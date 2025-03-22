Achieve Your Best Brows With These Tried-and-True Eyebrow Serums (2025)

A major brow-fail moment feels like a universal experience. If you over-plucked yours in the early aughts, the best eyebrow growth serums can prove more effective in the long run than a simple etching of eyebrow pencils or, say, permanent treatments like microblading or tinting. Experts say the nourishing elixirs are chock full of active ingredients that do actually spur growth. Ahead, a look at the 15 best eyebrow growth serums to consider for fuller, thicker brows—according to dermatologists, Vogue editors, and customer favorites. Your dream full arches are just a few weeks away.

Our Top Picks

In This Story

What causes eyebrow thinning?

Do eyebrow growth serums actually work?

How do eyebrow growth serums work?

How often should you use them?

What to Look for in an Eyebrow Growth Serum

Meet The Experts

Best for Fast Growth: RevitaLash RevitaBrow Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner Serum

Why We Love It : Both of our experts are fans of this RevitaLash serum, though Wu notes it is her favorite sans prescription. “My patients tell me that this works faster than Latisse for their brows,” she says of this non-irritating serum. “It comes with a doe foot applicator wand that makes it quick and easy to apply, so you don’t risk dripping liquid into your eyes.” Thanks to a blend of peptides, biotin, green tea extract, amino acids, and antioxidants, expect strengthened, conditioned brows over time.

: Peptides, biotin, lipids, green tea extract, ginseng, swertia japonica, calendula How to Apply : According to RevitaLash, apply a few swipes of the serum to clean lashes once per day. Allow to dry before continuing your routine.

: According to RevitaLash, apply a few swipes of the serum to clean lashes once per day. Allow to dry before continuing your routine. Size: 1.5 mL, 3 mL

Best Protein-Enriched: NeuLash NeuBrow Brow Enhancing Serum

NeuLash NeuBrow Brow Enhancing Serum $85 NORDSTROM

Why We Love It : Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Melanie Palm, on the other hand, is also partial to this formula by NeuLash because it “contains proteins and other ingredients that help benefit the appearance of eyebrow hairs.” Just apply the formula to brows morning and night to allow the featured peptides, vitamins, and apple extract to replenish and revive your eyebrows in 4-6 weeks—according to the brand.

: Hydrolyzed vegetable protein, the brand's Dual-Weight Protein Complex, pumpkin seed extract, apple extract, biotin, allantoin, peptides How to Apply : According to NeuLash, sweep the spoolie along your brow hairs each evening.

: According to NeuLash, sweep the spoolie along your brow hairs each evening. Size: 0.12 fl oz

Best Affordable: Pronexa Hairgenics Lavish Lash

Pronexa Hairgenics Lavish Lash $20 AMAZON

Why We Love It: Improve the appearance of eyelashes and eyebrows with Pronexa’s multipurpose serum. A hidden gem on Amazon with over 19,000 five-star reviews to date, this affordable pickup is packed with growth peptides and biotin to spur dense, lush brows in 60 days. Keep in mind, Lavish Lash utilizes a thin, targeted applicator ideal for the lash line, so it takes a bit more effort to coat each brow.

Improve the appearance of eyelashes and eyebrows with Pronexa’s multipurpose serum. A hidden gem on Amazon with over 19,000 five-star reviews to date, this affordable pickup is packed with growth peptides and biotin to spur dense, lush brows in 60 days. Keep in mind, Lavish Lash utilizes a thin, targeted applicator ideal for the lash line, so it takes a bit more effort to coat each brow. Key Ingredients : Peptides, biotin, hyaluronic acid, ginseng extract, swertia japonica extract

: Peptides, biotin, hyaluronic acid, ginseng extract, swertia japonica extract How to Apply : According to Pronexa, apply the serum to your brows once daily.

: According to Pronexa, apply the serum to your brows once daily. Size: 3 mL

Best Thickening: Vegamour Gro Brow Serum

Why We Love It : Fans of Vegamour’s thickening shampoo and conditioner kit should consider its brow growth serum, too. The natural, vegan formula is powered by mung bean sprouts and red clover, which contain active phytomolecules, zinc, and biotin to promote thicker, fuller brows in 4-8 weeks with consistent use.

: Red clover, mung bean, glycerin, magnolia extract, peptides How to Apply : According to Vegamour, apply the serum to clean, dry brows morning and night for the first two months. Following, proceed with once daily application.

