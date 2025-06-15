Adolescence producer is planning to develop a new series inspired by the movie that many call one of the most horrifying films ever seen (2025)

Home » TV » Adolescence producer is planning to develop a new series inspired by the movie that many call one of the most horrifying films ever seen
Warp Films, which was the production company behind Adolescence, is now planning to develop a new series on BBC’s notorious TV film Threads.
Adolescence is a smash hit for Netflix. What’s even more impressive is that not only are viewers finding it to be good television, but it tackles an incredibly disturbing subject that some may have the misfortune to experience. Adolescencetouches on a sensitive topic of a young boy who is suspected of murdering a classmate. The series has been collecting accolades for exploring the tough topic through a sophisticated lens and not an exploitative one for the sake of entertainment. There’s even talk about the series being shown in schools for awareness. And now, the producer behind the show is ready to explore another terrifying tale.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warp Films, the production company based out of Sheffield that made Adolescence, has now gained the option to develop a new series based on the 1984 BBC movie Threads. Threads is the U.K.’s answer to America’s The Day After, in which it was also a TV movie that took a horrifying look at the fallout following a nuclear attack. The movie had also gained a reputation for being one of the most disturbing movies ever and it would rarely broadcast on television after its original airing, which became known as “the night the country didn’t sleep.”
Warp Films would state, “Renowned for its groundbreaking portrayal of a fictional apocalypse,Threadsoffers a harrowing depiction of life in nuclear war-era Britain, set in Sheffield. This adaptation will explore prescient issues through rich, character-driven storytelling. The original film’s chilling account immerses viewers in the struggles of ordinary people facing unimaginable hardship.” The statement continued, “Warp Filmsremains dedicated to producing authentic stories that highlight working-class experiences and is proud to reimagine this iconic story, finding new layers of meaning and elements of hope.”
Mark Herbert, founder and CEO of Warp Films, added, “Threadswas, and remains, an unflinchingly honest drama that imagines the devastating effects of nuclear conflict on ordinary people. This story aligns perfectly with our ethos of telling powerful, grounded narratives that deeply connect with audiences. Reimagining this classic film as a TV drama gives us a unique opportunity to explore its modern relevance.”
Emily Feller, CCO and executive producer at Warp, also said, “Threadsis clearly a deeply impactful story and right now, it feels more relevant than ever. This adaptation will allow us to uncover fresh interpretations in light of today’s world. We imagine highlighting how resilience and connection can offer hope even in the most challenging of times. Through this lens, an adaptation of the incredible film can reexamine its significance for then and for now — allowing us to engage with a modern audience.”
Source: THR
Tags: Adolescence, BBC
More TV News
View All
About the Author
EJ Tangonan
2425 Articles Published
E.J. is a News Editor at JoBlo, as well as a Video Editor, Writer, and Narrator for some of the movie retrospectives on our JoBlo Originals YouTube channel, including Reel Action, Revisited and some of the Top 10 lists. He is a graduate of the film program at Missouri Western State University with concentrations in performance, writing, editing and directing.
Latest Adolescence News
Brad Pitt’s Plan B production company is in early talks to develop a second season of Adolescence
Could Adolescence stir up more trouble for a season 2?
Adolescence TV Review: Stephen Graham leads a stunning and shocking limited series
Latest TV News
TV News
1944: Everything we know about the next Yellowstone prequel series
From plot theories, casting, and more, we look at everything about Taylor Sheridan’s next prequel series.
Horror Movie News
Carrie: Mike Flanagan’s Stephen King series gets the official greenlight from Prime Video
Prime Video has officially given the greenlight to Mike Flanagan’s eight-episode series based on Stephen King’s Carrie
TV News
Netflix announces Devil May Cry is renewed for season 2
The debut of the Devil May Cry anime did big numbers in many countries for the streamer and even boosted sales for the games.
TV News
Vincent D’Onofrio reveals that there’s a DC character that he is interested in playing
The Kingpin made a welcome return in Daredevil: Born Again, but D’Onofrio is also a fan of a DC character that he shares an interest in playing.
JoBlo Originals
WTF Happened to Stephen Collins?
WTF Happened to Stephen Collins? Digging into the life and career of the 7th Heaven star, who was keeping very dark secrets
TV Reviews
Black Mirror Season 7 TV Review: The anthology is back with a sequel and unique original tales
Charlie Brooker’s acclaimed series features two sequel episodes amongst six stellar and twisted tales featuring Rashida Jones, Awkwafina, Will Poulter, and more.
TV News
Siena Agudong cast as Sue Snell in Mike Flanagan’s Carrie TV series
Siena Agudong will play Sue Snell in Mike Flanagan’s upcoming TV series based on Stephen King’s iconic novel Carrie.
TV News
Kenan Thompson wants to be on SNL forever…What’s up with that?!
Kenan Thompson got his start in the business with kid-geared sketch comedy series All That, and if he gets his…
TV News
Netflix is casting a line toward its upcoming family drama The Waterfront, which will star Holt McCallany, Maria Bello, and more.
Horror Movie News
The Last of Us officially renewed for season 3
Days before The Last of Us season 2 premieres, HBO has officially ordered season 3 of the video game-inspired series!
Load more articles