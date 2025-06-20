A Weird Tax Season at the I.R.S. (2025)

It’s Tax Day, again. Our columnist goes inside the short-staffed I.R.S. to investigate its employees’ struggles—and the precarious future of the agency. Plus:

Every year, I find myself up against the Tax Day deadline, hunting down paper forms and password-protected PDFs, disciplining piles of crumpled receipts, and getting all the fine-print arithmetic just right. This stress, like money, is distributed unevenly. The wealthy and their corporations operate not on the basis of a tax season but rather on a year-round minimization of liability, achieved by accountants, financial planners, and lobbyists. Meanwhile, low- and middle-income taxpayers count on their refunds, through the earned-income tax credit, to survive the months to come.

The Treasury Department collected $5.1 trillion in taxpayer dollars during the 2024 fiscal year—money that everyone has a different take on how to spend (Medicare and Social Security, education, scientific research, tanks and bombs, asphalt on the interstate, job training). But all that depends on a functional Internal Revenue Service, which Donald Trump and Elon Musk have targeted since January. Until recently, the I.R.S. had about ninety thousand employees to carry out tax collection and enforcement across the United States and its territories. That number is considerably smaller now, and will continue to shrink as Trump and Musk make cut after cut—and change the nature of the agency’s work. Last week, in a possibly unlawful move, the Administration announced that the I.R.S. would share confidential taxpayer information with the Department of Homeland Security, for the express purpose of arresting and deporting undocumented immigrants.

My conversations with workers inside the I.R.S. reveal an agency struggling to carry out its basic mission under the dual pressures of tax season and DOGE. This Administration’s policies, enacted in the name of so-called efficiency, could cost the Treasury more than two trillion dollars in lost revenues throughout the next decade. Federal employees are not used to being the protagonists of any story, especially a story as dreary as this. The willingness of one I.R.S. customer-service representative to be featured in today’s installment of my Deep State Diaries column indicates just how desperate conditions have become.

