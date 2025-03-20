According to the Pros, These Are Best Eyeliners on the Market (2025)

If eyes are the window to the soul then the best eyeliners are the key to unlocking them. From a Parisian smoky eye to an ultra-precise, Selena Gomez-style flick, the best eyeliners can achieve a range of results, and they come in a fittingly wide range of formulas, finishes, and shades. To help you stock your beauty bag with the perfect eyeliner for the look you most desire—whether that’s Brigitte Bardot-esque glamor or simply looking more awake—we tapped celebrity makeup artists for advice. Herewith, find an edit of the eyeliners industry pros and Vogue editors love the most, plus expert tips on how to choose and apply the best eyeliner for you. It’s all looking up from here.

Vogue’s Favorite Eyeliners:

In This Article:

What to Look For in an Eyeliner

How to Apply Eyeliner

How to Remove Eyeliner

Meet the Experts

Best All-Around: Chanel Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner

Chanel Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner $34 CHANEL

Why We Love It: Think of Chanel’s waterproof liner as a luxe staple worthy of your makeup bag, whether you’re a novice or a pro. A detachable sharpener keeps the liner fresh and sharp, allowing for precise application. But even if your hand does slip, the smudge-resistant formula forgives any makeup fumble. What’s more, the long-lasting formulation comes in 16 shades, which range from matte black to golden khaki with a satiny finish. Pro tip: To intensify the color, use your fingertips to blend out the liner. It’ll take you one step closer to a Scarlett Johansson-style smoky eye , which is perfect for fall.

Dimethicone, synthetic wax, trimethylsiloxysilicate Shades: 16

16 Waterproof: Yes

Yes Type: Kohl

Best for Everyday: Charlotte Tilbury Rock ’N Kohl Eyeliner Pencil

Charlotte Tilbury Rock 'N' Kohl Eyeliner Pencil $29 NORDSTROM $29 REVOLVE

Why We Love It: Berry hues are classic on the lips and cheeks, but they also have a place along the lash line. Charlotte’s kohl pencil—which blends like a dream—comes in the classic Pillow Talk hue. The smoky berry-brown legendarily works with every skin tone, and plays up the eyes. “Purples, pinks, burgundies, and cranberries bring out the green tones in hazel eyes,” celebrity makeup artist Beau Nelson has told Vogue . For everyday wear, try the pencil in Eye Cheat—the universal nude hue makes the eyes appear bigger, brighter, and (illusorily) makeup-free when applied to the waterline .

Isodedecane, synthetic wax, hydrogenated polycyclopentadiene Shades: 8

8 Waterproof: Yes

Yes Type: Kohl

Best for Smudged Liner: Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner

Why We Love It: “I love the creaminess of these eyeliners,” celebrity makeup artist Fiona Stiles says of the Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner. “Many long-wear liners drag or skip because the formula is volatile and sets almost instantly when you apply it. These are simply wonderful to use. They can be drawn on like a liquid liner and smudged out with plenty of play time before they set.”

Vitamin E, pro-vitamin B5, chamomile extract Shades: 12

12 Waterproof: Yes

Yes Type: Kajal, which is similar to kohl but with a softer and creamier texture.

Best Liquid: Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner

Why We Love It: ​​Few eyeliners have stood the test of time quite like Stila’s All Day formula. A cult classic since 2009, it’s designed to stay in place (all day, as you may have guessed) without smudging, feathering, or running. It’s also versatile: This eyeliner is known to easily etch everything from pencil-thin wings to bold, statement-making eye looks.

Water, ammonium styrene/acrylates copolymer, butylene glycol Shades: 11

11 Waterproof: Yes

Yes Type: Liquid

Best Clean: Jillian Dempsey Natural Khôl Eyeliner

Why We Love It: This cruelty-free formulation is beloved among industry pros. To wit: “My favorite black eyeliner is Jillian Dempsey’s,” notes celebrity makeup artist Romy Soleimani. For a smoky look, Soleimani suggests applying the “very rich and super black” eyeliner along the waterline and to the inside of the top lid. Though those areas can be prone to irritation, rest assured: Dempsey’s natural formula is filled with organic oils and shea butter, which nourish the skin and make for a silky-smooth glide that won’t tug or pull. The featured brush on the opposite end is an added bonus.

Organic jojoba oil, shea butter, marula oil Shades: 4

4 Waterproof: Yes

Yes Type: Kohl

Best Kohl: MAC Cosmetics Eye Kohl

Why We Love It: “[MAC] has a good range of kohl liners that are easily blendable and pigmented,” notes celebrity makeup artist Delina Medhin. Those pigments come in unexpected shades—including plum and mint green—and the liners have a matte finish with a hint of pearlescent sheen. What’s more, the formula is gentle on sensitive eyes. Tested by ophthalmologists, it’s been deemed safe for use on the waterline and for contact lens wearers.

