Accu-Chek Guide Test Strips (2025)

The Accu-Chek Guide test strips feature a fumble-free Smart-Pack vial and a design that lets you place a small drop of blood anywhere along the end of the test strip, which is a surprisingly simple way to manage your diabetes.
Other Accu-Chek Guide Test Strips Quantities:
- Accu-Chek Guide Test Strips 100ct
- Accu-Chek Guide Test Strips 200ct
Accu-Chek Guide Test Strips Features:
- Spill-resistant Smart-Pack vial lets you take one and spill none
- Place a small drop of blood anywhere along the end of the test strip instead of on a tiny spot
- Delivers advanced 10/10 accuracy for reliable results you can trust.
- Manufactured in the U.S.A.
Package Includes:
1 Box of Accu-Chek Guide Test Strips 50ct
Accu-Chek Guide Test Strips FAQs
What meter can I use with Accu-Chek Guide test strips?
Accu-Chek Guide test strips are designed to be compatible with Accu-Chek Guide, Guide Me, and Guide Link meters only. This ensures accurate blood glucose readings.
Can I buy Accu-Chek Guide test strips over the counter?
Yes, Accu-Chek Guide test strips can be purchased over the counter without a prescription at pharmacies, retail drug stores, and online retailers like Diabetic Warehouse.
Are Accu-Chek Guide test strips covered by insurance?
Accu-Chek Guide test strips are covered by many insurance plans, including Medicare Part B and many private insurance plans. However, coverage specifics can vary depending on your insurance provider and individual plan. Additionally, Accu-Chek offers a Prescription Discount Program that can help lower the cost of test strips for those without insurance or with high deductibles.
How do I use Accu-Chek Guide test strips?
Using Accu-Chek Guide test strips is easy and convenient. First, make sure your Accu-Chek meter is on and ready. Then, take a test strip from the vial and insert it into the meter. The meter will turn on automatically. Next, use the lancing device to get a small drop of blood from your fingertip. Gently touch the edge of the test strip to the blood drop, and it will be drawn in automatically. In just a few seconds, your blood glucose level will appear on the meter's display. Remember to use a new test strip for each test and store the strips in a cool, dry place.
Do you need a prescription to buy Accu-Chek Guide?
No, you do not need a prescription to purchase Accu-Chek Guide test strips. They are readily available over-the-counter at pharmacies, drug stores, and online retailers. However, it's worth noting that prices can vary significantly between retailers. While convenient, pharmacies and big-name drug stores often have higher prices compared to online options like Diabetic Warehouse, where you might find more competitive prices.
How accurate are Accu-Chek Guide test strips?
Accu-Chek Guide test strips are renowned for their high accuracy. Studies show that 95% of measured glucose results fall within a tight range: ±10 mg/dL of lab values for concentrations below 100 mg/dL, and within 10% for concentrations 100 mg/dL and above. This level of precision ensures reliable readings you can trust for effective blood glucose management.
What is the expiration date for Accu-Chek Guide test strips?
Accu-Chek Guide test strips have an expiration date clearly printed on both the box and each vial. It's essential to use them before this date to ensure accurate blood glucose readings. At Diabetic Warehouse, we understand the importance of fresh test strips, and we guarantee a minimum of 6 months of shelf life remaining on every box we sell. Most of our inventory even boasts a shelf life of 9 to 18 months, ensuring that you receive test strips with ample time for use and consistently reliable performance.
Customer Reviews
Based on 222 reviews
88%
(196)
6%
(14)
3%
(7)
0%
(0)
2%
(5)
C
C Vause (Phoenix, US)
Accu-Chek Guide Test Strips
A
Anastasiia Kazachkova (Staten Island, US)
Concerned About Product Authenticity – Mismatched GTIN Numbers
I had a good experience with the test strips—they worked well, and I have no concerns about them. However, I’m disappointed with the Guide Me Glucose Monitor. The GTIN number on the box did not match the one on the product, which made me question whether the product was original or if it had been repackaged. This raised concerns about the authenticity and condition of the device. Since I take blood safety very seriously, I prefer to be certain that the product I’m using is brand new and untouched. This inconsistency left me feeling uneasy about the purchase.
V
VICTORIA VARSOLONA (North Las Vegas, US)
Accu-Chek Guide Test Strips
A
Alisa M Giddens (Cincinnati, US)
Good Deal
I did receive my product in a timely manner. I did notice that as I scrolled the site, I located different prices for the same item. Some prices are less due to shorter expectation dates. But overall, I am satisfied with the process.
G
Genise Thompson (Hollywood, US)
Accu-Chek Guide Test Strips