: According to Vegamour, apply the serum to clean, dry brows morning and night for the first two months. Following, proceed with once daily application. Size: 3 mL

Best Strengthening: Augustinus Bader The Eyebrow & Lash Enhancing Serum

Augustinus Bader The Eyebrow & Lash Enhancing Serum $155 NORDSTROM $155 DERMSTORE

Why We Love It : If Augustinus Bader’s TFC8 complex has proven effective in your skin-care arsenal , consider giving its brow and lash serum a try. Alongside the aforementioned patented technology, roselle and safflower extracts, biotin, red winter algae, hyaluronic acid, and castor oil come together to strengthen the hair follicle, encourage natural lash growth, and improve overall density. Not to mention, it dries quickly, so you can move into the next steps of your makeup or skin-care routine seamlessly.

: TFC8 technology, roselle extract, safflower extract, biotin, red winter algae, hyaluronic acid, castor oil How to Apply : According to Augustinus Bader, this serum is best applied morning and night. Just coat your brow hairs evenly with the wide side of the bristle applicator.

: According to Augustinus Bader, this serum is best applied morning and night. Just coat your brow hairs evenly with the wide side of the bristle applicator. Size: 8 mL

Best Gel Serum: Kosas GrowPotion Fluffy Brow + Lash Boosting Serum

Why We Love It: Kosas’s dual-action serum has quickly become a Vogue editor favorite, so much so that I wrote an entire review of it; it was the first serum that I felt actually hydrated and conditioned my brows, spurring new growth. The gel-like elixir features peptides, vegan keratin, vitamin B5, and hyaluronic acid to condition each hair while promoting enhanced growth, strength, and length.

: Three peptides, hyaluronic acid, vitamin B5, keratin How to Apply : According to Kosas, apply the serum to brows nightly using the flat side of the applicator.

: According to Kosas, apply the serum to brows nightly using the flat side of the applicator. Size: 3.5 mL

Best Volumizing: The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Lash & Brow Serum

The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Lash and Brow Serum $15 AMAZON $15 THE ORDINARY

Why We Love : On the hunt for an affordable eyebrow growth serum? The Ordinary’s formula is easily the biggest bang for your buck. Its blend of peptides (acetyl tetrapeptide-3 and biotinoyl tripeptide-1), panthenol, zinc chloride, and botanical extracts (trifolium pratense, camellia sinensis leaf, and larix europaea wood) come together to improve eyelash and eyebrow density and thickness. Though The Ordinary’s clinicals reported enhanced fullness in four weeks, users say they saw results in two to three weeks.

: Peptides, caffeine, larix europaea wood extract, trifolium pratense flower extract, camellia sinensis leaf extract How to Apply : According to The Ordinary, apply the serum to clean, dry brows morning and night.

: According to The Ordinary, apply the serum to clean, dry brows morning and night. Size: 5 mL

Best Plastic Surgeon-Developed: Dr. Lara Devgan Platinum Long Lash Serum

Why We Love It : From award-winning plastic surgeon Dr. Lara Devgan’s lineup is the Platinum Long Lash Serum. Considered a salve for thinning eyelashes, this plant-based number works well with brows too thanks to the infused phyto-peptides, vitamin B5, and clover flower extract resulting in full improvement after five to six months.

: Phyto-peptides, vitamin B5, clover flower extract How to Apply : According to Dr. Lavar Devgan, this is best applied to clean, dry brows twice daily.

: According to Dr. Lavar Devgan, this is best applied to clean, dry brows twice daily. Size: 0.17 OZ

Best for Sparse Brows: Shiseido Full Lash and Brow Serum

Shiseido Full Lash and Brow Serum $36 NORDSTROM $36 AMAZON

Why We Love It : When we asked ophthalmologist Dr. Diane Hilal-Campo about the best eyelash growth serums to consider, she cited Shiseido’s elixir, thanks to its featured arginine and vitamin E. These two ingredients help condition the hair and create an optimal environment for growth. The result? Sparse brows are transformed to appear fuller and shinier in, according to the brand, as little as eight weeks.

: Arginine, vitamin E, jujuba fruit extract How to Apply : According to Shiseido, use the serum morning and night following your skin-care regimen.

