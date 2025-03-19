Accu-Chek Guide Blood Glucose Test Strips (2025)

calcPageSize())" />calcPageSize())" class="absolute inset-0 object-contain object-center w-full m-auto max-h-screen-75" :class="{ 'cursor-pointer': !fullscreen }" width="467" height="467" :loading="active!==index ? 'lazy' : 'eager'" :src="fullscreen ? image.full : image.img" x-transition.opacity.duration.500ms x-show="active===index" />
Roche - Authorized Distributor
(5.0) 1 Reviews
Product Highlights
- Fast results
- Spill-resistant dispenser
- Extremely accurate
- Easy to use
|Item#
|Description
|Size
|Price
|365702710108
| 25 Strips
Fast 1-3 Day Delivery!
|Each
|
List Price: $22.63 Price: $19.69
$19.69You Save: $2.94 (13%)
|365702712102
| 100 Strips
Fast 1-3 Day Delivery!
|Each
|
List Price: $84.69 Price: $73.68
$73.68You Save: $11.01 (13%)
Description
Who Uses Accu-Chek Guide Blood Glucose Test Strips? Individuals with diabetes who use the Accu-Chek Guide, Guide Me, or Guide Link glucose monitors.
Why They Love It: With these test strips, users can check their glucose levels quickly and easily. The strip has a unique design that lets users put their blood sample anywhere along the end of it. They come in a spill-resistant container that dispenses a single strip at a time.
Accu-Chek Guide Glucose Test Strips Overview
The Accu-Chek Guide Test Strips for diabetic blood glucose testing provide fast and accurate results. The strips have a unique and convenient design that lets users place a drop of blood anywhere on the sample surface. They come in the patented SmartPack container that automatically dispenses one strip at a time, reducing the possibility of accidental spills. These strips are reliable and easy to use, making them a favorite among users.
Please note: These strips are compatible with the Accu-Chek Guide, Guide Me, and Guide Link meters. They are not compatible with other glucose monitors.
Features and Benefits
- Easy To Use
- Container Dispenses Single Strips
- Blood Sample Can Be Placed Anywhere on the Sample Surface
- Fast Results
- 10/10 Accuracy
- Made in the United States
Product Specifications
- Manufacturer: Roche
- Product Numbers: 365702710108, 365702712102
- Case Count: Box of 25, Box of 100
- Accuracy Rating: +/-10 Milligrams per Deciliter
- Application: Glucose Test Strips
- Country of Origin: United States
Manuals and Documents
User Guide contains instructions for the proper use of this product.
Order your Accu-Chek Guide Blood Glucose Test Strips today and experience the convenience and accuracy they offer!
Additional Information
|Manufacturer
|Roche
|FSA / HSA
|Yes
Customer Reviews
