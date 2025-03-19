Accessories for multifunctional tools | Einhell.de (2025)

Practical Complete Sets

In the Einhell range, you will find practical accessory sets for multifunctional tools that are perfectly tailored to specific applications. An example is the multitool set for working with tiles and joints, which is compatible with the Starlock system and includes a robust carbide rasp, a diamond-coated segment saw blade, and a scraper. This set forms an optimal combination for tile work or repairs. Additionally, there are comprehensive sets for working with wood, metal, and plastic, with up to 17 parts, depending on the set. With such a complete set, you can equip yourself versatilely, ensuring you always have the necessary accessories at hand without having to buy each attachment individually. Therefore, such sets are also ideal for initial equipment when you want to expand your tool collection with a multitool. In the end, you will have the necessary accessory set at hand for all renovations and DIY projects, whether for rough or fine work.