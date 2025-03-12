A To Z Makeup Products Name List for Every Beauty Enthusiast (2025)

Have you stood in front of your vanity wondering if your makeup collection has all the essentials? We've been there too! The world of makeup products can feel overwhelming with its range from simple to bold choices. The market floods with countless options, and building a well-rounded collection becomes quite a challenge. We created this detailed A to Z makeup products list to help you navigate through everything. The list covers your everyday essentials like brushes and compacts along with transformative items like blush, eyeliner, and eyeshadow. This piece will guide you perfectly whether you're starting your beauty experience or completing your collection. A To Z Makeup Products Name List Let's tuck into this detailed guide about essential makeup products that every beauty enthusiast should know about. This A to Z list will help you direct your way through the big world of cosmetics. A Airbrush Makeup A fine mist of liquid makeup applied with an air-powered spray gun. Provides a flawless, long-lasting finish that's perfect for special occasions or photography. B BB Cream Short for "Beauty Balm" or "Blemish Balm." A multi-functional product that combines moisturiser, primer, foundation, and sometimes SPF. Offers light coverage with skincare benefits. MyGlamm Super Serum BB Cream - 201 Pine (15g):

This BB cream is a skincare-makeup hybrid that offers light coverage with a natural finish, perfect for everyday wear. The shade 201 Pine is designed for fair skin tones with neutral undertones. Enriched with skin-loving ingredients, it hydrates the skin while evening out the complexion, leaving a radiant, healthy glow. Blush A cosmetic product used to add colour to the cheeks. Available in powder, cream, or liquid formulations, blush helps create a healthy, youthful glow. Treasure It Powder Matte Blush - Loyalty:

Loyalty is a warm-toned matte blush that adds a natural-looking flush to your cheeks. Its finely milled powder formula ensures seamless blending and a long-lasting finish, making it perfect for achieving a soft-focus, photo-ready look.

Loyalty is a warm-toned matte blush that adds a natural-looking flush to your cheeks. Its finely milled powder formula ensures seamless blending and a long-lasting finish, making it perfect for achieving a soft-focus, photo-ready look. C Concealer A highly pigmented product used to cover blemishes, dark circles, and other skin imperfections. Available in various formulations to suit different skin types and concerns. Manish Malhotra Skin Awakening Concealer - Neutral Maple:

This concealer, in the shade Neutral Maple, is ideal for medium skin tones with neutral undertones. Offering medium to high coverage, it effectively conceals imperfections, dark circles, and blemishes while providing a natural, crease-free finish. The formula is lightweight yet long-lasting, ensuring your makeup stays flawless all day.

This concealer, in the shade Neutral Maple, is ideal for medium skin tones with neutral undertones. Offering medium to high coverage, it effectively conceals imperfections, dark circles, and blemishes while providing a natural, crease-free finish. The formula is lightweight yet long-lasting, ensuring your makeup stays flawless all day. Contour A product used to create shadows and define facial features. Available in powder, cream, or stick form, contouring helps sculpt the face for a more defined look. Colour Corrector A pigmented product used to mask imperfections such as dark circles, blemishes, and discoloration, providing a more uniform complexion. CC Cream CC Cream (Color Correcting Cream) is a lightweight, multi-purpose product that corrects uneven skin tone, redness, and dullness. It offers buildable coverage, hydration, and often includes SPF for sun protection. Perfect for a natural, no-makeup makeup look! D Dual-Ended Brush A makeup brush with different brush heads on each end. Versatile tool that allows for multiple application techniques with a single brush. Demi-Matte Lipstick A lipstick finish that's between matte and satin. Offers a subtle sheen without being too glossy or completely flat. MyGlamm POSE HD Lipstick Set of 2:

MyGlamm POSE HD Setting Powder + POSE HD Blush DuoFlawless Finish Duo 0product rating₹1,398

This lipstick set features two versatile shades with a demi-matte finish. Enriched with Moringa Oil and Vitamin E, these lipsticks not only provide intense colour payoff but also keep your lips hydrated and comfortable throughout the day. The creamy formula ensures smooth application and long-lasting wear. E Eyeshadow Palette A collection of complementary eyeshadow colours in one compact. Allows for easy creation of various eye looks with coordinated shades. Manish Malhotra 9 in 1 Eyeshadow Palette - Rêverie:

The matte eyeliner pencil is a greyish-green hue, perfect for creating bold and unapologetic eye looks. It is formulated with vegetable wax from berry kernels of the Japanese cherry blossom tree, it offers smooth application and precise lining.

