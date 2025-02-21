Ableworld www.ableworld.co.uk, A United Kingdom Trademark of Ableworld Holdings (UK) Limited. Application Number: UK00002540382 :: Trademark Elite Trademarks (2025)

LIVE Current Status - Registered

By Ableworld Holdings (UK) Limited

The Ableworld www.ableworld.co.uk trademark was assigned an Application Number #UK00002540382 by the UK Intellectual Property Office (UKIPO). Trademark Application Number is a Unique ID to identify the Ableworld www.ableworld.co.uk mark in UKIPO.

The Ableworld www.ableworld.co.uk mark is filed in the category of Class 035 Advertising;business management;business administration;office functions. , Class 037 Building construction;repair;installation services. , Class 041 Education;providing of training;entertainment;sporting and cultural activities. . The legal correspondent for Ableworld www.ableworld.co.uk trademark is Neil Cox , Cheshire CW5 7JW, UNITED KINGDOM . The current status of the Ableworld www.ableworld.co.uk filing is Registered.

Based on Ableworld Holdings (UK) Limited, the Ableworld www.ableworld.co.uk trademark is used in the following business: Retail services connected with the sale of mobility and homecare products including bathing products, bathboards and seat, bathlifts, stools and chairs, bathing and shower accessories, grab rails, plastic bedroom products, pillows, bedroom accessories, beds and mattresses, chairs, fireside chairs, riser/recline chairs, chair accessories, dressing and comfort products, dressing aids, back and neck supports, leg and foot rests, slippers and shoes, dressing and comfort accessories, cushions, engineering apparatus and instruments, spares for engineering apparatus and instruments, batteries, tyres and tubes, sealant, healthcare products, medicinal products, medicinal dispensers, hot and cold packs, exercise, therapy and hobby products, healthcare accessories, household products, grab rails being made from steel and/or wood, steps and stools, reachers, lighting and magnifying products, security and safety products, tables, household accessories, raisers, kitchen and dining products, openers, cutlery, eating and drinking products, bibs, perching stools, kitchen accessories, walkers, walking sticks, frames, ramps, transfer aids, trolleys, mobility accessories, ferrules, orthopaedic products, neck, shoulder, knee, leg, elbow, hand, wrist, ankle, foot, heel, abdominal and back products, support bandages, scooters, boot scooters, medium scooters, road scooters, scooter accessories, stairlifts, parts for stairlifts, stairlift products, toileting products, commodes, toilet surrounds and rails, raised toilet seats, continence care products, toileting accessories, wheelchairs, motorised wheelchairs, power chairs, self propel wheelchairs, transit wheelchairs, wheelchair accessories, wheelchair gloves; business management services in connection with franchising; business advice to franchisees and others. , Installation and maintenance of stairlifts and servicing and engineering work in connection with mobility and homecare products especially motorised scooters and wheelchairs. , Training in relation to franchisees. .

Trademark Information, Current Status and Owner(s)

Application Number UK00002540382 Word Mark Ableworld www.ableworld.co.uk Current Status Registered Filing Date Friday, February 26, 2010 Registration Date Jul 02, 2010 Renewal Date Feb 26, 2030 Mark Type Figurative Design Type 26.01.00 : 25.01.15 : Trademark Owner Ableworld Holdings (UK) Limited Cheshire CW5 7JW

UNITED KINGDOM Trademark Correspondent Neil Cox Cheshire CW5 7JW

UNITED KINGDOM

Trademark Classification Information 035 Class Info Class 035 - Advertising;business management;business administration;office functions. 037 Class Info Class 037 - Building construction;repair;installation services. 041 Class Info Class 041 - Education;providing of training;entertainment;sporting and cultural activities.

Trademark Goods and Services Description

Description Goods & Services Class 035 - Retail services connected with the sale of mobility and homecare products including bathing products, bathboards and seat, bathlifts, stools and chairs, bathing and shower accessories, grab rails, plastic bedroom products, pillows, bedroom accessories, beds and mattresses, chairs, fireside chairs, riser/recline chairs, chair accessories, dressing and comfort products, dressing aids, back and neck supports, leg and foot rests, slippers and shoes, dressing and comfort accessories, cushions, engineering apparatus and instruments, spares for engineering apparatus and instruments, batteries, tyres and tubes, sealant, healthcare products, medicinal products, medicinal dispensers, hot and cold packs, exercise, therapy and hobby products, healthcare accessories, household products, grab rails being made from steel and/or wood, steps and stools, reachers, lighting and magnifying products, security and safety products, tables, household accessories, raisers, kitchen and dining products, openers, cutlery, eating and drinking products, bibs, perching stools, kitchen accessories, walkers, walking sticks, frames, ramps, transfer aids, trolleys, mobility accessories, ferrules, orthopaedic products, neck, shoulder, knee, leg, elbow, hand, wrist, ankle, foot, heel, abdominal and back products, support bandages, scooters, boot scooters, medium scooters, road scooters, scooter accessories, stairlifts, parts for stairlifts, stairlift products, toileting products, commodes, toilet surrounds and rails, raised toilet seats, continence care products, toileting accessories, wheelchairs, motorised wheelchairs, power chairs, self propel wheelchairs, transit wheelchairs, wheelchair accessories, wheelchair gloves; business management services in connection with franchising; business advice to franchisees and others. Class 037 - Installation and maintenance of stairlifts and servicing and engineering work in connection with mobility and homecare products especially motorised scooters and wheelchairs. Class 041 - Training in relation to franchisees.

CLAIMS - Trademark Publication Date Publication # Apr 23, 2010 6832