: According to Shiseido, use the serum morning and night following your skin-care regimen. Size: 0.2 OZ

Best Conditioning: RapidLash RapidBrow EyeBrow Enhancing Serum

RapidLash RapidBrow EyeBrow Enhancing Serum $43 AMAZON

Why We Love It : Pair RapidLash’s eyelash growth serum with its complementing eyebrow formula that’s powered by a cocktail of peptides, biotin, vitamin B5, and keratin, along with apple fruit cell and sweet almond extract. With this blend, expect not only enhanced fullness, but a healthy-looking shine and softness, too. Not to mention, it has a short spoolie design, which allows it to reach each and every hair with ease.

: Polypeptides, biotin, panthenol, keratin, apple fruit extract, sweet almond extract How to Apply : According to RapidLash, apply the serum morning and night.

: According to RapidLash, apply the serum morning and night. Size: 3 mL

Best Antioxidant-Rich: Province Apothecary Full Brow Serum

Province Apothecary Full Brow Serum $36 $23 AMAZON

Why We Love It : Those in search of a clean brow-enhancing serum by Province Apothecary. This antioxidant-rich option is formulated with coffee, caffeine, castor seed, and argan oil to stimulate hair growth at the follicle. Keep in mind, though, that this is pretty thick compared to others in the market, so might be best used at night or on no makeup days.

: Coffee, argan oil, black cumin seed oil, horsetail, burdock root How to Apply : According to Province Apothecary, apply the serum morning and night then massage 1-2 drops into brows to boost efficacy.

: According to Province Apothecary, apply the serum morning and night then massage 1-2 drops into brows to boost efficacy. Size: 30 mL

Best Lengthening: Milk Kush Lash + Brow Enhancing Serum

Milk Makeup KUSH Lash + Brow Enhancing Serum $50 AMAZON $52 MILK MAKEUP

Why We Love It: If you’re a fan of the brand’s iconic Kush Fiber brow gel, why not consider trying its brow-enhancing serum to take your brows even further? The formula features hemp-derived cannabis seed extract, known for its hydrating and conditioning properties to lengthen and strengthen both brows and lashes—a two-in-one!

Cannabis seed extract, peptides, quinoa How to Apply: According to Milk, apply short, hair-like strokes upward from the beginning of your brow to the tail both in the morning and at night. Let the formula dry for one to two minutes.

According to Milk, apply short, hair-like strokes upward from the beginning of your brow to the tail both in the morning and at night. Let the formula dry for one to two minutes. Size: 3.5 mL

Best Cult-Favorite: Grande Cosmetics GrandeBROW

GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum $38 AMAZON

Why We Love It: Cult-favorite brand Grande Cosmetics isn't just a go-to for lashes—they’re also a popular product choice in the quest for fuller, more defined brows. Packed with potent ingredients like isopropyl cloprostenate, amino acids, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin E, this formula nurtures and enhances your brows from the root. With some patience and consistent use, this dermatologist-tested serum shows results in 6-8 weeks.

Isopropyl cloprostenate, amino acids, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E How to Apply: According to Grande Cosmetics, apply GrandeBROW once daily on a clean, dry brow, concentrating on sparse areas. Allow 2-3 minutes for the serum to fully dry.

According to Grande Cosmetics, apply GrandeBROW once daily on a clean, dry brow, concentrating on sparse areas. Allow 2-3 minutes for the serum to fully dry. Size: 0.05 Fl Oz

Best Natural Ingredients: Typology L37 Eyebrow & Eyelash Serum

Typology L37 - Eyebrow & Eyelash Serum $38 TYPOLOGY

Why We Love It: Whether you’re looking to enhance sparse lashes or thicken over-plucked brows, the minimalist French brand’s brow serum brushes on with a spoolie for easy daily use. The formula offers an effective solution for growth with 96% naturally-derived ingredients such as pea peptides and castor oil.

Pea peptides, castor oil How to Apply: According to Typology, apply the serum directly to your eyelashes and eyebrows, and do not rinse. The serum can be applied twice daily—just ensure it dries entirely before layering other products.

According to Typology, apply the serum directly to your eyelashes and eyebrows, and do not rinse. The serum can be applied twice daily—just ensure it dries entirely before layering other products. Size: 0.50 fl oz.

