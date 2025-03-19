Accessories for multifunctional tools | Einhell.de (2025)

Multifunctional Tool Accessories
Have you ever tried to remove silicone joints? It's not a pleasant task. However, with the Einhell multifunctional tool and the right accessories, even this becomes the easiest challenge. Attachments like a scraper, a saw blade, a rasp, or a sander attachment make the multitool an indispensable tool for completing various tasks precisely. You can cut, sand, scrape, or polish materials such as metal, plastic, wood, or stone. The multitool accessories are specifically designed for use with oscillating multitools and can, depending on the device, be changed with just a few simple steps. With the all-rounder tool and a suitable accessory set, there are almost no limits to the applications around the house, workshop, and construction site.
Accessories for multitools at a glance
Sawing and Cutting with the Multitool
With the right accessories, a multitool can be used in various ways thanks to its oscillating motion to saw, separate, or cut different materials. With a plunge saw blade, you can make precise and deep cuts, ideal for installation work such as installing sockets or fitting a sink into the kitchen countertop. Segment saw blades, on the other hand, are perfect for cutting in corners and edges, especially for tile work or cutting through pipes. Depending on the material of the saw blade, different construction materials such as wood, plastic, or metal can be efficiently processed. With the right accessories, the multitool is an all-rounder for various tasks, whether on the construction site for cutting assembly parts or at home for DIY projects such as shortening door panels.
The Multitool as a Sanding Tool
An oscillating multitool combined with a sanding plate or a rasp offers you a variety of uses, such as for renovation work. With a delta sander attachment, tight areas like window frames or corners can be sanded effortlessly. The multitool as a delta sander is ideal for precise and controlled work. With a rasp attachment, you can easily remove residues of tile adhesive or mortar. Whether you want to strip old layers of paint or smooth surfaces – the multitool is a versatile helper. Especially during renovations and refurbishments, the multitool shows its strengths, as it is flexible to use and can reach even hard-to-access areas. With the right sanding accessories, your project will be a success.
Multitool Accessories for Scraping and Removing
When it comes to scraping, cleaning, or removing foreign substances, a multifunctional tool with the appropriate attachments is the device of choice! With a rasp attachment, stubborn residues on hard surfaces, such as old mortar or tile adhesive, can be effortlessly removed. A scraper attachment, on the other hand, is perfect for gently removing carpet remnants or adhesive residues. The various attachments differ in their shape and function: scrapers are usually flat and sharp-edged for precise work, while rasps are coarsely structured to remove stubborn materials. Typical scenarios for using a multitool include cleaning and removing foreign substances during renovations or preparing surfaces for new coverings. Your multitool thus becomes an indispensable helper for both professionals and DIY enthusiasts.
Saw Blades, Sanding Plates, Scrapers – we definitely have the right tool and accessories for the versatile use of your multifunctional tool. Einhell Multitool Accessories Guide
Tips and Tricks for Using Multitool Accessories
Precision work, even in tight spaces, is no problem with multitools thanks to the oscillating movement of the mounted accessory. By the way, oscillation means that the mounted attachment, such as a plunge saw blade, moves back and forth at a very small angle of about 3° to 4° at high speed, but without making full rotations. This makes multitools versatile, whether for sawing, sanding, scraping, or cutting. Here, you'll learn everything you need to know about multifunctional tools and how to use the right accessories.
Easy Accessory Change
An easy accessory change for multifunctional tools is essential. These tools live up to their name and are designed for numerous tasks. Accordingly, they should be able to be quickly and easily equipped with the respective attachment. A magnetic tool holder and a quick-release fastener are particularly helpful for a hassle-free accessory change. It is important to ensure that the attachment of the accessory and the device match. There are various systems such as 12-pin attachments, some Starlock systems, the Open Back Quick Change attachment, and many others. Compatibility of the attachment ensures a smooth accessory change and a secure, firm fit of the mounted attachment. This allows various tasks such as sanding, polishing, sawing, or cutting to be carried out with the multifunction tool easily and precisely. This makes working with the multitool even more efficient and versatile.
High-Quality Material
Depending on the material from which saw blades, rasps, and similar tools are made, the accessories are suitable for working with different materials. HCS saw blades (High Carbon Steel) are excellent for precise cuts in wood and plastic because they are very sharp and flexible. BIM saw blades (Bi-Metal) are ideal for working with metal, wood, and plastic as they offer a combination of flexibility and hardness for high cutting performance and long service life. Diamond-coated saw blades and rasps, for example, made of carbide, are perfect for working with stone and other hard materials. Carbide saw blades are particularly robust and are therefore suitable for tough materials such as hardwood or hardened screws. Depending on the requirement, you should always make sure to choose accessories made from the appropriate material. This way, you can ensure that your multitool works efficiently and delivers optimal results.
Practical Complete Sets
In the Einhell range, you will find practical accessory sets for multifunctional tools that are perfectly tailored to specific applications. An example is the multitool set for working with tiles and joints, which is compatible with the Starlock system and includes a robust carbide rasp, a diamond-coated segment saw blade, and a scraper. This set forms an optimal combination for tile work or repairs. Additionally, there are comprehensive sets for working with wood, metal, and plastic, with up to 17 parts, depending on the set. With such a complete set, you can equip yourself versatilely, ensuring you always have the necessary accessories at hand without having to buy each attachment individually. Therefore, such sets are also ideal for initial equipment when you want to expand your tool collection with a multitool. In the end, you will have the necessary accessory set at hand for all renovations and DIY projects, whether for rough or fine work.