The matte eyeliner pencil is a greyish-green hue, perfect for creating bold and unapologetic eye looks. It is formulated with vegetable wax from berry kernels of the Japanese cherry blossom tree, it offers smooth application and precise lining. F Foundation A base makeup product used to even out skin tone and create a uniform canvas. Available in various formulations (liquid, powder, cream) and coverage levels. Manish Malhotra Skin Awakening Foundation - Sun Beige:

Manish Malhotra Foundation Sun Beige 5product rating+13shades₹799

This non-irritating, soft-focus, long-wear foundation offers medium-to-high coverage. It's enhanced with Vitamin C-rich Italian Red Orange Extracts to protect the skin from free radical damage, minimising signs of ageing. Additionally, it's formulated with glow-igniting gold for instant radiance. Finishing Powder A finely-milled powder applied after other makeup to set the look, control shine, and create a smooth finish. Often translucent or slightly tinted. MyGlamm Glow to Glamour Shimmer and Fixing Powder:

A versatile 2-in-1 product, this includes a soft shimmer powder for adding a radiant glow and a translucent fixing powder to mattify and set your makeup. Together, they help you achieve a flawless, luminous finish while controlling shine and enhancing your makeup's longevity.

A versatile 2-in-1 product, this includes a soft shimmer powder for adding a radiant glow and a translucent fixing powder to mattify and set your makeup. Together, they help you achieve a flawless, luminous finish while controlling shine and enhancing your makeup's longevity. G Gel Eyeliner A creamy, pigmented eyeliner that comes in a pot. Applied with a brush, it offers precise application and long-wearing results. Glow Drops A liquid highlighter that can be mixed with foundation or applied on top of makeup for a dewy, radiant finish. Adds a natural-looking luminosity to the skin. H Highlighter A shimmery product used to attract light and emphasise high points of the face. Available in powder, cream, or liquid forms in various shades. MyGlamm Spotlight Shimmer Highlighter - Sunkissed:

MyGlamm Spotlight Shimmer Highlighter - Sunkissed | Liquid Metal Finish Sheer Bronzer For Dewy LookShimmer Liquid Bronzer 4.9product rating+1Shade₹896₹1,195

The Spotlight Shimmer Highlighter in Sunkissed delivers a warm, golden glow that enhances your natural radiance. Its liquid formula provides a sheer, dewy finish with a liquid-metal effect, perfect for a sun-kissed look or a glamorous evening appearance. HD Powder Ultra-fine, typically translucent powder designed to look flawless on high-definition cameras. Helps minimise the appearance of pores and fine lines. I Illuminating Primer A makeup base that contains light-reflecting particles. Helps create a radiant, glowing complexion under foundation or worn alone. Manish Malhotra Luminous Moisturising Primer:

Manish Malhotra Luminous Moisturising Primer | Hydrating, Nourising, Oil Free Illuminating Cream Primer With Soft-Focus Effect 5product rating₹599₹700

This oil-free cream primer is a lightweight, hydrating formula that preps your skin for makeup. Infused with hyper-luminescent micro pearls, it imparts a radiant glow while blurring pores and fine lines. The primer ensures your makeup lasts longer while keeping your skin nourished and radiant. J Jumbo Eye Pencil An oversised eye pencil that can be used as eyeshadow, eyeliner, or both. Often creamy in texture for easy blending and application. Jelly Highlighter A unique highlighter with a bouncy, jelly-like texture. Provides an intense, wet-look glow that melts into the skin for a dewy finish. K Kabuki Brush A short-handled brush with dense, soft bristles. Ideal for applying and blending powder products like foundation, bronzer, or setting powder. Kajal or Kohl Eyeliner A soft, pigmented eyeliner traditionally used in Middle Eastern and South Asian cultures. Known for its intense colour and smudge-able texture. MyGlamm Super Kohl Long Stay Kajal & LIT Liquid Matte Liquid Lipstick Pack of 2:

MyGlamm Super Kohl Long Stay Kajal + LIT Liquid Matte Liquid Lipstick 1.6ml 0product rating₹874

MyGlamm Define It Lip Liner - Berry (Pink Shade) | Creamy, Matte Finish, Long Lasting Lip Liner with Rosehip Oil 5product rating+4shades₹599

