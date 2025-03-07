Addressing diversity barriers in prostate cancer clinical trials for equitable healthcare outcomes (2025)

- Comment
- Peter Lang ORCID: orcid.org/0009-0006-5186-437X1 &
- Matt Vassar1,2
Nature Reviews Urology (2025)
Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men, yet disparities persist in screening, diagnosis and treatment among populations with low socioeconomic status. Minority groups face barriers to clinical trial inclusion including limited awareness and financial challenges. Promoting diversity in clinical trials is crucial for inclusivity, improving treatment efficacy and achieving equitable health outcomes in prostate cancer care.
M.V. reports receipt of funding from the National Institute on Drug Abuse, the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, the US Office of Research Integrity and the Oklahoma Center for Advancement of Science and Technology, and internal grants from Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences — all outside of the present work. P.L. declares no competing interests.
Lang, P., Vassar, M. Addressing diversity barriers in prostate cancer clinical trials for equitable healthcare outcomes. Nat Rev Urol (2025). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41585-025-01008-8