Hydrogenated coco-glycerides, triethylhexanoin, beeswax Shades: 8

8 Waterproof: No

No Type: Kohl

Best for Winged Liner: Rare Beauty Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner

Why We Love It: Of all the Rare Beauty products that have gone viral on TikTok , the matte liquid liner is our favorite for imparting a precise, ultra-black cat eye. (Incidentally, no one models the feline look better than Rare Beauty founder Selena Gomez .) The liner is smudge-proof and easy to maneuver, and its tip, composed of tiny vegan bristles, can create a range of looks. Pro tip: Shake the liner with its cap on before each application. This will activate its rich, inky pigments.

Water, styrene acrylates copolymer, propylene glycol Shades: 1

1 Waterproof: Yes

Yes Type: Liquid

Best Cult-Favorite: Urban Decay 24/7 Glide On Eye Pencil

Urban Decay 24/7 Glide On Eye Pencil $23 $20 AMAZON

Why We Love It: A cult-favorite eyeliner for a good reason, this is perfect for long-wear. Waterproof, smudge-proof, and transfer-proof, the formula lasts for up to 16 hours. Plus, it glides on smoothly no matter which vibrant shade you choose—and there are many to choose from. The 30-color range includes everything from classic matte black to glittery copper pink. Actor Madelyn Cline uses the pencil in her waterline. “It just makes my lashes longer and fuller and darker, even before we go in with mascara,” she previously told Vogue.

Vitamin E, jojoba oil, cottonseed oil Shades: 30

30 Waterproof: Yes

Yes Type: Gel

Best Pot: Inglot AMC Eyeliner Gel

Inglot AMC Eyeliner Gel $17 AMAZON

Why We Love It: Patrick Ta, the pro behind some of Adriana Lima’s and Bella Hadid’s best looks, points to Inglot’s gel formula as his top pick. “To ensure the perfect wing, trace out the shape of the liner with an angled brush and shadow, then go over it with the gel liner,” he says. But be forewarned: “Taking off gel liner can be a mess.” Therefore, it never hurts to have some Q-tips and a good makeup remover on standby.

Trimethylsiloxysilicate, isododecane, cyclopentasiloxane, polyethylene Shades: 25

25 Waterproof: Yes

Yes Type: Gel

Best Precise: Pat McGrath Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner

Pat McGrath Labs Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner $35 BLUEMERCURY $36 NORDSTROM

Why We Love It: Erika La’Pearl, Cardi B’s makeup artist, says longevity is her highest priority when it comes to eye makeup. As a result, her go-to is Pat McGrath Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner. Smudge-proof and resistant to heat and humidity, this lasts for up to 24 hours. Its highly-pigmented, inky formulation sets quickly, drying with a velvety finish. Plus, its fine tip was designed for flexibility, whether you’re after a fine line or an elaborate graphic design. “Pat McGrath’s felt tip makes it easy to create sharp lines and designs and will last all day,” says La’Pearl.

Water, methylpropanediol, styrene/acrylates copolymer, styrene/acrylates/ammonium methacrylate copolymer Shades: 2

2 Waterproof: Yes

Yes Type: Liquid

Best Rich Pigment: Haus Labs Eye-Dentify Gel Eyeliner

Haus Labs Eye-Dentify Gel Eyeliner $18 AMAZON

Why We Love It: Denika Bedrossian, the artist behind some of Hailey Bieber’s, Jenna Dewan’s, and Sarah Hyland’s makeup looks, reaches for Lady Gaga’s Haus Labs liner as the perfect gel formula because “it is very pigmented and doesn’t move.” The no-slip formula allows for precise application, and the long-lasting shades come in two finishes: Sparkle or matte. Just like its founder, the line lends itself to an element of surprise: bright chartreuse and crimson red play into its shade range, which also includes black, rich brown, and a sandy nude.

Vitamin E, argan oil, kajal Shades: 12

12 Waterproof: Yes

Yes Type: Gel

Best Dual-Ended: Tom Ford Eye Defining Pen Liquid Eyeliner Duo

Why We Love It: “The Tom Ford Eye Defining Pen Liquid Eyeliner Duo is my absolute favorite,” notes pro makeup artist Janice Daoud, whose work can be seen on such celebs as Miley Cyrus. “I especially love that it has two tip ends, which are great for not only creating the perfect winged liner, but the shorter side allows you to do more detailed/calligraphy work.” Daoud adds: “It also doesn’t move or budge throughout the day and has the blackest ink you’ll ever see.”

