Addressing diversity barriers in prostate cancer clinical trials for equitable healthcare outcomes (2025)

Subjects

  • Prostate cancer
  • Urological cancer

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men, yet disparities persist in screening, diagnosis and treatment among populations with low socioeconomic status. Minority groups face barriers to clinical trial inclusion including limited awareness and financial challenges. Promoting diversity in clinical trials is crucial for inclusivity, improving treatment efficacy and achieving equitable health outcomes in prostate cancer care.

