​A Thorough Clean: How to Use an Interdental Brush Properly (2025)

Gum disease is one of the main causes of tooth loss.

Unfortunately, brushing alone isn't always enough. Bits of food can get stuck between teeth and don't get dislodged by normal brushing. This debris along with plaque build up between teeth can lead to gum disease, and eventually tooth loss.

Fortunately, there is something you can do to prevent this. Using an interdental brush helps to remove the food debris and plaque from the places that your standard toothbrush can't reach.

Read on as we take a look at how to use an interdental brush properly.

What Is an Interdental Brush?

An interdental brush is a small brush designed to fit into the gaps between your teeth where the food and plaque can build up.

There are various designs from different companies, but the basic structure is the same. There is a thin wire covered in bristles attached to a handle that you use to grip the brush. By pushing the brush into the gap between teeth, plaque and food debris are dislodged.

Some brushes are straight, and others are designed with the handle at 90 degrees to the brush, to make them easier to use on back teeth.

Why Do I Need to Use One?

As we have already seen, using a standard toothbrush doesn't remove all of the plaque and food debris from between teeth.

If left in place, this build-up can lead to gum disease. Once the gums start to recede, there is a much higher chance of losing a tooth.

When you use a toothbrush alone, you are not cleaning every surface of the tooth. In order to give your teeth a complete clean, you need to use an interdental brush as well as your standard toothbrush.

Doesn't Floss Do the Same Job?

If you already floss, you may be wondering why you need to use an interdental brush. After all, floss is designed to clean in between your teeth, just like an interdental brush.

There are two main reasons why interdental brushes are recommended rather than floss. Firstly, you are much more likely to damage your gums using floss. Using the sharp tape too vigorously can lead to damage to your gums, where bacteria can take hold.

Secondly, the shape of your back teeth means that floss is far less effective. Since these teeth are slightly concave where you floss, there are parts of your tooth that are never touched by the floss at all. The bristles on an interdental brush expand into the gap, ensuring that every part of the tooth is given a thorough clean.

How Often Should I Use One?

Unlike normal brushing, you only need to use an interdental brush once a day.

Since one of the roles of an interdental brush is to dislodge food debris stuck between teeth, it can be a good idea to do it any time after your final meal of the day, but using it at any time will still reduce your risk of gum disease. You don't need to do it at the same time as you brush your teeth either; once you're used to the process you can use the interdental brush whilst you're watching the latest Netflix box set in the evening.

Should I Use an Interdental Brush Before or After Brushing?

Studies have shown that using your interdental brush before you brush your teeth is more effective than using it immediately afterward.

This doesn't mean you need to use your brush just before you brush, however. As long as it is done at some point prior to you cleaning your teeth, it will be most effective.

How to Use an Interdental Brush Correctly

Using an interdental brush is fairly simple, but does take some getting used to. Here are some tips to help.

Select the Right Size

The most important thing is to select the right size brush. If it's too large, it won't fit into the gap easily, and you may damage your gums. Too small and it won't be as effective at removing plaque.

Experiment with different sizes, or ask your dentist or oral hygienist for their advice. Some of your teeth may be too close together for even the smallest brushes. In these cases, use floss instead.

Insert in the Correct Place

As the name suggests, the brush is intended to clean in the interdental gap.

Your teeth are not perfect rectangles; they narrow as they near your gums, meaning there is a gap between your teeth at the very top of your gum. Looking between your teeth you will see your gum forming a triangle. The interdental gap is at the very top of this triangle.

Gently Push the Brush into the Gap

Gently place the tip of your interdental brush just above the top of this triangle.

With gentle pressure, ease the brush forward and into the gap. This may feel a little unusual at first, but will soon become second nature. Continue to push the brush until it has passed as far through as it will go.

Now gently pull the brush back out again.

To Repeat or Not to Repeat?

There are different schools of thought on how many times this action needs to be done.

Some say once is enough, others say you should slide the brush in and out a few times. It's really a personal preference, but remember not to be too forceful as you don't want to damage your gums.

Can I Reuse My Interdental Brush?

You can use the same interdental brush to clean your whole mouth; you don't need to use a new one for each gap.

It's up to you if you want to reuse the same brush again the next day or use a new one each day. If you do want to reuse the same brush, be sure to rinse it off after use to remove any plaque and debris, and replace it once it's no longer as effective.

Using an interdental brush is a vital part of ensuring that you protect your teeth and gums.

5th Apr 2020 KleenTeeth Staff