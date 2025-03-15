Accu-Chek Aviva Plus 50 Blood Glucose Test Strips (2 Pack) (2025)

What will I receive?

2 boxes of Accu-Chek Aviva - 50 Test Strips (TOTAL: 100 Test Strips)

Expiration Date: 6-2025 or better

Meters that work withAccu-Chek Aviva Plus Test Strips

Accu-ChekAviva

Accu-ChekAviva Combo

Accu-ChekAviva Connect

Accu-ChekAviva Expert

Accu-ChekAviva Insight

Accu-ChekAviva Nano

Main features of Accu-Chek Aviva Plus Test Strips

Fast 5-second test

Advanced accuracy

Fills quickly - 0.6 microliter drop

Finger, palm, or forearm testing*

For testing glucose in fresh capillary whole blood

*Check with your healthcare professional before testing with blood from sites other than your fingertip. Do not use alternate site testing with the Accu-Chek Aviva Connect, or the Accu-Chek Aviva Expert systems. Refer to AST information in the package insert.

How to storeAccu-Chek Aviva Plus Test Strips

Store between 36 ºF - 86 ºF

- 86 Use between 10% - 80% relative humidity

Contained in eachAccu-Chek Aviva Plus Test Strip

Mutant variant of quinoprotein glucose dehydrogenase (Mut. Q-GDH, EC 1.1.5.2 from Acinetobacter spec.)

What are the benefits of Accu-Chek Aviva test strips?

Accu-Chek Aviva test strips offer several benefits for individuals who use them with the corresponding Accu-Chek Aviva blood glucose meter:

1. Accuracy: Accu-Chek Aviva test strips are designed to provide accurate and reliable blood glucose readings. The advanced technology used in these test strips helps minimize variations and ensures precise results.

2. Small Sample Size: The Accu-Chek Aviva test strips require a small blood sample size, which can be beneficial for individuals who may have difficulty obtaining larger blood samples or prefer less discomfort during testing.

3. Fast Results: The test strips provide fast results, usually within a few seconds, allowing users to obtain their blood glucose readings quickly and conveniently.

4. Easy-to-Use: Accu-Chek Aviva test strips are designed for ease of use. They have a simple insertion process, and the meter typically guides users through the testing steps, making it convenient for individuals of various ages and skill levels.

5. Coding-Free: Accu-Chek Aviva test strips are typically coding-free, meaning there is no need to manually code or calibrate the meter before each use. This simplifies the testing process and reduces the chance of error.

6. Accu-Chek Connect App Compatibility: Some versions of the Accu-Chek Aviva test strips are compatible with the Accu-Chek Connect app, which allows users to easily transfer and track their blood glucose data on their mobile devices, providing valuable insights and support in diabetes management.

It's important to note that these benefits are specific to the Accu-Chek Aviva test strips and may vary from other brands or models. It's always recommended to follow the instructions provided by the manufacturer and consult with a healthcare professional for personalized advice on blood glucose monitoring and management.

What strips are compatible with Accu-Chek Aviva?

The Accu-Chek Aviva blood glucose meter is compatible with Accu-Chek Aviva test strips. These specific test strips are designed to work with the Accu-Chek Aviva meter to provide accurate blood glucose readings.

It's important to use the correct test strips that are specifically designed for your Accu-Chek Aviva meter model. Using incompatible test strips may lead to inaccurate results or the inability to perform a blood glucose test.

To ensure that you are using the appropriate test strips for your Accu-Chek Aviva meter, you should refer to the user manual or packaging of your meter or consult with a healthcare professional or pharmacist. They can provide guidance on the specific test strips that are compatible with your meter model.

Common Accu-Chek Aviva Error Messages and Solutions:

The Accu-Chek Aviva user manual provides a list of error messages and how to fix them. Here are some of the error messages and their solutions:

- Blank screen: If the meter won’t turn on or has a blank display, it will be due to one of the following reasons:

- Dead battery – you need to insert a new one.

- Damaged display – please contact Accu-Chek Customer Care.

- Three dashes: The test strip may be damaged or not inserted correctly. Remove and reinsert the test strip or replace it.

- Battery icon: The battery is low and needs to be replaced.

- “Set-up” on display: The meter is in setup mode. Press any button to exit setup mode.

- “Set” on display: The meter is in set mode. Press any button to exit set mode.

- “Code exp” on display: The code chip is expired. Replace the code chip with a new one.

- Flashing test strip: The test strip is not inserted correctly. Remove and reinsert the test strip or replace it.

- Blood drop icon: The test strip is not inserted correctly or the blood sample is too small. Remove and reinsert the test strip or apply more blood.

Please note that you should never make treatment decisions based on an error message. If you have any concerns, call the Accu-Chek Customer Care Service Center at 1-800-858-8072.

