Adrian bought a glamorous new home. Then there was a $3000-a-year catch (2025)

Du is the chief executive of Capital Alliance which is also the owner of the tower, with the first 19 floors containing 200 hotel rooms and the higher levels the apartments. He lives in the building’s penthouse and acts as chair of the owners corporation. He says such a fee is for the benefit of the owners. Many are overseas investors. “Yes, a selling point was the pool and gym,” he said. “But they sit under the title of the hotel to reduce owners’ corporation fees. I’ve lived in apartments for the last 10 years and don’t use the facilities frequently. So this gives apartment owners the option of not having to pay if they don’t use them. “[The fee charged] is up to the hotel manager. We’ve tried to do our very best to help owners over the price, but unfortunately, it has nothing to do with me. We own the hotel real estate but we don’t manage the hotel.” See Also Nicholas Crick’s mum dreamed he would be an AFL star. A ‘stupid decision’ killed him Strata levies have rocketed since the owners moved in, with Cropley’s quarterly levies rising from $4500 a year to $12,000 a year, on his bills.

Du says that is only to be expected. “As the developer, when we complete the building, the owners’ corporation fees would naturally be lower because every new building has a 12-month defect liability period and everything is serviced for free in the first year,” he said. Loading “In the second year onwards, those things are no longer free, so costs do go up. I pay close to $35,000 a year, but that’s nothing to do with me and Capital Alliance.” After an AGM late last year, Du was appointed to oversee the strata committee that runs the building, as chair, with his company’s chief financial officer Kalvin Yeoh and chief operating officer Nancy Cao also part of the ruling body. The company’s chief investment officer Jason Huang is the building’s facilities manager. The AGM late last year degenerated into chaos after a number of proxies were presented by Du, Yeoh and Cao, and others by an owner who is a Capital Alliance employee, another owner who lists his address for notices as the Capital Alliance office, according to the strata roll, and another known to be close to Du.

At the VCAT directions hearing on March 3, 2025, Cropley, who launched the action with others and was at the time of the AGM the secretary of the strata committee, asked for the last AGM to be declared invalid in his submission because of what he described as “procedural irregularities, conflicts of interest and improper election processes”. A full disclosure of ballot records was being sought. Cropley and the others have since withdrawn or indicated an intention to withdraw the VCAT action. Jenny Holmes, 64, a retired university maths tutor who bought into the building 18 months ago, says she walked out of the AGM. “I got there and they had all these proxy votes for people who worked for Capital Alliance that no one was allowed to inspect,” she said. “We had no idea if they were valid or not. So there was no point in voting for anything as our votes wouldn’t count at all. … Over 18 months, we had no working air-conditioning for a month, the lift broke down for a period and the car stacker is always breaking down, and you call the maintenance company and they never answer.” This masthead called the company and didn’t receive a response.

Du said he and his employees were all residents in the building and at on the committee to represent their own interests as owners of apartments rather than as the developer. “I’m a private resident and I represent my own house; it’s got nothing to do with the business,” he said. “This is all part of a campaign of disinformation, and a lot of these matters are now before VCAT.” But the strata committee won’t provide access to the body corporate register, or to financial records, as well as those proxies, alleges another owner, senior telco manager Peter West, 71. This masthead has seen an email trail from February 13, 2025 that contains six requests from West for information to the strata managers, rebuffed with responses such as, “I don’t know what you mean”, “I need more details”, “I need specific dates and documents you wish to see”, which, the email chain demonstrated, have all been provided. “If there were some transparency and openness, a lot of the problems might go away,” said West. “But we’re not allowed to see contracts, or accounts, or anything. I’ve lodged a case with [Consumer Affairs Victoria], and a lot of the owners want an inquiry