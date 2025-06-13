'Absolute mockery': Hardwick takes aim at Victorian premier over Balta comments (2025)

Richmond will support Noah Balta through "a bit of anxiety" as the premiership defender faces sentencing for assault following his controversial AFL return.
After serving a four-match suspension, Balta was a key contributor in the Tigers' shock 11-point win over previously unbeaten Gold Coast on Saturday night.
The 25-year-old, who fronts court on Tuesday, faces a nervous wait after pleading guilty to assault outside a NSW Riverina ski club on December 30 last year.
His charge carries a maximum five-year jail term.
"He'll go through that process next week and he's handled it by training hard," Richmond coach Adem Yze said.
"He's put his head down and bum up for the last three months and it's a credit to him.
"He'll go through that process and we'll support him through it.
"There'll be a bit of anxiety around it and we'll obviously need to look after him this week because there's a bit to that.
"But as we've done as a footy club all along, we've worked with the AFL, we'll go through the process on Tuesday and just support him as best we can."
Balta held Gold Coast spearhead Ben King to one goal from two kicks and took four contested marks, as well as 10 intercept possessions, in his comeback match.
He found another ally in Gold Coast coach Damien Hardwick, who took a swipe at Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan over her commentary on Balta.
Allan said the defender should not be allowed to play again until the courts handed down their punishment for the "sickening attack" in which he punched a man multiple times.
Allan also called on the AFL and Richmond to explain their decision to let Balta play.
"We've got a premier that put her nose in somebody else's business — she should just concentrate on getting the state running well,"
Hardwick said.
"It's an absolute mockery, her making comments with regard to that.
"At the end of the day, he's pled guilty. He understands that he's going to cop his fair whack."
Richmond great Jack Riewoldt has been among the critics of his former club's handling of Balta.
Riewoldt said on Fox Footy the Tigers' decision to select his ex-teammate while court proceedings were ongoing did not sit well with him and it did not pass the public "sniff test".
Speaking before Saturday night's match, Riewoldt said there was "no way" Balta should be playing.
Richmond next faces Melbourne on Thursday night at the MCG.
The Tigers' win over the Suns continued a day of big upsets which saw Melbourne record its first win of the season over Fremantle at the MCG.
Earlier in the day, Adelaide put itself back on the winner's list after securing the four points against the GWS Giants, who could not seem to buy themselves a goal.
AAP/ABC
Look back on how all of Saturday's AFL action panned out in our live blog below.
Key Events
Tigers shock Suns
'The kids are exciting': Vlastuin
FT: Richmond 12.8 (80) defeat Gold Coast 9.15 (69)
Submit a comment or question
Live updates
Pinned
Pinned
AFL Saturday scoreboard
By Andrew McGarry
By Andrew McGarry
That's us done
By Marnie Vinall
By Marnie Vinall
And that's all from us tonight, folks.
Thanks for joining us on this super Saturday of footy over the long Easter weekend. We'll see you back here tomorrow.
Get sleep rest! Goodnight.
Key Event
Key Event
Tigers shock Suns
By Marnie Vinall
By Marnie Vinall
Richmond ended Gold Coast's unbeaten start to the AFL season in a tense 11-point upset.
The Tigers, with Tim Taranto outstanding in the middle, never trailed in their 12.8 (80) to 9.15 (69) victory at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night.
But there were nervous moments in their second win of the year, as a 43-point margin was almost wiped out when the Suns kicked five unanswered goals in the final term.
The surprise result followed a week of intense scrutiny over Richmond's handling of Noah Balta's recall.
After serving a four-match ban, Balta made his first appearance of the season just three days before being sentenced for assault.
Jeers for Balta by some in the relatively small crowd were regularly drowned out by cheers from Richmond supporters.
And the Tigers' faithful had plenty to celebrate as their rebuilding side sprung one of the biggest shocks of the season so far.
There was plenty of feeling in the contest from the outset and spotfires broke out after each of Richmond's first three goals.
It was Richmond's first win at Marvel Stadium in a dozen games, ending a barren stretch that started in 2021 after then-Tigers coach Damien Hardwick said he hated going to the "soulless" league-owned venue.
AAP
Key Event
Key Event
'The kids are exciting': Vlastuin
By Marnie Vinall
By Marnie Vinall
"We've been going well in patches," Richmond defender Nick Vlastuin told Fox.
"So, when we put four quarters together, the kids are exciting."
Vlastuin, who had his nose broken in the last game and has struggled to breath here and there during play as he recovers, said he was absolutely cooked by the end of tonight's match.
He had 27 disposals and 15 intercept possessions.
"But it just builds belief (to get the win)...Gives us motivation during the week, and Gold Coast was undefeated on him, so yeah, gives us huge belief."
Key Event
Key Event
FT: Richmond 12.8 (80) defeat Gold Coast 9.15 (69)
By Marnie Vinall
By Marnie Vinall
They did it - and breath Richmond fans!
The Tigers hang on for a shock upset against the Suns, who came into the match undefeated.
That's a loud "yellow and black" you can hear out of Marvel Stadium.
Richmond 12.8 (80) defeat Gold Coast 9.15 (69)
Will Graham gets another for the Suns
By Marnie Vinall
By Marnie Vinall
This is a thrilling ending.
Will Graham gets another for the Suns... just two in it now with under two minutes to go.
