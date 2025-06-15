Actors Mickey Rourke and Patsy Palmer among stars entering Celebrity Big Brother (2025)

Actors Mickey Rourke and Patsy Palmer among stars entering Celebrity Big Brother (1)

Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke, EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer and singer Chesney Hawkes are among the contestants who have entered the Celebrity Big Brother house.

The series, presented by AJ Odudu and Will Best, returned to ITV on Monday, following last year’s explosive season that saw controversy with The X Factor judges Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne making remarks about other celebrities.

Former boxer Rourke, who starred in Sin City, Palmer, who returned to EastEnders as Bianca Jackson last year, and Hawkes, were joined by former Olympian Daley Thompson, The Only Way Is Essex star Ella Rae Wise, TV presenter Angellica Bell, and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner Danny Beard.

Actors Mickey Rourke and Patsy Palmer among stars entering Celebrity Big Brother (2)

Mickey Rourke. (Ian West/PA)

PA Archive

The line-up was completed by former Conservative MP Sir Michael Fabricant, US chat show host Trisha Goddard, comedian Donna Preston, American pop star JoJo Siwa, Love Island star Chris Hughes and Coronation Street actor Jack P Shepherd.

See Also
The Apprentice’s two 2025 finalists chosen by Lord Sugar after interview stagePeggy Woolley to feature in Archers prequel for VE Day 80th anniversaryBritain’s Got Talent star dies in car crash aged 18Trisha Goddard becomes first CBB star to receive cancer treatment while in the house

Speaking before joining the show Siwa, who has previously finished second on US reality show Dancing With The Stars, said: “I think it’s going to be really fun to live and try to exist with strangers who I feel like some may know each other, but I feel like I’m the blind bat going in.

“I’m not going to know anyone.”

Fellow contestant Rourke added: “I have no expectations. I’ve never seen it. I’m just going to go in, do my thing, and we’ll see.”

Palmer, who previously competed in BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2005 and ITV1’s Dancing On Ice, said she hoped none of her fellow contestants would “annoy me”.

She said of her appearance on the show: “I’m really looking forward to walking through the iconic doors and meeting a group of brand new people.

“It’s a fascinating experience and that’s one aspect that excites me.

See Also
Adolescence's Owen Cooper reveals his 'worst nightmare' after show's success

“I’m also looking forward to having a break from technology. We all spend so much time on our phones etc so having no access to that will be incredibly refreshing.”

Actors Mickey Rourke and Patsy Palmer among stars entering Celebrity Big Brother (3)

Trisha Goddard. (Ian West/PA)

PA Archive

Hawkes, 53, who made his name with the single The One And Only, said he would miss following the results of West Ham United, the football club he supports, while in the house, adding that he will also not know how his latest album Living Arrows is doing.

He said: “How am I going to live without knowing the football results for a start? I’m a big West Ham fan – and I’ll miss doing my fantasy football league – I guess I’m going to have to give my phone to my son.

“I’ve just put out my album and I won’t know how it’s doing. So I tell you what, if everyone could go and buy the album that would be magnificent.

Read More

JoJo Siwa says she is not going to know anyone on Celebrity Big Brother
Trisha Goddard wants to spread positive cancer message on Celebrity Big Brother
Trisha Goddard and Chesney Hawkes among stars in Celebrity Big Brother house
SponsoredHow Give Your Best aims to solve clothing poverty in the UK

“It’ll be lovely to come out and think ‘oh my God – I’m number one’. That would be the greatest result.”

Before the series began airing on ITV, the controversial reality show was last on Channel 5 in 2018 before being cancelled by the channel.

Celebrity Big Brother returns on Tuesday at 9pm on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

A spin-off show called Celebrity Big Brother: Late And Live will follow on ITV2, which will see the return of last year’s winner, reality star David Potts.

Actors Mickey Rourke and Patsy Palmer among stars entering Celebrity Big Brother (2025)

References

Top Articles
How To Apply Eye Liner
These Gel Liners Won't Fade by Midday
Birth trauma: the woman’s perception of the birth is key
Latest Posts
Your Guide To Permanent Eyeliner: What Is an Eyeliner Tattoo? | | K.B Pro
What Is an Eyeliner Tattoo? How long does it last, pros and cons?
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Kelle Weber

Last Updated:

Views: 6005

Rating: 4.2 / 5 (53 voted)

Reviews: 84% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Kelle Weber

Birthday: 2000-08-05

Address: 6796 Juan Square, Markfort, MN 58988

Phone: +8215934114615

Job: Hospitality Director

Hobby: tabletop games, Foreign language learning, Leather crafting, Horseback riding, Swimming, Knapping, Handball

Introduction: My name is Kelle Weber, I am a magnificent, enchanting, fair, joyous, light, determined, joyous person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.