Water, butylene glycol, ammonium acrylates copolymer, alcohol, acrylates copolymer Shades: 1

1 Waterproof: No

No Type: Liquid

Best Glitter: Lancôme Drama Liqui-Pencil

Why We Love It: Delivering a dramatic line in a single stroke, Lancôme’s highly pigmented pencil spans eight shades and three finishes. Choices range from Seine Sprinkle, a sparkly denim blue, to the metallic Purple Cabaret and the matte Green Metro. The creamy texture lends itself to easy blending and smoking out. (Why not complete the French theme with a Parisian smoky eye ?) Just note that the formula sets quickly, so it’s best to start blending tout de suite.

Trimethylsiloxysilicate, hydrogenated polyisobutene, synthetic wax, isododecane Shades: 8

8 Waterproof: Yes

Yes Type: Gel

What to Look For in an Eyeliner

Below, two celebrity makeup artists detail everything you need to know about choosing the best eyeliner.

Formula : According to celebrity makeup artist Valeria Ferreira, the best eyeliners come in a range of formulations. “All formulas are great,” she says. “It just depends on what style you’re looking to achieve. A gel matte liner is great for a Bardot-esque bold liner look, while a liquid felt pen will give you a sharp and crisp, 1950s cat-eye style.” As for kohl? “I love a blendable kohl pencil for a rock 'n roll ‘lived in’ eye look,” she says.

: According to celebrity makeup artist Valeria Ferreira, the best eyeliners come in a range of formulations. “All formulas are great,” she says. “It just depends on what style you’re looking to achieve. A gel matte liner is great for a Bardot-esque bold liner look, while a liquid felt pen will give you a sharp and crisp, 1950s cat-eye style.” As for kohl? “I love a blendable kohl pencil for a rock 'n roll ‘lived in’ eye look,” she says. Long-Wear : Whichever formulation one chooses, Ferreira specifies that it should last. “A liner must be wear-proof and pass the test of a night out,” she says, adding that waterproof formulations are generally at the top of the list. “As a contact lens wearer, I am always looking for water-resistant formulas,” she says. Those who wear contact lenses—and those with sensitive eyes—can be prone to tearing up; waterproof formulas will keep the pigment on the lashes despite a little moisture.

: Whichever formulation one chooses, Ferreira specifies that it should last. “A liner must be wear-proof and pass the test of a night out,” she says, adding that waterproof formulations are generally at the top of the list. “As a contact lens wearer, I am always looking for water-resistant formulas,” she says. Those who wear contact lenses—and those with sensitive eyes—can be prone to tearing up; waterproof formulas will keep the pigment on the lashes despite a little moisture. Tip Size : When it comes to tip size, celebrity makeup artist Meg Boes says: “I love a fine felt-tip, waterproof eyeliner. You have more control when applying it, it doesn’t take time to dry, and it doesn’t crease. For gel and kohl eyeliners, I look for a softer formula that have an easy-to-sharpen tip.” Sharpening a pencil regularly will allow for more precise lines, of course, but it also gives gel and kohl pencils an easy glide that won’t pull or tug at the sensitive skin around the eyes.

: When it comes to tip size, celebrity makeup artist Meg Boes says: “I love a fine felt-tip, waterproof eyeliner. You have more control when applying it, it doesn’t take time to dry, and it doesn’t crease. For gel and kohl eyeliners, I look for a softer formula that have an easy-to-sharpen tip.” Sharpening a pencil regularly will allow for more precise lines, of course, but it also gives gel and kohl pencils an easy glide that won’t pull or tug at the sensitive skin around the eyes. Ease of Use: Ease of use is another thing to consider. Echoing Boes’ sentiment, Ferreira says: “A felt pen is probably the easiest to use and gives you themost impactful result.” However, a more seasoned makeup lover might consider using a brush to complete the look. “As a makeup artist, I can get used to pretty much everything and anything. If the color and texture are right, I sometimes compromise on the applicator and use a brush to compensate,” she says. For example, gel or pressed powder liners are notoriously difficult to apply, but a small, tapered brush can help define the line.

How to Apply Eyeliner

“Always apply the liner from the inner [corner] outwards halfway, then the outer [corner] inwards to meet up,” says Boes. These smaller strokes allow for greater precision.“Plus, you get closer to the lash line.” But if your pencil or brush doesn’t hug the lash line quite as closely as you’d hoped, there is a fix. “A general rule of thumb is to fill in the space between your lashes and the actual eyeliner,” says Ferreira. “This technique can be done with a felt pen or even a kohl pencil. It frames the eye, creating contrast, and fuses with your mascara. It looks great!”

How to Remove Eyeliner

To remove eyeliner, “Use an oil-based eye makeup remover and place a cotton pad on the lashes,” Ferreira says. Leave the cotton pad in place for a few seconds to let the eyeliner soften, then use gentle swipes to wipe it off.

Meet the Experts