dedication and generosity to his pastoral duties while working full time in academia.

He asked me to preach and lecture on occasions at Thurman’s church and it was there that I met Thurman’s wife Sue Bailey Thurman who was a woman of elegance inside and out and an activist in her own right.She died on Christmas Day at the age of 95.

At UCS, Dorsey taught a class each year on “King, Gandhi, and Thurman” and also a class on “Urban Spirituality” that caught the attention of the black mayor of Oakland, Lionel Wilson, who was very much taken by the idea of an “urban spirituality.”

As vice president of UCS, Dorsey launched a special outreach to the black community and one such outreach that went on for years was an event on Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday where our school linked up with Taylor Memorial Methodist Church in West Oakland to celebrate that Holy Day.

It was standing room only each time and I was invited to speak from the pulpit on those occasions along with others and leaders in the black community gave awards to young people demonstrating great promise.Following the service was a lunch prepared by the church community where all interacted in a spirit of shared conviviality.

Another idea Dorsey sponsored was to give an honorary doctoral degree from UCS to the inspiring and prophetic pastor of Glide Memorial Church in San Francisco, Rev. Cecil Williams.Dorsey is survived by his brother Carl who lived with him for many years and is a renowned pianist having performed in concert halls in the United States and Central America.He once gifted me with a personal and memorable concert at a piano in the ground floor of our UCS building.

Dorsey’s co-minister at Thurman’s church has been Kathryn Benton, a UCS graduate.

Dorsey was a champion of justice and represented his community with grace and righteous anger and was a very good man to work with.I was honored to call him a friend and colleague.In his last correspondence with me he called my recent book onTrump & The MAGA Movement as Anti-Christan “important book” that needed to get into the world.

Queries for Contemplation

Do your experiences with Dorsey Blake and/or Howard Thurman play prominently and gratefully in you at this critical time in human and planetary and American history?Isn’t it a blessing to know of the lineage of mystics and prophets who have responded generously and faithfully, joyfully and courageously, to their calling and vocation?

