ACLU-NM denounces Gov. Lujan Grisham's National Guard Albuquerque deployment • Source New Mexico (2025)

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s executive order deploying the National Guard to help the Albuquerque Police Department amounts to “a show of force, not a show of solutions,” ACLU New Mexico policy advocate Daniel Williams said in a statement released by the organization on Tuesday afternoon.

The governor had announced the deployment earlier that day in a news release that cited an emergency request from the Albuquerque Police noting the fentanyl epidemic and rising violent juvenile crime “as critical issues requiring immediate intervention.” According to the governor’s office, between 60 and 70 National Guard personnel will be deployed to Albuquerque starting in mid-May, following training that has already begun under the supervision of the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security, Department of Public Safety, State Police and APD. The governor’s office said Central Avenue and other specific corridors would receive particular focus.

In remarks to reporters Tuesday afternoon in the midst of a clean-up event on Cerrillos Road in Santa Fe, the governor said those areas were chosen “based on call volumes, arrests and risk.” She noted that any Albuquerque who drives through downtown has seen the crime in the area.

“I see drug dealing, drug use, prostitution,” she said. “I worry about human trafficking…if we don’t…do appropriate, fair interventions, you get to a place where you can’t get neighborhoods safe for the people who live there. It’s not fair to the people who are driving to and from work, and the people who live there. Frankly, it’s not fair to the whole city.”

The governor emphasized that the National Guard would not be engaged in direct policing but, rather, in support roles, such as transportation to hospitals, additional security and medical assistance.

Only a “very select number of National Guard” would be in a position to do direct policing, she said. “It’s the military police,” Lujan Grisham said. “They don’t have a relationship with anyone in those communities…so that can create more risk, not less.” The “best thing they can do,” she added, “is to allow the folks who know that area, who can get that work done in a much more coordinated, direct environment, to let them to do their job quickly.”

In its news release, ACLU-NM expressed concern that “militarizing civilian law enforcement will lead to civil rights violations and further criminalize homelessness rather than address the root causes of public safety issues.”

Williams’ statement, moreover, said Lujan Grisham’s “past policy proposals too often have centered on efforts to criminalize and institutionalize unhoused New Mexicans, without a commensurate emphasis on solving the root causes of crime. New Mexicans should be confident that their governor is truly working to keep them safe, not doubling down on failed strategies that will fuel mass incarceration and multiply the harms our communities already endure. In a state so heavily impacted by police violence, the answer to safety cannot and will not be found in increased police presence, especially not through collaboration with the military.”