Tigers by 12
Tigers (should be) away now
By Marnie Vinall
By Marnie Vinall
Do we dare say it? Richmond look away now.
Suns would need three goals in under three minutes... not impossible.
Tigers by 18
Long keeps Suns in it
By Marnie VinallSee AlsoAcer Expands Nitro Gaming Line
By Marnie Vinall
Ben Long got to the drop of the ball as it came into the Suns' forward 50. He kicked his third to keep Gold Coast still in this - just.
This is some tense stuff under the roof at Marvel.
Tigers by 19 with just over five minutes to go
Tigers quell the Suns' comeback
By Marnie Vinall
By Marnie Vinall
Richmond have slowed down Gold Coast, after their three goals in four minutes to start the term, in what's a tense final term.
Tigers hold a strong lead - 23 points - with just under 10 minutes to go.
How are we feeling, Tiger and Suns fans?
Loading Twitter content
Suns make it three goals in four minutes
By Marnie Vinall
By Marnie Vinall
Jed Walter with just his second touch of the evening gets his first goal (the first disposal was a behind).
That's Gold Coast's third goal in the opening four minutes of this final term, putting Richmond under some pressure.
The Tigers by 25
Flanders gets a quick one back for the Suns
By Marnie Vinall
By Marnie Vinall
Here come the Suns? In the first minute of the final term, Sam Flanders and Ben Long get back-to-back goals for Gold Coast.
That will give the Suns some confidence for a comeback.
Tigers by 31
Key Event
Key Event
3QT: Richmond 12.6 (78) lead Gold Coast 4.11 (35)
By Marnie Vinall
By Marnie Vinall
Wow, Tiger fans are having quite the evening.
It's not wrapped up, and Gold Coast could still come back from here (it would take a huge effort but possible), but wow, this is quite unexpected.
While the Suns are playing pretty sloppy, the Tigers are taking full advantage and playing with confidence and composure.
Richmond kicked 6.1 in that third quarter, while Gold Coast just put 1.2 on the board.
Tigers by 43 at 3QT
Campbell and Lalore get two more for the Tigers
By Marnie Vinall
By Marnie Vinall
Can we get a somersault soon, Seth Campbell? This is looking like quite a percentage boost for the cubs.
The young Tiger Campbell leapt in a marking contested and tapped it out to himself to then stretch and get the grab. Fantastic bit of work.
He then finished it up with a goal. Then, Sam Lalore backed it up with another goal from Richmond.
Tigers fans are LOVING this at Marvel stadium.
This is that amazing Rioli goal from earlier:
Loading Twitter content
Touk Miller ends Tigers' run
By Marnie Vinall
By Marnie Vinall
Gold Coast have finally managed to get another goal on the board with Touk Miller ending Richmond's streak of six goals on the trot.
The Suns have kicked 4.11 so far this game.
Tigers by 31
Richmond keep coming, and coming
By Marnie Vinall
By Marnie Vinall
Well, well, well. There's still a lot left to play but Richmond keep coming while Gold Coast can't seem to buy a goal.
The Tigers get another, and another, with back-to-back goals in close succession through Jayden Short and Tim Taranto.
Meanwhile the Suns have kicked 3.11.
This is quite a surprise from the 17th-placed rebuilding Richmond, up against Gold Coast, who haven't lost a game yet this year.
Tigers by 36
Lynch gets his second, keeps Tigers on top
By Marnie Vinall
By Marnie Vinall
Tom Lynch and Sam Collins have quite a bit of history between them, with the biffing going back five years.
Tonight, Lynch is getting the upper hand.
He has just kicked his second goal of the evening after beating Collins in a contest.
This is shaping up to be a fascinating game (that could be unfortunate for a lot of people's tips).
Tigers by 26
Maurice Rioli kicks first of the second half
By Marnie Vinall
By Marnie Vinall
That was an odd, but wonderful to watch, passage of play.
The ball flew into Richmond's forward 50 towards Tom Lynch. He couldn't get control of it before it went out of bounds so he tapped it back into play as he ran over the boundary.
Rioli scoped it out and snapped it through the big sticks, finishing with a giant grin.
Tigers by 20
That Dow goal
By Marnie Vinall
By Marnie Vinall
Well, do we have a game on our hands or what.
Let's take a look at that Dow goal while we wait for the second half. Vision thanks to the AFL.
Loading Twitter content
Key Event
Key Event
HT: Richmond 6.5 (41) leads Gold Coast 3.9 (27)
By Marnie Vinall
By Marnie Vinall
This is huge for Richmond. Young Tiger Hugo Ralphsmith kicked another goal right as the siren sounded for the main break to put the Tigers up by 14 points.
Gold Coast got plenty of the ball and dominated around the field that opening half but are struggled to convert the possession into goals. They went inside 50 31 times to Richmond's 18.
Nick Vlastuin is having another great game and leads the disposal count with 21, with John Noble is starring for the Suns in defence with 17 touches and plenty of important moments.
Tigers by 14 at HT
Richmond keep noses in front with another goal
By Marnie Vinall
By Marnie Vinall
Right on the cusp of half-time, Thomson Dow had a snap across the body, at pace, as he exited a tight bunch in a contest to extend the Tigers lead.
It's been a while since he kicked a goal and didn't he love it. It also sets Richmond up to have an unexpected lead at the main break.
Tigers by 8