Best for Regrowth: Hers Hair Regrowth Treatment

Hers Minoxidil Hair Regrowth Treatment $30 AMAZON

Why We Love It: If you’ve been scrolling through beauty TikTok lately, you’ve probably seen the latest trend: using Minoxidil, a powerful hair growth ingredient, to boost eyebrow density. The results are undeniably impressive, with users sharing their transformation from sparse to full. As someone with spot alopecia in their eyebrows, I was immediately sold. But a word of caution—while Minoxidil serums are effective at stimulating hair growth, they can also promote growth in unintended areas if not applied carefully. Board certified dermatologist Dr. Noah Gratch reminds us that the eye area is sensitive, and we should treat it as such. Additionally, there isn’t much research yet on Minoxidil for eyebrows specifically—so only consider this an option if other serums haven’t done the trick. “For someone using Minoxidil on their eyebrows, the liquid formula will allow for easier, more precise application,” he says. Additionally, be sure to store the product safely, as it can be toxic to pets if ingested.

Minoxidil, biotin, ketoconazole How to Apply: Using a precise applicator, such as a brush spoolie or cotton swab, dip it directly into the bottle, making sure to swipe off any excess product. Apply the serum directly to sparse areas of your brows, being careful to avoid letting the product touch other areas of your skin. Allow the serum to dry completely before applying any other products or lying down to sleep. The brand says you can expect to see results within 3-6 months when used once a day.

Using a precise applicator, such as a brush spoolie or cotton swab, dip it directly into the bottle, making sure to swipe off any excess product. Apply the serum directly to sparse areas of your brows, being careful to avoid letting the product touch other areas of your skin. Allow the serum to dry completely before applying any other products or lying down to sleep. The brand says you can expect to see results within 3-6 months when used once a day. Size: 2 fl OZ

Best for Sensitive Skin: LashFood BrowFood PhytoMedic Eyebrow Enhancer

Why We Love It: LashFood’s brow serum offers a 99% naturally-derived solution to thickness. Powered by a blend of organic ingredients, this clear gel combines peptides with nourishing extracts like rice protein, adenosine (which can thicken the hair shaft), and peony root complex to stimulate hair growth and strengthen existing hairs. Aloe leaf juice soothes the skin to protect from irritation or hyperpigmentation, making it ideal for those dealing with brow thinning from over-plucking or aging.

Aloe barbadensis leaf juice, rice protein, adenosine, peony root complex How to Apply: LashFood recommends applying the serum nightly to the clean roots of your brows. Be sure to let the product dry completely before applying other skincare. For best results, the brand recommends using the serum within six months of opening.

LashFood recommends applying the serum nightly to the clean roots of your brows. Be sure to let the product dry completely before applying other skincare. For best results, the brand recommends using the serum within six months of opening. Size: 0.17 fl oz

What causes eyebrow thinning?

Aside from misguided grooming attempts, sparse, thin brows can also arise genetically. “Our eyebrows undergo a decrease in density or fullness, a reduction in the number of eyebrow hairs, and thickening of hairs with age,” explains Palm. She continues that more sudden changes to brow density can be caused by a variety of factors, from skin conditions like eczema, hormonal changes, diet deficiencies, or autoimmune disorders.

She notes that anyone tackling any of these concerns should consult their doctor for regrowth treatments or perhaps a prescription for Latisse (otherwise known as bimatoprost), which Palm describes as a “serum that can also treat some forms of eyebrow thinning by extending the hair growth cycle” though it is only FDA approved for eyelash growth. (Keep in mind though that use of Latisse can potentially result in skin darkening, irritation, dryness, and redness, so it’s best to consult with your dermatologist to understand the full risks.) Otherwise, there are over-the-counter options too that don’t require an appointment.

Do eyebrow growth serums actually work?

“The good news is, eyebrows can be encouraged to grow back, as long as the eyebrow follicles have not been permanently scarred,” notes Los Angeles–based dermatologist Dr. Jessica Wu. “This can be accomplished by using products with ingredients that stimulate the hair growth cycle.”

How do eyebrow growth serums work?

Cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Blair Murphy Rose explains that eyebrow serums work similarly to lash growth serums, enhancing the growth cycle of brow hairs while strengthening and conditioning them to reduce overall breakage and shedding. “Many serums combine key ingredients that promote growth, strengthen existing hairs, and improve overall brow health,” she says. (More on specific ingredients below.) “While prescription-strength prostaglandins like bimatoprost are highly effective, over-the-counter serums often use less potent prostaglandins like latanoprost, which can also be very effective but may take longer to show results. However, there may be a reduced risk of potential side effects with less potent prostaglandins.” Here additional ingredients to keep an eye out for: