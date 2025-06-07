Acki Nacki Boosts Blockchain Speed with NetIX Partnership (2025)

GOSH, the principal developer behind the Acki Nacki blockchain, has entered into a strategic partnership with global connectivity provider NetIX to strengthen the performance of its decentralized validator network. The collaboration, officially announced on April 9, is expected to provide significant enhancements in network speed, scalability, and efficiency for Acki Nacki’s infrastructure, according to information shared with crypto.news.

Through this partnership, Acki Nacki’s Block Keeper Nodes will gain access to NetIX’s robust high-speed, low-latency network. NetIX, a subsidiary of the Neterra Group, is recognized for its expansive global footprint, linking over 220 data centers in 65 countries. Its role as a major player in international peering and connectivity is expected to directly benefit the blockchain’s validator ecosystem.

Improved Performance and Cost Efficiency

The key advantage of this integration lies in the optimized routing and latency reduction that validators on the Acki Nacki blockchain will experience. The system is now directly connected to more than 50 global internet exchanges via a single port and cross-connect. These enhancements are aimed at creating a seamless and efficient validator environment, allowing nodes to communicate faster while keeping operational costs lower.

According to GOSH founder and lead architect of Acki Nacki, Mitja Goroshevsky, the impact of the collaboration was felt immediately after implementation. He highlighted that the alliance with NetIX and its parent company Neterra enabled the network to achieve faster and more stable inter-node connections, which are essential to the blockchain’s objective of becoming the fastest in the industry. He also noted that reducing latency contributes directly to lowering expenses and boosting performance—critical factors in blockchain scalability.

Technical Infrastructure and Consensus Speed

Acki Nacki is architected to prioritize speed, reaching consensus through just two communication steps, which is currently the minimum possible in interactive network environments. This efficiency is now backed by NetIX’s Dedicated Internet Access and IP Transit services, as well as colocation facilities in Neterra’s SDC data centers. These services support streamlined communication among nodes and allow decentralized applications (dApps) running on the network to expand their reach with minimized latency and infrastructure overhead.

NetIX executives expressed satisfaction in playing a role in fortifying Acki Nacki’s network capabilities. The company indicated that its solutions have contributed to enhanced connectivity and cost savings, bringing the Acki Nacki platform closer to its goal of revolutionizing blockchain performance.

Expanding User Engagement

Acki Nacki, already engaging more than 5 million users through its mobile mini-application, is actively carving out a space in real-world decentralized participation. With the new technical infrastructure in place, the project aims to elevate both developer and user experiences by offering more reliable, faster blockchain interactions.

The partnership between GOSH and NetIX not only represents a technological upgrade but also signals an increasing trend in blockchain projects seeking enterprise-grade infrastructure to meet growing performance demands. As Acki Nacki scales its validator ecosystem globally, the network positions itself as a serious contender in the race to deliver high-speed, decentralized computing for everyday applications.