The Define It Lip Liner in Berry is a rich, deep shade designed to enhance and define your lips. Its creamy, smooth texture allows for precise application, ensuring a well-defined lip shape and prolonging the wear of your lipstick. It’s perfect for creating bold and beautiful lip looks. Lipstick A highly pigmented lip product that applies wet but dries to a long-lasting, often matte finish. Known for its intense colour payoff and staying power. LIT Liquid Matte Lipstick - Slow Fade (1.6ml): https://www.myglamm.com/product/lit-liquid-matte-lipstick-slow-fade-1-6ml.html

LIT Liquid Matte Lipstick - Slow Fade (Brown Mauve Shade) | Long Lasting, Smudge-proof, Hydrating Matte Lipstick With Moringa Oil (1.6 ml) 5product rating+22shades₹375

Slow Fade is a stunning brown mauve shade in a lightweight, long-lasting formula. Enriched with Moringa Oil, this smudge-proof lipstick keeps your lips hydrated while delivering an intense matte finish. It’s perfect for creating a bold, statement lip look that lasts all day. Lip Gloss Lip gloss is your go-to for that juicy, shiny pout! It enhances your lips with a subtle or bold sheen and sometimes adds a hint of color or sparkle for a glamorous touch. Lip Balm Lip balm is the everyday hero your lips need. Designed to deeply hydrate and protect, it works wonders on dry or chapped lips, leaving them soft, smooth, and kiss-ready. M Mascara A product used to darken, lengthen, thicken, or define eyelashes. Available in various formulas to address different lash needs. Manish Malhotra Mascara:

This luxurious mascara volumises and defines lashes, creating a dramatic, false-lash effect. Its creamy, water-resistant formula glides on smoothly, offering long-lasting wear without clumping. Ideal for sensitive eyes, this mascara ensures your lashes stay bold and beautiful all day.

Manish Malhotra Nail Lacquer - Midnight MuseHi-Shine Gel Finish Nail Enamel | Made in Italy 4.9product rating+16shades₹360₹450

This nail lacquer offers intense colour with a high-shine gloss, easy application, long-lasting wear, and quick-drying properties. It's also PETA-approved, cruelty-free, and vegan.

Manish Malhotra Nail Lacquer - pack of 2Hi-Shine Gel Finish Nail Enamel | Made in Italy 5product rating₹745

This pack includes two shades of the Manish Malhotra Nail Lacquer, providing perfectly polished nails with a salon-like finish. It features intense colour with hi-shine gloss, easy application, long-lasting wear, and quick-drying formula. Enhanced with Gloss Seal'R™ patented technology for instant gloss. Nude Lipstick A lipstick shade that closely matches the natural colour of the wearer's lips. "Nude" varies depending on skin tone, ranging from pale beige to deep brown. O Ombré Blush A blush compact featuring multiple shades that graduate from light to dark. Allows for customised colour and easy contouring effect. Oval Brush A densely packed, oval-shaped makeup brush. Known for its ability to blend products seamlessly and provide an airbrushed finish. P Primer A base product applied before foundation to create a smooth canvas, extend makeup wear, and address skin concerns like oiliness or large pores. Powder Foundation A dry foundation formula that provides buildable coverage. Ideal for oily skin types or for touch-ups throughout the day. MyGlamm POSE HD Banana Powder:

MyGlamm POSE HD Banana PowderHD Yellow Setting Powder 4.9product rating₹699

This yellow-tinted setting powder is designed to provide a radiant matte finish. This powder mattifies and sets makeup, offering a natural radiance for a picture-perfect look. It controls shine, blurs fine lines, prevents creasing, colour-corrects visible redness, and evens out the complexion. Q Quad Eyeshadow An eyeshadow palette containing four complementary shades. Perfect for creating a complete eye look with coordinated colours. Quick-Dry Nail Drops A liquid product applied over wet nail polish to speed up drying time. Helps prevent smudges and reduces waiting time between coats. R Rouge Another term for blush, typically referring to powder formulations. Adds a flush of colour to the cheeks for a healthy, youthful appearance. Retractable Lip Brush A portable lip brush that can be extended for use and retracted for protection and easy storage. Allows for precise lipstick application on-the-go. S Setting Spray A fine mist applied after makeup application to lock the look in place. Helps extend wear time and can provide additional benefits like hydration or oil control. MyGlamm Set On You Makeup Setting Spray: